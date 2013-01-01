James Milner scores from the penalty spot in stoppage-time to give Liverpool a 2-1 win over Leicester City at Anfield in OctoberAdam Lallana salvages Liverpool's unbeaten run with a late leveller against Manchester United at Old Trafford in October.It went to the wire again in November as Jurgen Klopp's side overturned a one-goal deficit to claim three points against Aston Villa, sealed with a 95th-minute header from Sadio ManeVirgil van Dijk gestures to the crowd at the full-time whistle.Liverpool swept aside reigning champions Manchester City at Anfield in November, with Sadio Mane heading home once again to secure a 3-1 win.Jurgen Klopp emerges through the red mist at full-time.Liverpool ran riot during the Merseyside derby in December. Sadio Mane extended his league tally to nine in a 5-2 victory at Anfield.