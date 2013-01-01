« previous next »
LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 01:28:00 AM



'At the end of a storm, theres a golden sky..  We did it!! Dreams do come true..'

^ https://twitter.com/VirgilvDijk/status/1276294435937103873
Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:46:55 AM
Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 02:07:16 PM
Pictured: Liverpool's title-winning season (from Sky Sports, apologies if already posted)

Jurgen Klopp appears in silhouette as Liverpool face Burnley at Turf Moor in August, claiming a 3-0 victory to make it four successive league wins

There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 02:09:57 PM
Mohamed Salah in full flight against Chelsea in September. Liverpool won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, with goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino.



Jordan Henderson approaches referee Michael Oliver at Stamford Bridge



Liverpool won 14 of their league games by a slender one-goal margin. As was the case against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in September, with Georginio Wijnaldum netting a 70th-minute winner.



Roberto Firmino celebrates Georginio Wijnaldum's goal.



There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 02:14:20 PM
James Milner scores from the penalty spot in stoppage-time to give Liverpool a 2-1 win over Leicester City at Anfield in October



Adam Lallana salvages Liverpool's unbeaten run with a late leveller against Manchester United at Old Trafford in October.



It went to the wire again in November as Jurgen Klopp's side overturned a one-goal deficit to claim three points against Aston Villa, sealed with a 95th-minute header from Sadio Mane



Virgil van Dijk gestures to the crowd at the full-time whistle.



Liverpool swept aside reigning champions Manchester City at Anfield in November, with Sadio Mane heading home once again to secure a 3-1 win.



Jurgen Klopp emerges through the red mist at full-time.



Liverpool ran riot during the Merseyside derby in December. Sadio Mane extended his league tally to nine in a 5-2 victory at Anfield.


There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 02:17:38 PM
Mohamed Salah glows in sunlight and similarly shone against Watford in their first league meeting of the season, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win.



James Milner doubles Liverpool's lead from 12 yards as the Reds demolish Leicester 4-0 at the King Power.



Roberto Firmino attempts to control the ball between Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld and Harry Winks in January, having scored a 30th-minute winner.



Purple skies envelop Anfield as Liverpool extend their lead atop the table with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in January.



Mohamed Salah celebrates after sealing the win over Manchester United in stoppage time.

There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 02:19:50 PM
Trent Alexander-Arnold wreaked havoc with his delivery from wide this season. Here, he takes a corner during the 2-0 win over West Ham in January.



Liverpool fans erupt as Liverpool overturn a one-goal deficit to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield in March.



Melwood falls quiet in April as players and coaching staff are forced to train at home.



Liverpool returned to action at an empty Goodison Park - after tributes were paid to Coronavirus victims and the Black Lives Matter movement.

There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 02:21:48 PM
Liverpool got back to winning ways in an empty Anfield in June, beating Crystal Palace to move within touching distance of the title.



Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield as Man City's defeat to Chelsea seals the Reds' title win.



The celebrations at Anfield continued long into the night.

There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 02:43:19 PM
got any of them today's front pages? :D
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 02:51:56 PM
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Yesterday at 02:43:19 PM
got any of them today's front pages? :D

Not too many mention for us mate (maybe the Chelsea vs City result was too late for them before going to press?):-

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs/the_papers



The Echo:-




https://shop.regionalnewspapers.co.uk/liverpool-echo---friday-26th-june-2020-532-p.asp

Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 02:55:23 PM
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:51:56 PM
Not too many mention for us mate (maybe the Chelsea vs City result was too late for them before going to press?):-

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs/the_papers



The Echo:-




https://shop.regionalnewspapers.co.uk/liverpool-echo---friday-26th-june-2020-532-p.asp

thanks a lot, mate :)
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 02:55:39 PM

Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 11:36:46 PM

Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Reply #293 on: Today at 01:40:59 AM
Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Reply #294 on: Today at 08:59:47 AM
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:55:39 PM


There's no way that's been done without a stencil, and they've used a slightly different font!
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Reply #295 on: Today at 10:08:52 AM
Although that will be getting engraved in due time, that looks photoshopped.
