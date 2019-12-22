« previous next »
LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
December 22, 2019, 01:55:48 PM


Brexit means Brexit!
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
December 22, 2019, 05:15:55 PM

Around 50 images of the players with the CWC trophy can be found here:-

https://imgur.com/gallery/KkLYqJq - credit to 'LFCHQ'
Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
December 22, 2019, 05:34:59 PM
Quote from: oojason on December 22, 2019, 05:15:55 PM
Around 50 images of the players with the CWC trophy can be found here:-

https://imgur.com/gallery/KkLYqJq - credit to 'LFCHQ'

great those, the ones of Adrian and Adam Lallana are great  ;D
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
December 22, 2019, 06:28:22 PM
This is a good one of all the Dutch lads.

https://www.facebook.com/67920382572/posts/10158622829882573/

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
December 22, 2019, 06:50:11 PM
Are there any pictures of the Champions Wall in this ilk yet?



Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
December 22, 2019, 08:14:07 PM
Quote from: farawayred on December 22, 2019, 06:50:11 PM
Are there any pictures of the Champions Wall in this ilk yet?





Christmas break at Anfield/Melwood maybe :P
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Yesterday at 10:59:51 AM
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Yesterday at 11:07:37 AM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:59:51 AM


Minamino, Lovren, Milner, Fabinho, Keita, VvD, Alisson
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Yesterday at 11:24:21 AM
Quote from: oojason on December 22, 2019, 05:15:55 PM
Around 50 images of the players with the CWC trophy can be found here:-

https://imgur.com/gallery/KkLYqJq - credit to 'LFCHQ'

Milner is brilliant with his poses
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Yesterday at 04:16:14 PM

Around 220 images for the CWC Final; some from the game itself, some from the post-match celebrations etc:-

https://imgur.com/gallery/9WvLu5K (again, all credit to 'LFCHQ')
Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Yesterday at 07:43:10 PM
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Yesterday at 08:22:06 PM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:07:37 AM
Minamino, Lovren, Milner, Fabinho, Keita, VvD, Alisson
Quick! Sign up Sancho to wear 19 and clone Milner!
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Yesterday at 08:23:58 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:59:51 AM

Would have been more interesting with a cup sketch and a post-it though... :)

And I think the League Cup should move last after the Super Cup and CWC
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Yesterday at 08:58:17 PM
Bit of fun..found this on reddit..

Swapping hair do's  ;D



Would be quite funny to see a few others!
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Today at 12:45:02 AM
Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Today at 09:46:35 AM
Some haul that..

Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Today at 10:04:52 AM
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 09:46:35 AM
Some haul that..



Great pics

Just the league title's pic missing. Hopefully updated in May.

Shaq the winner
 
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Today at 10:30:34 AM
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Today at 11:11:46 AM
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Today at 11:29:45 AM
The trophy count changings at Melwood and in the tunnel at Anfield are becoming a regular occurrence. Long may it continue.
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Today at 11:36:43 AM
When the league is won and they update the wall do you think they will change the picture to the premier league trophy.
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Today at 11:39:40 AM
Quote from: ScottishKopite on Today at 11:36:43 AM
When the league is won and they update the wall do you think they will change the picture to the premier league trophy.

When? Let's not count chickens until they hatch.
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Today at 12:24:03 PM
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 12:16:08 PM
i think they will add premier league trophy and put 1 bellow.

Hope not, that would feed into the ridiculous Liverpool have never won the PL when weve won it 18 times.
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Today at 12:25:53 PM
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:24:03 PM
Hope not, that would feed into the ridiculous Liverpool have never won the PL when weve won it 18 times.

Aye, 18 will be changed to 19. I really don't get how Liverpool supporters don't even understand that.  :D

Man Utd haven't won 20 PL titles though, have they? So why do they keep singing it?  :D
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Today at 12:34:07 PM
IF they have to change it, I believe there will be either

- two silhouettes of two different trophies (current + PL trophy) with number 19 bellow
- or simply due to the trophy looking different, there will be a new silhouette added with description Premier League titles and number 1 bellow..

The trophy looking different (with different name) will not change the fact it means to be league champions, however having PL trophy silhouette with n. 19 bellow would look strange as we would not have won actual 19 PL trophies
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Today at 12:37:24 PM
19 "Top Division" League titles we would have won. It's not difficult.  :D
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Today at 12:41:48 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:37:24 PM
19 "Top Division" League titles we would have won. It's not difficult.  :D

yeah i assume the fact it is a different type/looking trophy, they will separate it just because of this..

They added Champions league trophy, which looks identical to the old European Cup trophy, so they added two names divided with slash...

I think that IF they had to add PL trophy, it will stand alone with n. 1 and being named Premier League just because it looks different than the League title before.. not because it means something different than to be league champions.
Re: LFC 2019/2020 Season in pictures.
Today at 12:51:53 PM
They should have kept the old league championship trophy for the top division. The PL trophy is a fucking monstrosity. Looks like it was designed by an 8 year old.
