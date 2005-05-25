I haven't used the ignore button yet and, for example, I'll simply ignore a thread if Al has taken it over.



But, as an example, if I did put Al on ignore are the responses to his posts also 'ignored'?



Sorry to pick on Al.



No, as JC said, you still see the replies and also if they quote him. His posts are still in the thread, but contain:You are ignoring this user. Show me the post.Where Show me the post. is a hyperlink.Im not sorry, and I dont think I am picking on him. Forums are communities, and everyone who chooses to take part has the responsibility to be considerate to other members of the community. If someone lacks the self-control, or is on the spectrum, or is just a troll, or some combination of the above, then using the ignore function just makes a thread more readable again, rather than having to avoid entire threads that may interest you before they are taken over and bombarded by inconsiderate posters. Its completely selfish, and unfair to the vast majority of forum members, to do what a few posters on every forum will do re: taking over threads.