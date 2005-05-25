« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Requests for Mods help  (Read 9239 times)

Online John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,997
Re: Possible Spam in Technology forum
« Reply #80 on: October 1, 2020, 11:24:06 AM »
All sorted
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,701
  • YNWA
Re: Possible Spam in Technology forum
« Reply #81 on: October 1, 2020, 04:19:04 PM »
Quote from: duvva on October  1, 2020, 10:07:12 AM
What look like automated replies to several threads have just appeared.
Could be completely harmless but thought Id mention it

Nah, that's just Al mate.
Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,680
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #82 on: October 1, 2020, 04:24:50 PM »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,864
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #83 on: October 2, 2020, 12:27:40 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October  1, 2020, 04:19:04 PM
Nah, that's just Al mate.
You love him really
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline Reds4Wolves2

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #84 on: October 17, 2020, 05:42:34 PM »
Help!!! Finally registered after years of lurking just so I can put Al on ignore.

Dont see the option in my settings, please advise.

Cheers.

R4W2
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,701
  • YNWA
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #85 on: October 17, 2020, 06:17:38 PM »
 :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,662
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #86 on: October 17, 2020, 06:18:48 PM »
Just leave Rawk.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,701
  • YNWA
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #87 on: October 17, 2020, 06:27:52 PM »
Quote from: Samie on October 17, 2020, 06:18:48 PM
Just leave Rawk.

Add SportsMole Samie why youre at it  ;D
Logged

Offline Reds4Wolves2

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #88 on: October 17, 2020, 06:59:48 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 17, 2020, 06:27:52 PM
Add SportsMole Samie why youre at it  ;D

Dont usually read transfer threads, trust Edwards and Klopp implicitly these days, but COVID lockdown boredom caused me to peruse the thread this year. Not adding SportsMole Samie, but will definitely be adding Fordy and Peter if I venture back in there again. Assuming of course I can figure out how to put someone on ignore.  :)
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,701
  • YNWA
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #89 on: October 17, 2020, 07:20:36 PM »
Click the profile link in the header, then actions. It should be in there.
Logged

Offline Reds4Wolves2

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #90 on: October 17, 2020, 07:43:17 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 17, 2020, 07:20:36 PM
Click the profile link in the header, then actions. It should be in there.

Found it! Cheers, Craig.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,132
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #91 on: October 18, 2020, 09:46:35 AM »
Quote from: Reds4Wolves2 on October 17, 2020, 07:43:17 PM
Found it! Cheers, Craig.

I haven't used the ignore button yet and, for example, I'll simply ignore a thread if Al has taken it over.

But, as an example, if I did put Al on ignore are the responses to his posts also 'ignored'?

Sorry to pick on Al.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,750
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #92 on: October 18, 2020, 10:38:07 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 18, 2020, 09:46:35 AM
I haven't used the ignore button yet and, for example, I'll simply ignore a thread if Al has taken it over.

But, as an example, if I did put Al on ignore are the responses to his posts also 'ignored'?

Sorry to pick on Al.
No, you see replies from other people, including if they quote him.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Reds4Wolves2

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #93 on: October 18, 2020, 11:01:56 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 18, 2020, 09:46:35 AM
I haven't used the ignore button yet and, for example, I'll simply ignore a thread if Al has taken it over.

But, as an example, if I did put Al on ignore are the responses to his posts also 'ignored'?

Sorry to pick on Al.

No, as JC said, you still see the replies and also if they quote him. His posts are still in the thread, but contain:

You are ignoring this user. Show me the post.

Where Show me the post. is a hyperlink.

Im not sorry, and I dont think I am picking on him. Forums are communities, and everyone who chooses to take part has the responsibility to be considerate to other members of the community. If someone lacks the self-control, or is on the spectrum, or is just a troll, or some combination of the above, then using the ignore function just makes a thread more readable again, rather than having to avoid entire threads that may interest you before they are taken over and bombarded by inconsiderate posters. Its completely selfish, and unfair to the vast majority of forum members, to do what a few posters on every forum will do re: taking over threads.
Logged

Offline zadoktBeast

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #94 on: October 21, 2020, 03:33:27 PM »
Hi there, I was looking to post some funny (SFW) images in the Art Vandelay thread, but am having trouble doing it, I think it's because I'm a n00b member.

Does anyone/any mod know if there's a limiter on new members posting pics?  Or like a minimum post-count that sort of thing
Cheers
Logged

Online John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,997
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #95 on: October 21, 2020, 04:54:04 PM »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on October 21, 2020, 03:33:27 PM
Hi there, I was looking to post some funny (SFW) images in the Art Vandelay thread, but am having trouble doing it, I think it's because I'm a n00b member.

Does anyone/any mod know if there's a limiter on new members posting pics?  Or like a minimum post-count that sort of thing
Cheers
Hi mate, I've increased your post count. I trust you'll be exercising caution with these images?
Logged

Offline zadoktBeast

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #96 on: October 21, 2020, 07:22:13 PM »
Quote from: John C on October 21, 2020, 04:54:04 PM
Hi mate, I've increased your post count. I trust you'll be exercising caution with these images?

Thank you!

Yes I will of course exercise caution :) there isn't anything NSFW in them, but of course if they are more suited to a different thread than Art Vandelay, then I welcome them being moved to a different thread
Logged

Offline ashyred

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #97 on: November 5, 2020, 09:15:59 PM »
Hi can any mods help as its telling me I cant read my pms
Thanks
Logged

Online John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,997
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #98 on: November 6, 2020, 08:06:46 AM »
You should be able to now you're on 15 posts.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,634
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 10:30:59 PM »
Can we unlock the injury thread since it seems Henderson came off with an injury.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,701
  • YNWA
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #100 on: Today at 01:35:03 AM »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:30:59 PM
Can we unlock the injury thread since it seems Henderson came off with an injury.

The non-chat injury thread?

The mods should just ban you now and be done with it.
Logged

Online John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,997
Re: Requests for Mods help
« Reply #101 on: Today at 07:49:38 AM »
It's been unlocked, please respect this is a news thread for posters to see at a glance the current status of injuries. That is to the benefit of all of us so at your own peril chat shit get banned.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 