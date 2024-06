I dont balme him wanting to move either. Absolutely loathe the way he's going about it though, no doubt on his agents' advice to push through a move. The window isnt even open and he has started to make all the wrong noises. If he is really at the level he thinks, 20 million is quite the fair price going for center halves at that level, so this can only indicate that some club wants him on a cut price deal.



To be honest, I am not arsed that much. We've dealt with asshole agents quite well under Klopp. He's basically gone though, where I was hoping to see him in pre season where he could maybe show up as a good squad option across the backline.



He definitely wont be the last. There'll be a few that'll want out, especially amongst the ones on loan or on the fringes.



The fact that Liverpool have supposedly put a £20m price tag on him means he almost certainly doesn't have a future here. For me he is another Harry Wilson, Rihian Brewster or Nat Phillips. We aren't looking to integrate him into the first team. We are looking to cash in on him and invest the money into a player who we believe can break into the team.Van Den Berg has experienced first team football and wants to start week in week out. He realises that he isn't good enough at this stage to do that and is pushing for a move which is almost certainly the right thing to do for his career.He realises that his style of play isn't quite right for a top team looking to play out from the back and is pushing for a move. I don't blame him one bit. It would be much easier to sit on a big deal deal at Liverpool and continue going out on loan until someone meets our valuation. It is not so long ago we wanted £25m for Phillips whose career has stalled after as series of failed loans.For Liverpool a players career stalling may mean losing 5 or 10 million. A player only gets one chance and a career stalling can be terminal. For me probably the best thing to do is to sell VDB for a reduced fee but with hefty add-ons.