Its a rumour from some of the German press like Kicker. So I guess well find out if its true soonish, as I suspect Mainz would trigger a clause like that.
But he doesnt have to accept a move, maybe hell want to give it a go pre-season at Liverpool. Hes a year older, a full year under his belt after a bad injury ruined campaign the year before.
Hope it's not an Ibiza Jorge special, but yeah there's nobody forcing him to go there if he wants to stay.
Could really have a Quansah/Branthwaite impact next season. He's got all the right attributes, plus has first team experience at Liverpool and plenty of games in The Championship where he was Preston's best player, so it's not like he's not the experience of English football either.
Got the impression Klopp never quite rated him for our first team, at least in terms of him being ready, so it's a clean slate with the new manager and a fellow Dutchman.