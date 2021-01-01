« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sepp van der Berg  (Read 40966 times)

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,596
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 02:50:12 pm »
Looks like the lad has had a cracking season at Mainz (36 appearances, 3 goals). Became a mainstay in their defence.

Wonder whether he will get a chance next year. Would be classed as homegrown, is Dutch and played for the Netherlands U21s regularly. Plus weve lost Matip so theres space in the squad for centre backs.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,546
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 03:38:02 pm »
strong rumours that there is a buy out option of 5m and Mainz would have first refusal, and they do want him to stay.

He was fantastic for them, the fans love him.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,809
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 03:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:38:02 pm
strong rumours that there is a buy out option of 5m and Mainz would have first refusal, and they do want him to stay.

He was fantastic for them, the fans love him.
Who the f*ck negotiated that?
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 03:51:12 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 03:49:51 pm
Who the f*ck negotiated that?

An idiot(if true).
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,546
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 03:53:48 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 03:49:51 pm
Who the f*ck negotiated that?

Its a rumour from some of the German press like Kicker. So I guess well find out if its true soonish, as I suspect Mainz would trigger a clause like that.

But he doesnt have to accept a move, maybe hell want to give it a go pre-season at Liverpool. Hes a year older, a full year under his belt after a bad injury ruined campaign the year before. 
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,579
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 03:58:08 pm »
If he's that good, he'd better be back at Kirkby first day of pre-season.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 04:20:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:58:08 pm
If he's that good, he'd better be back at Kirkby first day of pre-season.

You would think that he'd fancy his chances of impressing his fellow countryman & new boss.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,579
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 05:11:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:20:48 pm
You would think that he'd fancy his chances of impressing his fellow countryman & new boss.

Deffo - Quansah has made the break through and with Joel leaving, he could step us, as Quansah has, and become a regular option, starting or from the bench.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,784
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 05:12:11 pm »
Less than 5m seems very low
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,326
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 05:17:59 pm »
5m sounds more like a loan fee?
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 05:20:49 pm »
Be a bit gutted if we dont at least give him pre season

Seems to get rave reviews wherever he goes and he's played a fair bit and impressed at right back which suits us down to the ground
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,579
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 05:33:24 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 05:20:49 pm
Be a bit gutted if we dont at least give him pre season

Seems to get rave reviews wherever he goes and he's played a fair bit and impressed at right back which suits us down to the ground

Virg - Ibou - Joe as the 3 seniors

Jarell and Sepp as the understudies

Sounds bloody good that
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,751
  • JFT 97
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 05:51:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:20:48 pm
You would think that he'd fancy his chances of impressing his fellow countryman & new boss.

Van Den Berg came through at PEC Zwolle which is Slot's old team. Slot was also a Youth coach there a decade ago.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 06:10:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:33:24 pm
Virg - Ibou - Joe as the 3 seniors

Jarell and Sepp as the understudies

Sounds bloody good that

Would save us a fucking fortune!! Potential injuries is the main worry but I do feel it could change a lot with the new staff and different set up.

All signs point to us going for a new CB though (which i'm completely fine with) but it would be a shame to see Sepp wasted when he seems like he could do well here
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,894
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 06:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:53:48 pm
Its a rumour from some of the German press like Kicker. So I guess well find out if its true soonish, as I suspect Mainz would trigger a clause like that.

But he doesnt have to accept a move, maybe hell want to give it a go pre-season at Liverpool. Hes a year older, a full year under his belt after a bad injury ruined campaign the year before.

Hope it's not an Ibiza Jorge special, but yeah there's nobody forcing him to go there if he wants to stay.

Could really have a Quansah/Branthwaite impact next season. He's got all the right attributes, plus has first team experience at Liverpool and plenty of games in The Championship where he was Preston's best player, so it's not like he's not the experience of English football either.

Got the impression Klopp never quite rated him for our first team, at least in terms of him being ready, so it's a clean slate with the new manager and a fellow Dutchman.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,770
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 08:12:33 pm »
There were rumours when he signed for them that there was a buy option.  Not sure our talent recognition of our young CBs has been impressive.  The club seemed slow to recognise Quansahs talent too and there was the flirting with Billy the kid. I dont get it as SVDB did well on a championship loan.  He seems keen to play so I am not sure he would have the patience to give it a go.  My only hope is that it is not clear what the clause says and reports of a buy option are unclear. You would hope we have been savvy
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,894
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 08:49:01 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 08:12:33 pm
There were rumours when he signed for them that there was a buy option.  Not sure our talent recognition of our young CBs has been impressive.  The club seemed slow to recognise Quansahs talent too and there was the flirting with Billy the kid. I dont get it as SVDB did well on a championship loan.  He seems keen to play so I am not sure he would have the patience to give it a go.  My only hope is that it is not clear what the clause says and reports of a buy option are unclear. You would hope we have been savvy

Phillips and Williams still on the books as well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,370
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 09:32:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:12:11 pm
Less than 5m seems very low

The latest reports from Germany suggest it is not true. Allegedly, Mainz only have the right to match any bid we receive for the player ...
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 09:45:17 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 08:12:33 pm
There were rumours when he signed for them that there was a buy option.  Not sure our talent recognition of our young CBs has been impressive.  The club seemed slow to recognise Quansahs talent too and there was the flirting with Billy the kid. I dont get it as SVDB did well on a championship loan.  He seems keen to play so I am not sure he would have the patience to give it a go.  My only hope is that it is not clear what the clause says and reports of a buy option are unclear. You would hope we have been savvy
Didnt he have an Interview where he wanted to play or implied to was very hard to make it at Liverpool. CB development is generally one of the slower ones so can be harder too
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 09:59:42 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 08:12:33 pm
There were rumours when he signed for them that there was a buy option.  Not sure our talent recognition of our young CBs has been impressive.  The club seemed slow to recognise Quansahs talent too and there was the flirting with Billy the kid. I dont get it as SVDB did well on a championship loan.  He seems keen to play so I am not sure he would have the patience to give it a go.  My only hope is that it is not clear what the clause says and reports of a buy option are unclear. You would hope we have been savvy
What a ridiculous statement, Quansah has been at the Club since he was 8
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,887
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 10:00:47 pm »
Somehow I have the feeling that van der Berg will see the current CB opening at Liverpool as a once in a lifetime opportunity. We have VVD, Konate and Quansah already established and used based on form, Gomez used everywhere (which I think will continue), and Phillips and Williams on the way out. We are in the market for a CB for sure. Why would van der Berg want to sign for Mainz with the goal to establish himself and eventually make the step to a big club when that very same thing is being on offer right now?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,887
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 10:02:32 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:45:17 pm
Didnt he have an Interview where he wanted to play or implied to was very hard to make it at Liverpool. CB development is generally one of the slower ones so can be harder too
Better yet, how many young players have broken into a top club in the CB position? They usually get a full back role to test their way to handle the league physicality.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,370
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 10:07:56 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:00:47 pm
Somehow I have the feeling that van der Berg will see the current CB opening at Liverpool as a once in a lifetime opportunity. We have VVD, Konate and Quansah already established and used based on form, Gomez used everywhere (which I think will continue), and Phillips and Williams on the way out. We are in the market for a CB for sure. Why would van der Berg want to sign for Mainz with the goal to establish himself and eventually make the step to a big club when that very same thing is being on offer right now?

I share your opinion. His development this season, combined with the departure of Matip and the arrival of Slot, could be a once in a lifetime opportunity for Sepp ...
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 10:14:03 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:02:32 pm
Better yet, how many young players have broken into a top club in the CB position? They usually get a full back role to test their way to handle the league physicality.
It a low %. It really hard to break into a central position at a young age. Bajcetic doing it in CM was pretty impressive too(Sucks with his injuries  last year).
Quansah also impressive with that too. It taken Jones multiple years for it. Elliott taken multiple years to fully up to speed centrally too even if he was starting in Midfield at 18(then got an awful injury)
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,894
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 10:50:03 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:45:17 pm
Didnt he have an Interview where he wanted to play or implied to was very hard to make it at Liverpool. CB development is generally one of the slower ones so can be harder too

Quansah's emergence this season should give him confidence, combined with Matip leaving and Konate being a crock. A Dutch manager coming in.

Also all our CB's will be at the Euros as well (if Quansah picked) so it gives him a real opening in the early pre-season weeks to impress.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 11:01:11 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 09:59:42 pm
What a ridiculous statement, Quansah has been at the Club since he was 8


 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,370
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 11:04:23 pm »
It is interesting that he has developed the ability to play at both sides of central defence ...

https://youtu.be/h-uWFsl_Tzo
Logged

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 895
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 11:07:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:32:19 pm
The latest reports from Germany suggest it is not true. Allegedly, Mainz only have the right to match any bid we receive for the player ...

Given the daft money we were expecting for Phillips (and others) its inconceivable that wed let a promising young CB go for £4m or so. We dont let players go on the cheap anymore.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 11:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:50:03 pm
Quansah's emergence this season should give him confidence, combined with Matip leaving and Konate being a crock. A Dutch manager coming in.

Also all our CB's will be at the Euros as well (if Quansah picked) so it gives him a real opening in the early pre-season weeks to impress.
I agree with that but we dont know how much the club values him for that also.
If he get a contact extension(idk when his is up) could matter too etc.
Lots of Factors. He was one of those signed at 16 too.
He signed a new deal in 2022 before being loaned out was there any details on how long that was etc?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,370
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 11:28:27 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:25:03 pm
I agree with that but we dont know how much the club values him for that also.
If he get a contact extension(idk when his is up) could matter too etc.
Lots of Factors. He was one of those signed at 16 too.
He signed a new deal in 2022 before being loaned out was there any details on how long that was etc?

He has 2 years left on his contract ...
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #270 on: Today at 12:41:44 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:28:27 pm
He has 2 years left on his contract ...
Yea so basically the call is he get a chance with extension(to be earned) or sold more likely.
Him as 4/5 Cb to start the season over buying could be an option
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 