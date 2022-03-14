thanks (tho i saw your post latejust finished the bingealways engaged, never really know what the fuck is going on as is usual, you see the constituent parts and the pieces of the puzzle, the slow reveal of how they are meant to slot in but what the puzzle actually is we have no clue - well that's not stictly accurate but we certainly dont 'know' for sure, there are some unresolved clues that nod to what is going onreally enjoyed it but three seasons in, i hope the fourth coughs up the whole shabangthe only part that got on my tits was the elliiot page bollocks, found it a total cringe and pandering when pandering wasn't needed at all, it had nothing to do with the umbrella academy or the seasonit's just an actors personal life being written into the show and is therefore jarring in a highly fantastical show (and a slow drip at that, rather than a quick fix and ok forget about it, show is centre and front)