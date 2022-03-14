« previous next »
Author Topic: The Umbrella Academy

gjr1

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #80 on: March 14, 2022, 06:46:33 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 13, 2022, 08:04:40 pm
Back on 22nd June for season 3.

Nice problem is i binge the 10 episodes in one session
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #81 on: June 21, 2022, 10:26:19 pm
Back tomorrow with season 3. Can't bloody wait. This show is PHENOMENAL.
TepidT2O

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #82 on: June 21, 2022, 10:28:49 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June 21, 2022, 10:26:19 pm
Back tomorrow with season 3. Can't bloody wait. This show is PHENOMENAL.
I hope its more season 2 than season 1
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #83 on: June 21, 2022, 10:34:25 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 21, 2022, 10:28:49 pm
I hope its more season 2 than season 1
You didn't like season 1?

The person playing 5 is the star of the whole thing. Wonder how they address the Elliot Page change?
TepidT2O

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #84 on: June 21, 2022, 10:42:15 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June 21, 2022, 10:34:25 pm
You didn't like season 1?

The person playing 5 is the star of the whole thing. Wonder how they address the Elliot Page change?
Elliot page is easy to address. I mean you can do anything in that show.


I liked series 1, but series 2 was on a whole new level(for me).
AndyMuller

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #85 on: June 22, 2022, 07:44:13 am
Yeah season 2 was better for me too.
Trada

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #86 on: June 22, 2022, 10:14:12 pm
Wow the first 20 minutes or so of season 3
gjr1

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #87 on: June 23, 2022, 12:22:30 am
I havent seen it yet.

The first 2 series I watched back-to-back when they came out.

I may save it for the weekend because once I start I cannot help myself but binge the whole way
AndyMuller

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #88 on: June 23, 2022, 10:31:50 am
Halfway through the new series and it has been decent so far. It does have a bit of fluff and cheese to it though.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #89 on: June 24, 2022, 12:27:15 am
Great start - seen episode 1

I think 5 steals the show
Clayton Bigsby

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #90 on: June 25, 2022, 08:10:34 am
Enjoyed the hell out of this season
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #91 on: June 25, 2022, 11:07:06 am
Binged watched a few :)

3 left and really enjoying it
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #92 on: June 25, 2022, 07:22:43 pm
Finished them all.

I think it's got to the stage where a few explanations of reality is needed.

Enjoyed it overall, but it was a bit too touchy-feely in places I felt which jarred the action.
Armand9

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #93 on: June 26, 2022, 06:24:31 am
with so many shows no longer dropping a season worth of episodes, didn't realise season 3 in total had dropped, was biding my time cos i prefer binging

really looking forward to getting stuck in, tho i think i'll watch a youtube recap for season 2 as it's very vague in my memory atm
newterp

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #94 on: June 26, 2022, 10:57:00 am
Was not as impressed with the first 4-5 episodes overall as I was with Season 1 and 2.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #95 on: June 26, 2022, 11:29:19 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 21, 2022, 10:42:15 pm
Elliot page is easy to address. I mean you can do anything in that show.
It was nicely done.

Enjoying it alot so far. It had me sucked in from footloose scene ;D
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #96 on: June 26, 2022, 03:49:14 pm
Announce season 4!
NightDancer

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #97 on: June 26, 2022, 03:55:52 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on June 26, 2022, 06:24:31 am
with so many shows no longer dropping a season worth of episodes, didn't realise season 3 in total had dropped, was biding my time cos i prefer binging

really looking forward to getting stuck in, tho i think i'll watch a youtube recap for season 2 as it's very vague in my memory atm


There is a season two recap at the start of the first episode.
Armand9

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #98 on: June 26, 2022, 11:48:00 pm
thanks (tho i saw your post late  :D)

just finished the binge

always engaged, never really know what the fuck is going on as is usual, you see the constituent parts and the pieces of the puzzle, the slow reveal of how they are meant to slot in but what the puzzle actually is we have no clue - well that's not stictly accurate but we certainly dont 'know' for sure, there are some unresolved clues that nod to what is going on

really enjoyed it but three seasons in, i hope the fourth coughs up the whole shabang

the only part that got on my tits was the elliiot page bollocks, found it a total cringe and pandering when pandering wasn't needed at all, it had nothing to do with the umbrella academy or the season

it's just an actors personal life being written into the show and is therefore jarring in a highly fantastical show (and a slow drip at that, rather than a quick fix and ok forget about it, show is centre and front)
Crimson

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #99 on: June 27, 2022, 07:12:08 pm
My girlfriend watches this, which means I'm watching it a bit. The style reminds me alot of "Charmed"  :P
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #100 on: June 27, 2022, 09:49:20 pm
Thought Lila was great this season along with 5 and Klaus.
Armand9

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #101 on: June 28, 2022, 06:25:40 am
5 has always been the highight for me, and i hear you on klaus, previously he's kinda meh to me but did shine in this season
AndyMuller

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #102 on: June 28, 2022, 06:49:15 am
Yeah Klaus and 5 are the most interesting to me. Viktor and Luther are annoying and Alison especially done my head in this season.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #103 on: June 28, 2022, 10:09:42 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 28, 2022, 06:49:15 am
Yeah Klaus and 5 are the most interesting to me. Viktor and Luther are annoying and Alison especially done my head in this season.

Yeah she was a bad bellend
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #104 on: June 28, 2022, 10:10:45 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on June 26, 2022, 11:48:00 pm
thanks (tho i saw your post late  :D)

just finished the binge

always engaged, never really know what the fuck is going on as is usual, you see the constituent parts and the pieces of the puzzle, the slow reveal of how they are meant to slot in but what the puzzle actually is we have no clue - well that's not stictly accurate but we certainly dont 'know' for sure, there are some unresolved clues that nod to what is going on

really enjoyed it but three seasons in, i hope the fourth coughs up the whole shabang

the only part that got on my tits was the elliiot page bollocks, found it a total cringe and pandering when pandering wasn't needed at all, it had nothing to do with the umbrella academy or the season

it's just an actors personal life being written into the show and is therefore jarring in a highly fantastical show (and a slow drip at that, rather than a quick fix and ok forget about it, show is centre and front)


Yeah had no problem with them adddressing it, but boring as shite to bang on and on and on about it

Do it. Accept it. Move on
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #105 on: June 29, 2022, 11:05:38 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 28, 2022, 10:10:45 pm
Yeah had no problem with them adddressing it, but boring as shite to bang on and on and on about it

Do it. Accept it. Move on

But they didn't really bang on about it?

It was pretty much done, discussed and moved on from all within about 20 minutes of the 2nd episode. I thought the fact that it almost wasn't treated as some big huge thing by the show or the characters themselves was a really nice way to deal with it.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #106 on: June 29, 2022, 11:42:12 am
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on June 29, 2022, 11:05:38 am
But they didn't really bang on about it?

It was pretty much done, discussed and moved on from all within about 20 minutes of the 2nd episode. I thought the fact that it almost wasn't treated as some big huge thing by the show or the characters themselves was a really nice way to deal with it.

Seemed to keep going back to it endlessly as each sibling got to put their oar in

Seemed like overkill to me - absolutely fine mentioning it once, but seemed to get revisited several times an episode as each sibling told those that weren't there. Didn't seem to have anything at all to do with the plot either - was just an inlusion into the storyline of what that actor personally was experiencing which is fine if I was interested, but I wasn't really. I watch Science Fiction action series to experience Science Fiction action scenes and plotlines :)
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #107 on: June 29, 2022, 08:26:55 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on June 29, 2022, 11:05:38 am
But they didn't really bang on about it?

It was pretty much done, discussed and moved on from all within about 20 minutes of the 2nd episode. I thought the fact that it almost wasn't treated as some big huge thing by the show or the characters themselves was a really nice way to deal with it.
Agreed I honestly don't recall it past episode 2 and it was done well.
Armand9

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 29, 2022, 11:42:12 am
Seemed to keep going back to it endlessly as each sibling got to put their oar in

Seemed like overkill to me - absolutely fine mentioning it once, but seemed to get revisited several times an episode as each sibling told those that weren't there. Didn't seem to have anything at all to do with the plot either - was just an inlusion into the storyline of what that actor personally was experiencing which is fine if I was interested, but I wasn't really. I watch Science Fiction action series to experience Science Fiction action scenes and plotlines :)

i saw it the same way myself and the final reference iirc was being asked to be best man, just cringe

i dont know how many actors have had life changing events between seasons of a show but maybe apart from a pregnancy (obvious why that might have to be written in) i dont recall shit being written into story lines purely for that individual that has absolutely nothing to do with the show

pure bollocks, just dont see the point of it all
thejbs

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #109 on: Today at 12:14:52 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm
i saw it the same way myself and the final reference iirc was being asked to be best man, just cringe

i dont know how many actors have had life changing events between seasons of a show but maybe apart from a pregnancy (obvious why that might have to be written in) i dont recall shit being written into story lines purely for that individual that has absolutely nothing to do with the show

pure bollocks, just dont see the point of it all

Probably because youve never had to deal with changing your gender.

I really dont see the problem. It was done with sensitivity and wasnt lingered on at all - certainly not in the way it would be discussed among a real life family.

Really enjoyed this season. Klaus, 5 and Lila where the stars. Hargreavess was pretty interesting too.
Armand9

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #110 on: Today at 01:20:43 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:14:52 am
Probably because youve never had to deal with changing your gender.

I really dont see the problem. It was done with sensitivity and wasnt lingered on at all - certainly not in the way it would be discussed among a real life family.

Really enjoyed this season. Klaus, 5 and Lila where the stars. Hargreavess was pretty interesting too.

firstly i disagree with the highlighted point but that's already been covered by andy's post etc, sooooooo anyway

my 'point' isn't anything to do with gender changes, personal decisions about facets of life whatever they may be or a whole multitude of 'life changing' events that a person can experience between seasons in currently running shows, be that positive or negative

what did jar on me was writing people's real lives into a show that has nothing to do with the show whatsoever, yeah let's see more of that please, and we're talking about a profession where the core element of the job is to be someone you are not (unless it's autobiographical and you are that person - a rare thing) - page has done this all his acting life (and he's good at it, to boot), vanya is a role, he never was vanya, he could never do what vanya could, and i'd take a wild guess that his personality is different from the character of vanya

the change was meaningless to the show and totally unrelated to anything in it, anything

so 'just dont see the point of it all' is exactly where that gesture lies - it's the umbrella academy, what was the point of the gender change? there was no point

Schmidt

Re: The Umbrella Academy
Reply #111 on: Today at 07:13:48 am
I wasn't expecting them to address the gender change, as mentioned above he's an actor so could have easily continued to play a female character, however I don't have a problem with it at all.

It was handled well and pretty quickly before the story moved on, Victor being asked to be best man fit the character well given that Vanya started as an outcast in her own family. The switch also fits fine with the character, there was nothing particularly jarring about it and if we didn't know about the actors change beforehand I dare say no one would've thought twice about it.

I'd imagine there's also an element of the people working on the show all being friends too, maybe they were just happy to do it for Page and for the response of the other characters to be a reflection of how they responded to the news.
