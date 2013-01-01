Looks like Bentaleb might be going to Newcastle
Looks like Bayern Munich have signed Álvaro Odriozola from Real Madrid on loan.
people like big dick nick.
Did he start off at Spurs a few years back?
he was at Spurs for quite a long time, joined then as a teenager.Then went to Schalke, now he's not making the team there any more since David Wagner has come in, so off he goes to Newcastle.
Sounds like he's been suspended by the club multiple times.
Page created in 0.068 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]