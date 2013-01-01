« previous next »
Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)

Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
Reply #3080 on: Today at 12:51:53 PM
Looks like Bayern Munich have signed Álvaro Odriozola from Real Madrid on loan.
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
Reply #3081 on: Today at 01:07:44 PM
Looks like Bentaleb might be going to Newcastle
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
Reply #3082 on: Today at 02:09:28 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:07:44 PM
Looks like Bentaleb might be going to Newcastle
It's a done deal now, loan with option to buy
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
Reply #3083 on: Today at 02:09:28 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:07:44 PM
Looks like Bentaleb might be going to Newcastle

On loan... confirmed.
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
Reply #3084 on: Today at 02:41:11 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:51:53 PM
Looks like Bayern Munich have signed Álvaro Odriozola from Real Madrid on loan.

Talk that they want Hakimi (on loan at Dortmund) in the summer but fat chance of that happening. Real hoping Odriozola fires as theyll probably try deal him in the summer otherwise theyll have five fullbacks in the squad.
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
Reply #3085 on: Today at 02:59:58 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:07:44 PM
Looks like Bentaleb might be going to Newcastle

Did he start off at Spurs a few years back?
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
Reply #3086 on: Today at 03:02:22 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:59:58 PM
Did he start off at Spurs a few years back?

he was at Spurs for quite a long time, joined then as a teenager.

Then went to Schalke, now he's not making the team there any more since David Wagner has come in, so off he goes to Newcastle.
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
Reply #3087 on: Today at 05:09:36 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:02:22 PM
he was at Spurs for quite a long time, joined then as a teenager.

Then went to Schalke, now he's not making the team there any more since David Wagner has come in, so off he goes to Newcastle.

Sounds like he's been suspended by the club multiple times.
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
Reply #3088 on: Today at 06:25:28 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:09:36 PM
Sounds like he's been suspended by the club multiple times.

He's been banished from the first team all season, didn't even train with them. And spoke out more than once how the sporting director 'broke his word' about giving him a chance to work with David Wagner. He was supposed to go to Werder Bremen in the summer, but he got injured. 
