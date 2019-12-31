Wasn't he really good for them last season?



he was, but yet again in his career, he isn't a regular starter. He scored 18 league goals last season, but made only 11 starts, most of his goals where as a sub. He started this season great, started the first 5 league games, and scored 5 goals in them. But he picked up an injury, missed a few games, and hasn't started a league game since, with Favre using Reus as the most central forward.Get the impression he's frustrated at his role there and would be up for a move. And being as they have now signed Haaland, they likely would sell at that price.