« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Down

Author Topic: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)  (Read 143731 times)

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,983
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2800 on: December 31, 2019, 01:58:56 PM »
Barca have made an offer for Dani Olmo [Dinamo Zagreb]
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2801 on: December 31, 2019, 03:58:18 PM »
Julian Weigl to Benfica confirmed. Probably not the move people expected him to make a few years ago!
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,983
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2802 on: December 31, 2019, 04:16:27 PM »
Well thats a surprise
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,986
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2803 on: December 31, 2019, 05:57:26 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on December 31, 2019, 01:58:56 PM
Barca have made an offer for Dani Olmo [Dinamo Zagreb]
surprised he has left Barca academy and gone to Zagreb at age 16 but it clearly worked very well for him, playing senior football and called for national team, now Barca senior squad.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,715
  • Dutch Class
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2804 on: December 31, 2019, 07:18:59 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 31, 2019, 03:58:18 PM
Julian Weigl to Benfica confirmed. Probably not the move people expected him to make a few years ago!

Amazing how much his stock has dropped in such a short period of time
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2805 on: December 31, 2019, 08:48:32 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December 31, 2019, 07:18:59 PM
Amazing how much his stock has dropped in such a short period of time

Remember people on here throwing fits about him a few seasons back.
Logged
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Offline Red Cactii

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2806 on: Yesterday at 11:31:59 AM »
The Athletic reckon Eriksen is off to Inter. Cant imagine theyll get much in the way of a fee for him if they get rid in January.
Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2807 on: Yesterday at 02:01:48 PM »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 11:31:59 AM
The Athletic reckon Eriksen is off to Inter. Cant imagine theyll get much in the way of a fee for him if they get rid in January.
Fantastic for Inter, but Eriksen and Conte is an akward combination
Logged

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,894
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2808 on: Yesterday at 02:56:00 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December 31, 2019, 07:18:59 PM
Amazing how much his stock has dropped in such a short period of time

He had one really good season, and that was it, the hype was crazy!

He did suffer a bad injury though, so that may well have had quite a lasting effect. Still surprised at the timing of the move though, its not like hes been frozen out there.
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2809 on: Yesterday at 10:02:48 PM »
Funny translation, but Dejan Kulusevski, 19 years old Swedish midfielder, has been photographed in Turin for his medical amid his transfer from parent club Atalanta to Juventus. About 40 million transfer incoming.

https://translate.google.se/translate?sl=sv&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.expressen.se%2Fsport%2Ffotboll%2Fserie-a%2Fhar-landar-kulusevski-for-monsteraffaren%2F

Whether he stays at Parma until the end of the season is still unknown.
Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2810 on: Today at 07:14:17 AM »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:02:48 PM
Funny translation, but Dejan Kulusevski, 19 years old Swedish midfielder, has been photographed in Turin for his medical amid his transfer from parent club Atalanta to Juventus. About 40 million transfer incoming.

https://translate.google.se/translate?sl=sv&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.expressen.se%2Fsport%2Ffotboll%2Fserie-a%2Fhar-landar-kulusevski-for-monsteraffaren%2F

Whether he stays at Parma until the end of the season is still unknown.
Some good things about him:
https://statsbomb.com/2019/12/parmas-dejan-kulusevski-is-serie-as-hottest-young-prospect/

Great deal for Atalanta. 40m for a guy who haven't even played for your team yet.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2811 on: Today at 10:22:15 AM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 07:14:17 AM
Some good things about him:
https://statsbomb.com/2019/12/parmas-dejan-kulusevski-is-serie-as-hottest-young-prospect/

Great deal for Atalanta. 40m for a guy who haven't even played for your team yet.
I remember thinking the same when Chelsea sold a fringe squad player called Kevin De Bruyne for 20m!

Wasn't Kulusevski one of the people linked quite heavily with Man U?  It seems that, for *some reason*, Europe's top youngsters don't see a move to Old Trafford as being their next big career step.
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2812 on: Today at 10:33:34 AM »
Before signing a striker, Atletico Madrid want to sell Lemar to the Premier League

Quote
It's no secret that Atletico Madrid are looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

Diego Simeone wants an extra No.9 in his squad to provide competition for Alvaro Morata after the injury to Diego Costa.

Edinson Cavani and Paco Alcacer are the names linked with a move to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, but a deal can't be done unless Thomas Lemar is sold.

The Frenchman is currently recovering from injury and is a doubt to play in the Supercopa de Espana, and he is the only player who Atletico would consider selling in order to make room for a new striker.
 
Talks with Jorge Mendes Lemar's agent Mendes has held talks with Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin and both parties know that a January move will be difficult due hto is poor form.

The player joined Los Rojiblancos for 72 million euros in the summer of 2018 after an impressive campaign with Monaco.However, his performances haven't been up to scratch and Atletico want to recuperate as much money as they can from the deal.

They want to take advantage of the inflated English transfer market and Mendes will try to strike a deal with Premier League clubs.

There are various English clubs who aren't meeting their objectives, including Arsenal, and who will need reinforcements in January.

Lemar still has three and a half years left on his Atletico deal and looks set for a second big move at the age of 24.

https://www.marca.com/en/football/spanish-football/2020/01/02/5e0db5c122601d39448b45a3.html
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2813 on: Today at 11:15:53 AM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 10:33:34 AM
Before signing a striker, Atletico Madrid want to sell Lemar to the Premier League

https://www.marca.com/en/football/spanish-football/2020/01/02/5e0db5c122601d39448b45a3.html

Even with how crazy the English Market is theyll be flat-out getting the best part of 72m for him. Have we moved on from him after getting Shaqiri and now Minamino?
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2814 on: Today at 11:18:10 AM »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 11:15:53 AM
Even with how crazy the English Market is theyll be flat-out getting the best part of 72m for him. Have we moved on from him after getting Shaqiri and now Minamino?

The ship has sailed :)
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2815 on: Today at 03:00:20 PM »
According to Bild, Borussia Dortmund want 40 million euros for striker Paco Alcacer.
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2816 on: Today at 03:01:45 PM »
 Nelson Semedo could be on his way out of Barcelona, according to the Catalan press. Eric Abidal and the player's agent Jorge Mendes have had a meeting in Dubai to discuss his situation and the Blaugrana would be willing to let him go in the summer if a suitable offer comes in. Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay 50m euros.
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2817 on: Today at 03:02:37 PM »
Inter have made the signing of Christian Eriksen a priority say Sky Sports, as they fight Juventus, PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester United for his signature. The player is out of contract with Tottenham in the summer.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,052
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2818 on: Today at 03:09:04 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 03:00:20 PM
According to Bild, Borussia Dortmund want 40 million euros for striker Paco Alcacer.
Wasn't he really good for them last season?
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2819 on: Today at 03:18:44 PM »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:09:04 PM
Wasn't he really good for them last season?

Np idea but he's a Spanish international, aged 26.  Someone will pick him up for that price.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paco_Alc%C3%A1cer
Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2820 on: Today at 03:47:37 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 03:01:45 PM
Nelson Semedo could be on his way out of Barcelona, according to the Catalan press. Eric Abidal and the player's agent Jorge Mendes have had a meeting in Dubai to discuss his situation and the Blaugrana would be willing to let him go in the summer if a suitable offer comes in. Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay 50m euros.
Maybe they hope to fuse his offensive ability with AWB defensive ability and create one good RB?
Logged

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,894
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2821 on: Today at 03:58:53 PM »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:09:04 PM
Wasn't he really good for them last season?

he was, but yet again in his career, he isn't a regular starter.  He scored 18 league goals last season, but made only 11 starts, most of his goals where as a sub. He started this season great, started the first 5 league games, and scored 5 goals in them. But he picked up an injury, missed a few games, and hasn't started a league game since, with Favre using Reus as the most central forward.

Get the impression he's frustrated at his role there and would be up for a move. And being as they have now signed Haaland, they likely would sell at that price.
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,586
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2822 on: Today at 04:02:21 PM »
Eriksen will be a huge loss for Spurs. He is one of the only creative players they have.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,052
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2823 on: Today at 04:10:37 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Today at 03:58:53 PM
he was, but yet again in his career, he isn't a regular starter.  He scored 18 league goals last season, but made only 11 starts, most of his goals where as a sub. He started this season great, started the first 5 league games, and scored 5 goals in them. But he picked up an injury, missed a few games, and hasn't started a league game since, with Favre using Reus as the most central forward.

Get the impression he's frustrated at his role there and would be up for a move. And being as they have now signed Haaland, they likely would sell at that price.
Cheers.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,386
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2824 on: Today at 04:13:17 PM »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:02:21 PM
Eriksen will be a huge loss for Spurs. He is one of the only creative players they have.

Will he be missed more than he has the last 18 months where he has been nearly invisible?
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,586
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2825 on: Today at 04:19:16 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:13:17 PM
Will he be missed more than he has the last 18 months where he has been nearly invisible?
He's came on and changed the game several times since Mourinho took over, so yes. The only other players they have who can progress the ball are Ndombele, who can't seem to stay fit, and Lo Celso, who has barely played.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,829
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #2826 on: Today at 06:40:42 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December 31, 2019, 07:18:59 PM
Amazing how much his stock has dropped in such a short period of time

yup I'm old enough to remember when Baba Yagu was shouting him up as best deep lying midfielder in europe or whatever.
He's a classic example of a player that is aesthetically great and really good technically and so can fool you at first glance but he was never quick enough or athletic enough to be elite
You're right though it is amazing how far he's dropped
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Up
« previous next »
 