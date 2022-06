Paris next week. Any recommendations for things to see/do or places to eat/drink?



I don`t know even where to start there is much to do and see. The obvious one is the Louvre where you could spend all day wandering around. I would also recommend a river cruise - the one where you can hop on and off. I think it was called something like the bateaux bus - not expensive and very handy. You also get to see a lot of paris from a slightly different perspective. There are also lots of wonderful gardens/parks that you can sit in with your lunchtime baguette.As for somewhere to eat. I went to this restaurant a few years ago. I researched in advance because it was something special for my wife and I seem to remember it was mentioned in the michelin guide. The prices were very reasonable, food fabulous and it was very much a restaurant for locals rather than tourists (other than me !). The kitchen in there is tiny but you can watch the chefs through what is essentially a hatch and it was genuinely fascinating. Clearly people who took great pride in what they do.Fabulous city that I have been to many times now. And don`t listen to the stereotypes about waiters being rude etc etc. It's a load of nonsense.