Looks like great housekeeping, loads off the wage bill, nobody left we did not want to leave.



I agree.Seems like a good job done.I think that the two seasons Liverpool have previously had were an assessment for the new signings that we had signed during that time.The players that we have maintained from these two seasons have improved, along with the complimentary signings of Keita and Shaqiri to build a good squad to compete for the league last season.Klopp knows that Oxo and Lallana and Keita have massive potential soo these are pretty much new signings for this season if you consider that they will have a far stronger link up between the themselves perhaps so its almost like a new midfield department and linkup play.In other words this season is where these three will be utilized properly as they need to learn to play which their teammates to create a formidable midfield department. It's a new midfield when you have these three there.Our defence is also sorted, although it would be nice to keep Clyne, our defence is also progressing.Our main front three is more than enough to see most of the opposition out.We have signed youngsters for the future and whom may have a part to play this season.Klopp knows that this season will be different as it seems Arsenal and United have good potential signed players so klopp will need to test the waters again by playing this same team all out again this season. It would have been a gamble to sign any major signing this season and so it's better to play with the team that we had for these two long seasons and utilise them better now that Oxo, Lallana and Keita are options, we wouldn't want to change anything much for this season.Klopp is trying to get as much as possible out of current team so he can see where he can go on next few years with thus project.Good thing is we won the Champions League last season which has given some sort of comfort and reassurance that this season is a product from the positiveness of winning the European trophy.We just need to make the better use of this strong team we have maintained throughout these last two seasons and see where it takes us, and then see whether a big summer signing will be needed for next season.It's a season for our midfield I would say and to get the best out of it.