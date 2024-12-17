I used to watch all wrestling but I got bored and haven't followed it for around 18 months. I want to get into it again but not sure which promotion to begin with.



If I was going to stick to three or promotions including US, Japan, Mexico and US, and in order of prioritising, what would you suggest?



I couldn't give you the relative merits of any of them vs their domestic rivals, but it is worth pointing out that AEW, NJPW(/Stardom) and CMLL seem to have an ongoing collaborative project now with periodic crossover PPVs.For example coming up in about 2 weeks is Wrestle Dynasty in the Tokyo Dome which currently has the following card:Zack Sabre Jr. vs. RicochetKonosuke Takeshita or Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii (NEVER Openweight Championship)Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry Singles matchWillow Nightingale (AEW) vs. Persephone (CMLL) vs. Athena (ROH) vs. Momo Watanabe (Stardom) (Winner receives a title shot for any belt in any of the 4 promotions)Kenny Omega vs. Gabe KiddShota Umino vs. Claudio CastagnoliDavid Finlay vs. Brody KingGreat-O-Khan and TBA vs. The Young Bucks (vacant IWGP Tag Team Championship)Mercedes Moné (Strong) vs. Mina Shirakawa (British) (Winner Takes All match for the Strong Women's Championship and the Undisputed British Women's Championship)Four NJPW wrestlers and four CMLL wrestlers to be announced Eight-man Lucha Gauntlet matchThe Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara) (c) vs. House of Torture (Sho and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) (ROH World Tag Team Championship)Following the relevant promotions might make the crossovers a bit more interesting and you'd see the build from both sides.I do think people try to stay on top of too much with wrestling and get burnt out. It's the main reason why I've never been tempted to watch modern WWE regardless of what people are saying about it. AEW already fills in enough of my time and taking on however many hours of extra programming is just going dilute my interest for any of the ongoing stories etc.