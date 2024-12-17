« previous next »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9760 on: December 17, 2024, 03:18:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 17, 2024, 02:07:12 pm
HHH single handedly won the Monday Night Wars when he drove a tank into a WCW arena and crotch chopped Ted Turner.

 :D

Do we salute Tripel H for that? Should;ve got La Parka to hit him with the chair.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9761 on: December 17, 2024, 07:07:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 17, 2024, 02:07:12 pm
HHH single handedly won the Monday Night Wars when he drove a tank into a WCW arena and crotch chopped Ted Turner.

I love how much that absolute nothing piece of shit segment has been twisted by WWE history to be such a big moment in the war.

Like how WWE history have erased the at least 2 cases I can remember of HHH blacking up on screen

Edit: my mistake, one was blacking up, the other was talking to a South Asian kiosk worker with a racist Indian accent
« Reply #9762 on: December 17, 2024, 07:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 17, 2024, 07:07:40 pm
I love how much that absolute nothing piece of shit segment has been twisted by WWE history to be such a big moment in the war.

Like how WWE history have erased the at least 2 cases I can remember of HHH blacking up on screen

Edit: my mistake, one was blacking up, the other was talking to a South Asian kiosk worker with a racist Indian accent

Not to mention drugging the bosses daughter and marrying her
« Reply #9763 on: December 18, 2024, 04:30:35 am »
Or Katie Vick
Think it's the Booker T feud that has to be considered the worst to be honest.

Triple H being astoundingly good at his job, and WWE having a boom period, probably keeps him safe, but you have to wonder if things change and some of the stuff he played out on tv becomes a reason to move against him. Or, like The Rock, can he get away with stuff because he is now so factored in? Or can he say that it was all Vince quite some time ago?
Ospreay vs Darby on Dynamite tonight is going to be nuts.  20 minute time limit, no interference, it's going to be an insane sprint.
Quote from: tubby on December 18, 2024, 01:32:55 pm
Ospreay vs Darby on Dynamite tonight is going to be nuts.  20 minute time limit, no interference, it's going to be an insane sprint.

Did not disappoint.
I used to watch all wrestling but I got bored and haven't followed it for around 18 months. I want to get into it again but not sure which promotion to begin with.

If I was going to stick to three or promotions including US, Japan, Mexico and US, and in order of prioritising, what would you suggest?
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 11:13:51 am
I used to watch all wrestling but I got bored and haven't followed it for around 18 months. I want to get into it again but not sure which promotion to begin with.

If I was going to stick to three or promotions including US, Japan, Mexico and US, and in order of prioritising, what would you suggest?

I couldn't give you the relative merits of any of them vs their domestic rivals, but it is worth pointing out that AEW, NJPW(/Stardom) and CMLL seem to have an ongoing collaborative project now with periodic crossover PPVs.

For example coming up in about 2 weeks is Wrestle Dynasty in the Tokyo Dome which currently has the following card:

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricochet
Konosuke Takeshita or Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii   (NEVER Openweight Championship)
Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry   Singles match
Willow Nightingale (AEW) vs. Persephone (CMLL) vs. Athena (ROH) vs. Momo Watanabe (Stardom) (Winner receives a title shot for any belt in any of the 4 promotions)
Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd
Shota Umino vs. Claudio Castagnoli
David Finlay vs. Brody King
Great-O-Khan and TBA vs. The Young Bucks (vacant IWGP Tag Team Championship)
Mercedes Moné (Strong) vs. Mina Shirakawa (British)   (Winner Takes All match for the Strong Women's Championship and the Undisputed British Women's Championship)
Four NJPW wrestlers and four CMLL wrestlers to be announced   Eight-man Lucha Gauntlet match
The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara) (c) vs. House of Torture (Sho and Yoshinobu Kanemaru)   (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

Following the relevant promotions might make the crossovers a bit more interesting and you'd see the build from both sides.

I do think people try to stay on top of too much with wrestling and get burnt out. It's the main reason why I've never been tempted to watch modern WWE regardless of what people are saying about it. AEW already fills in enough of my time and taking on however many hours of extra programming is just going dilute my interest for any of the ongoing stories etc.
Having said that last part I have just remembered that it's finally been confirmed that Rampage's run is over, next week's is the last. Given it's been an excellent little outlet for some of AEW's rising or 'less-serious' talent (certainly since Dark died) I hope something replaces it. They did trademark 'Shockwave' earlier in the year but haven't revealed what it is yet.
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 11:13:51 am
I used to watch all wrestling but I got bored and haven't followed it for around 18 months. I want to get into it again but not sure which promotion to begin with.

If I was going to stick to three or promotions including US, Japan, Mexico and US, and in order of prioritising, what would you suggest?

I think Riquende gives some top notch advice on this (though I personally am hanging on by a fingernail even watching AEW these days).

I think it matters how you are going to watch it. AEW and WWE have a little too much "Marvel effect" for my liking these days; in that you need to see everything else to truly get this one thing happening now. Riquende definitely makes a case here, but it comes at a cost of studying and, tbf in AEW's case, there is some great one off stuff.

Other promotions can give you that one off stuff that is less time consuming.

The important thing is, despite me not liking AEW at all at the minute, there really is something for everybody wrestling wise these days and I have no doubt that there will be something for you.

Good luck :)
And even outside the main promotions there's really fantastic wrestling in a lot of places. For example I have been hearing DDT and TJPW have had fucking great 2024's. You have something like GCW which really REALLY isn't my cup of tea but has grown a lot. You have somewhere like DPW (Deadlock Pro Wrestling) which is apparently just astounding as an indie right now.

There's a lot if you are willing to dig it out
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 01:21:44 pm
And even outside the main promotions there's really fantastic wrestling in a lot of places. For example I have been hearing DDT and TJPW have had fucking great 2024's. You have something like GCW which really REALLY isn't my cup of tea but has grown a lot. You have somewhere like DPW (Deadlock Pro Wrestling) which is apparently just astounding as an indie right now.

There's a lot if you are willing to dig it out

Foolishly, I have only seen live wrestling once, and this was recently in Bracknell.

It was very good. Wrestling is in a buzz right now and that's good for wrestlers and those wanting to watch wrestling.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 04:21:10 pm
Foolishly, I have only seen live wrestling once, and this was recently in Bracknell.

It was very good. Wrestling is in a buzz right now and that's good for wrestlers and those wanting to watch wrestling.

There seems to be a big movement of people promoting just going to your local indies however garbage or low rent it is, you'll have a great time and usually see something unique and funny (like Steven Flowe coming out to the song "Steven Flow", or the Christmas show where Santa gets saved by a run in from Jesus, who comes out to the fucking main theme of the videogame Halo)
https://xcancel.com/aew/status/1871293876335505777?s=46

This new direction for Toni is really good stuff, I cannot believe how comfortable she's got doing this kind of thing.  Go back a couple of years and she was so bland on promos.
