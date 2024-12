HHH single handedly won the Monday Night Wars when he drove a tank into a WCW arena and crotch chopped Ted Turner.



I love how much that absolute nothing piece of shit segment has been twisted by WWE history to be such a big moment in the war.Like how WWE history have erased the at least 2 cases I can remember of HHH blacking up on screenEdit: my mistake, one was blacking up, the other was talking to a South Asian kiosk worker with a racist Indian accent