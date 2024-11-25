This Death Riders angle is starting to pick up nicely, I think they were right to start it off with all the jobbers to establish them more, now they've moved on to Orange, Hangman, Jay White and Christian and the threat level against them has increased. Don't expect Mox to lose the belt anytime soon and with Hangman selling his leg for the past month, I figure they're going to put him out of action after targeting it. Darby lurking in the background as Sting to their NWO is a clever little touch too.
Also, and I'm probably in the minority on this, I think there's real legs in Caster's new persona. Delusional knobhead really suits him (wonder why), and it's just a shame he can't work to the level of Bowens.