WWE doing a pretty fantastic long term simmering story with the New Day. Teasing a breakdown between Kofi and Xavier for months but keeping them together. Now, next week is a New Day 10th anniversary special and Im genuinely curious to see what direction they go. Plenty speculation that they swerve the breakup and Big E returns to restore the balance, which would be great. Think theyve always said they never want to do the traditional faction breakup and I hope they hold true to that.



It's very well done. Odyssey Jones being a wrongun probably aided the story.Woods being the one to properly tell Kofi that it was him who fought hardest to make Kofimania happen and acknowledge that loss to Brock (who absolutely should not come back) was a masterful touch.Both points have, at best, been lightly touched on before. Woods blazed it in to the open.Kofi also talking about his success before New Day and Woods relative lack of success as a singles wrestler was the perfect beginning to that argument blowing up.They both have a point. All options are on the table. I hope it doesn't go by way of the break up but it now surely has to lead to some match between them, hopefully with E restoring a lasting peace.