I think Fletcher just needs to find his character.  At the moment it's all about being better than Ospreay but he'll have to move on and develop from that.  His potential is insane though, that wrestling ability combined with his size at his age isn't something you see often.

Thought there were some really clever bits of camera work in that match too, stuff like staying with the shot when Ospreay dived over the steps and then came running back up them to hit the hurricanrana.  Clearly talked to the production guys about it beforehand and a lot of their stuff looked great - almost New Japan-esque.

I absolutely love Fletcher (partly because I used to listen to him in a podcast when he was even younger and just come across as an overall really cool guy).  He does need to develop the character a bit but he is just taking that first step - the feud if him saying "I am sick of being in his shadow"

Obviously not a full comparison now, but with his shaved hair, short trunks in black, and working a slightly slower style utilizing his size, he has something of a look of a young Orton  ;D
Turns out Big Boom AJ wrestled a good portion of his match with a broken foot. And you know what, it was a damn fine match as well.

Big Boom AJ the Babyface the wrestling world needed
Turns out Big Boom AJ wrestled a good portion of his match with a broken foot. And you know what, it was a damn fine match as well.

Big Boom AJ the Babyface the wrestling world needed

AEW does need a babyface. They could do worse!
For anyone who hasn't seen them yet, the Dark Side of the Ring documentaries are on ITVX - highly recommended viewing.

Thank you for that
