Let's be clear, it was an excellent main event. Let's be clearer, the ending came off badly (in my view) for a viewing audience and, arguably, the live audience, even if the angle that comes out of this could be their best yet.



Tubby is right, Moxley's group and its aims are vague atm, it needs meat on the bones. They've gone too violent on Danielson too early in the wider story. And that makes it visually compelling but it is time for simple story to replace "that's cool".



For me, a PPV has to be 3 things to be successful:



1. It has to have a good build (and they failed that)

2. It has to have a good card (and they half managed that - more later)

3. It has to provide a reason to tune in after (they absolutely nailed that)



Was it a ppv with no flaws? I take issue with that more than slightly. If you're going by matches, I would say that the tag match and the Briscoe Jericho match did not break 2 stars (Briscoe is excellent but Jericho is no real use these days). The main event was 4.25 and the three way was a solid 4 (I though the acrobatics were impressive but the right man had a great match and the right man won)



The rest, solidly in that 3 to 4 by my opinion.



But a PPV structure shouldn't overdo storyline tropes and sequences like Wrestledream did and there shouldn't be basic batches like a ref pulling shoulders to the mat. This was a mistake in production that has plagued AEW and they were getting better at.



A PPV shouldn't allow such dead spots in the crowd and the structure just isn't there yet. I much prefer an AEW style than a WWE one but they need to get their act together. Running Page and White was also a mistake and MJF had a rare miss (he doesn't hit as much these days, but that was a flat out stinker of a promo) on the stick.



It was a ppv plagued with issues that, somehow comes out of it with the most intriguing angle in maybe a decade. I am excited for what comes next in a way I thought I wouldn't be, but I don't think it hit quite the way it was meant to.



I love the group and the violence but Mox has been talking cryptically lately and the announcers are wondering out loud what he means. Think it's time to get to the point.



I mean I obviously disagree on the PPV quality but I use the phrase "no flaws" as a specific wording. As in it's not the best thing ever but to me booking wise is all correct and nothing was bad. I've used it before to describe TV series - not the best series ever but has no flaws.No match was bad and no decision was wrong.Now booking wise coming in to the PPV you needed better build I won't deny that. Again I am talking from the PPV alone.Hangman/White I thought absolutely was right and the result correct. Moxley needs Babyface acts to run against him, and White has real credibility to that but needed a big win, while Hangman is more than good enough to go over in the loss, while also serving his whole gimmick right now - being consumed by the darkness largely coming off worse for it.Willow/Mariah I thought was great, it was the match Mariah needed as a champ. All while Willow still looks great in the lossJack Perry/Shibata was really good. Shibata still looks great, and Perry I think works as a champ winning cheaply. Not necessarily cheating just cheap wins. Post match you had a clear direction for Perry/Garcia, as well as 2 big returns and thus also clear directions for two top guys. And a big pop for Cole. In all a winThe 3 way frankly I thought was astounding, unreal, best match on the show. Post match too you have a clear direction for Ospreay and the right champ in TakeshitaThe Swerve promo I thought was really good. Got the message needed, good work on the mic, and correctly didn't have Lashley debuting to take out Swerve, wasn't right hereHologram/Mortos was a very good match, got both guys over, and overall was just a great fun sprint. Booking right as well with Hologram getting the win but Mortos getting a fall.Darby/King ruled and of course correct endYoung Buck vs Private Party I thought was really good personallyJericho vs Briscoe was fine and the right winnerMoxley vs Danielson was excellent and I adored the post match - having such a sign of a crushing win, a monster, a clear line of babyfaces looking to fight against this - using the emotion of the best ever wrestler as he is claimed to be, and using it to make this horrendous unstoppable monster and a line of babyfaces to crash against him until Darby beats him, is great classic booking. And yeah you feel bummed out by it, and want to see the babyfaces kick Moxley's head in. I can say with good confidence who the next 2 to 4 challengers are going to be from this show, which is the clarity you want.There wasn't a segment in the show, or match, which was wrong or bad. It wasn't the best matches back to back, or everything perfect, but everything was right and the booking coming from it is correct.Ah I get you. Well I imagine as champ now the point will be made. Although I hope it is as simple as "We represent what AEE should be and you have to get serious and like us to beat us".Basically what Darby has been saying/been told the past few weeks - get serious because this is a real threat, and actually start fighting for this.