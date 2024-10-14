« previous next »
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9640 on: October 14, 2024, 01:48:32 pm »
Let's be clear, it was an excellent main event. Let's be clearer, the ending came off badly (in my view) for a viewing audience and, arguably, the live audience, even if the angle that comes out of this could be their best yet.

Tubby is right, Moxley's group and its aims are vague atm, it needs meat on the bones. They've gone too violent on Danielson too early in the wider story. And that makes it visually compelling but it is time for simple story to replace "that's cool".

For me, a PPV has to be 3 things to be successful:

1. It has to have a good build (and they failed that)
2. It has to have a good card (and they half managed that - more later)
3. It has to provide a reason to tune in after (they absolutely nailed that)

Was it a ppv with no flaws? I take issue with that more than slightly. If you're going by matches, I would say that the tag match and the Briscoe Jericho match did not break 2 stars (Briscoe is excellent but Jericho is no real use these days). The main event was 4.25 and the three way was a solid 4 (I though the acrobatics were impressive but the right man had a great match and the right man won)

The rest, solidly in that 3 to 4 by my opinion.

But a PPV structure shouldn't overdo storyline tropes and sequences like Wrestledream did and there shouldn't be basic batches like a ref pulling shoulders to the mat. This was a mistake in production that has plagued AEW and they were getting better at.

A PPV shouldn't allow such dead spots in the crowd and the structure just isn't there yet. I much prefer an AEW style than a WWE one but they need to get their act together. Running Page and White was also a mistake and MJF had a rare miss (he doesn't hit as much these days, but that was a flat out stinker of a promo) on the stick.

It was a ppv plagued with issues that, somehow comes out of it with the most intriguing angle in maybe a decade. I am excited for what comes next in a way I thought I wouldn't be, but I don't think it hit quite the way it was meant to.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9641 on: October 14, 2024, 02:07:34 pm »
Is there an argument they could slim down the card? The live audience sat through 13 matches on Saturday, the main PPV was nine matches.

WWE is leaning into five-match cards - certainly for smaller PPVs and while it means loads of people miss out on slots it probably helps maintain energy for the audience at home and in person.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9642 on: October 14, 2024, 02:19:25 pm »
This is it for me. There has to be a happy medium between the two.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9643 on: October 14, 2024, 02:39:50 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on October 14, 2024, 01:48:32 pm
Let's be clear, it was an excellent main event. Let's be clearer, the ending came off badly (in my view) for a viewing audience and, arguably, the live audience, even if the angle that comes out of this could be their best yet.

Tubby is right, Moxley's group and its aims are vague atm, it needs meat on the bones. They've gone too violent on Danielson too early in the wider story. And that makes it visually compelling but it is time for simple story to replace "that's cool".

For me, a PPV has to be 3 things to be successful:

1. It has to have a good build (and they failed that)
2. It has to have a good card (and they half managed that - more later)
3. It has to provide a reason to tune in after (they absolutely nailed that)

Was it a ppv with no flaws? I take issue with that more than slightly. If you're going by matches, I would say that the tag match and the Briscoe Jericho match did not break 2 stars (Briscoe is excellent but Jericho is no real use these days). The main event was 4.25 and the three way was a solid 4 (I though the acrobatics were impressive but the right man had a great match and the right man won)

The rest, solidly in that 3 to 4 by my opinion.

But a PPV structure shouldn't overdo storyline tropes and sequences like Wrestledream did and there shouldn't be basic batches like a ref pulling shoulders to the mat. This was a mistake in production that has plagued AEW and they were getting better at.

A PPV shouldn't allow such dead spots in the crowd and the structure just isn't there yet. I much prefer an AEW style than a WWE one but they need to get their act together. Running Page and White was also a mistake and MJF had a rare miss (he doesn't hit as much these days, but that was a flat out stinker of a promo) on the stick.

It was a ppv plagued with issues that, somehow comes out of it with the most intriguing angle in maybe a decade. I am excited for what comes next in a way I thought I wouldn't be, but I don't think it hit quite the way it was meant to.

I mean I obviously disagree on the PPV quality but I use the phrase "no flaws" as a specific wording. As in it's not the best thing ever but to me booking wise is all correct and nothing was bad. I've used it before to describe TV series - not the best series ever but has no flaws.

No match was bad and no decision was wrong.

Now booking wise coming in to the PPV you needed better build I won't deny that. Again I am talking from the PPV alone.

Hangman/White I thought absolutely was right and the result correct. Moxley needs Babyface acts to run against him, and White has real credibility to that but needed a big win, while Hangman is more than good enough to go over in the loss, while also serving his whole gimmick right now - being consumed by the darkness largely coming off worse for it.

Willow/Mariah I thought was great, it was the match Mariah needed as a champ. All while Willow still looks great in the loss

Jack Perry/Shibata was really good. Shibata still looks great, and Perry I think works as a champ winning cheaply. Not necessarily cheating just cheap wins. Post match you had a clear direction for Perry/Garcia, as well as 2 big returns and thus also clear directions for two top guys. And a big pop for Cole. In all a win

The 3 way frankly I thought was astounding, unreal, best match on the show. Post match too you have a clear direction for Ospreay and the right champ in Takeshita

The Swerve promo I thought was really good. Got the message needed, good work on the mic, and correctly didn't have Lashley debuting to take out Swerve, wasn't right here

Hologram/Mortos was a very good match, got both guys over, and overall was just a great fun sprint. Booking right as well with Hologram getting the win but Mortos getting a fall.

Darby/King ruled and of course correct end

Young Buck vs Private Party I thought was really good personally

Jericho vs Briscoe was fine and the right winner

Moxley vs Danielson was excellent and I adored the post match - having such a sign of a crushing win, a monster, a clear line of babyfaces looking to fight against this - using the emotion of the best ever wrestler as he is claimed to be, and using it to make this horrendous unstoppable monster and a line of babyfaces to crash against him until Darby beats him, is great classic booking. And yeah you feel bummed out by it, and want to see the babyfaces kick Moxley's head in. I can say with good confidence who the next 2 to 4 challengers are going to be from this show, which is the clarity you want.

There wasn't a segment in the show, or match, which was wrong or bad. It wasn't the best matches back to back, or everything perfect, but everything was right and the booking coming from it is correct.

Quote from: tubby on October 14, 2024, 12:38:58 pm
I love the group and the violence but Mox has been talking cryptically lately and the announcers are wondering out loud what he means.  Think it's time to get to the point.

Ah I get you. Well I imagine as champ now the point will be made. Although I hope it is as simple as "We represent what AEE should be and you have to get serious and like us to beat us".

Basically what Darby has been saying/been told the past few weeks - get serious because this is a real threat, and actually start fighting for this.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9644 on: October 14, 2024, 02:45:53 pm »
In other wrestling news, ZSJ won the IWGP World Title - it come home boys

Right decision, great move. Unfortunately Umino came out afterwards (along with Sanada and Shingo) and got booed - he is coming off a little "Stardust Genius" Naito here.

Hopefully he goes to Mexico, gets a personality, and comes back better, like Naito
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9645 on: October 14, 2024, 02:47:06 pm »
3 hours is the sweet spot for me, but AEW have done really well with pacing the 4 hour shows.  This one had a few non-wrestling segments that felt like they should've been on Dynamite, but the matches themselves all ranged from good to brilliant.

The roster is still way too bloated though, and the MVP guys coming in isn't going to help in that respect.  They need to build up babyface challengers too, I think all the belts are held by heels now?  Swerve and Ospreay are the two biggest babyfaces on the roster, and Orange and Darby can step up, but after that, there's not too many options.

Still think Darby is the one to take the belt off Mox down the road, Ospreay will be tied up with Callis, Swerve will be working the Hurt Business, and I'm not sure Orange is the right kind of personality to beat Mox.

Takeshita being a beast and having all that natural charisma will turn him face by default in the near future, he could also get involved but it feels way too early.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9646 on: October 14, 2024, 02:51:05 pm »
I'm not suggesting that you were saying it was the best PPV ever, but I felt it had flaws and I laid them out. Similarly, you laid out why you felt it worked very well and very succinctly.

There was stuff that for me stunk, but the lasting impression was "im gonna see how this plays out". They have let me down before but I'm open to a chance.

Fair to say we have very different visions of wrestling (I thought Ricochet and Ospreay bought out the worst in one another), but we both left wanting more, even though neither one felt it was perfect.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9647 on: October 14, 2024, 03:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on October 14, 2024, 02:51:05 pm
I'm not suggesting that you were saying it was the best PPV ever, but I felt it had flaws and I laid them out. Similarly, you laid out why you felt it worked very well and very succinctly.

There was stuff that for me stunk, but the lasting impression was "im gonna see how this plays out". They have let me down before but I'm open to a chance.

Fair to say we have very different visions of wrestling (I thought Ricochet and Ospreay bought out the worst in one another), but we both left wanting more, even though neither one felt it was perfect.

No I understand and enjoy the discussion very much, I just felt the need to clarify as it is a phrase I use specifically, which sounds more grandiose than I mean it to  ;D

Quote from: tubby on October 14, 2024, 02:47:06 pm
3 hours is the sweet spot for me, but AEW have done really well with pacing the 4 hour shows.  This one had a few non-wrestling segments that felt like they should've been on Dynamite, but the matches themselves all ranged from good to brilliant.

The roster is still way too bloated though, and the MVP guys coming in isn't going to help in that respect.  They need to build up babyface challengers too, I think all the belts are held by heels now?  Swerve and Ospreay are the two biggest babyfaces on the roster, and Orange and Darby can step up, but after that, there's not too many options.

Still think Darby is the one to take the belt off Mox down the road, Ospreay will be tied up with Callis, Swerve will be working the Hurt Business, and I'm not sure Orange is the right kind of personality to beat Mox.

Takeshita being a beast and having all that natural charisma will turn him face by default in the near future, he could also get involved but it feels way too early.

I did feel they were conscious of this in the PPV. The Jerry Lynn interaction and the run in at the end had me thinking OC is going to be built as a face to challenge for the next 6 weeks until Full Gear. Jay White is being presented and pushed as a Babyface, I expect him to be the challenger after that. Cole is back as a face, and Darby of course is being built up as THE face. Between them 4, Swerve, Ospreay, and if/when they are ready Omega and Copeland, I think you have a good pool (if they stick the landing with those 4 of course)

By the looks/sounds of it I do expect Omega back soon, but expect the match upon return is him and Kota vs Young Bucks for the tag titles.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9648 on: October 14, 2024, 03:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October 14, 2024, 03:02:40 pm
No I understand and enjoy the discussion very much, I just felt the need to clarify as it is a phrase I use specifically, which sounds more grandiose than I mean it to  ;D

I did feel they were conscious of this in the PPV. The Jerry Lynn interaction and the run in at the end had me thinking OC is going to be built as a face to challenge for the next 6 weeks until Full Gear. Jay White is being presented and pushed as a Babyface, I expect him to be the challenger after that. Cole is back as a face, and Darby of course is being built up as THE face. Between them 4, Swerve, Ospreay, and if/when they are ready Omega and Copeland, I think you have a good pool (if they stick the landing with those 4 of course)

By the looks/sounds of it I do expect Omega back soon, but expect the match upon return is him and Kota vs Young Bucks for the tag titles.

They need to be conscious of it for one very specific reason...all their champions (AEW rather than ROH) are heels.

Now I'd send Omega to WWE  but if he's coming back soon then he certainly adds to the babyface roster, but the play has to be Darby. The long play is Ospreay and that has been set up nicely.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9649 on: October 14, 2024, 03:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on October 14, 2024, 03:06:47 pm
They need to be conscious of it for one very specific reason...all their champions (AEW rather than ROH) are heels.

Now I'd send Omega to WWE  but if he's coming back soon then he certainly adds to the babyface roster, but the play has to be Darby. The long play is Ospreay and that has been set up nicely.

I do expect at least 2 of them to be title changes at Full Gear (Garcia as TNT champ and Statlander as TBS)

I would also get Willow or Hayter as Women's champ before the end of the year

I don't think International or World champ are changing before Grand Slam and Revolution respectively. Tag depends on Kenny. Continental I genuinely think Takeshita should be winning via C2 and joining the titles together to make Intercontinental Title
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9650 on: October 19, 2024, 10:38:04 am »
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9651 on: October 19, 2024, 11:07:20 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 19, 2024, 10:38:04 am
Yeah. Wrestlers and politics just shouldn't mix

https://xcancel.com/WrestleOps/status/1847411306602639483?t=976cgnQ7BBMd8Fht7NF3hg&s=19

Unless you're CM Punk at least

https://xcancel.com/Zack46625300/status/1847468374038593607?t=tjv-No_nmsYHC3WbQXsAuA&s=19

Batista, despite the limits of American politics, seems also to be a proper leftist.

Sami Zayn too. And, tbf to them, AEW wrestlers (especially Omega) seem better.

Most wrestlers have dogshit politics though.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9652 on: October 19, 2024, 01:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on October 19, 2024, 11:07:20 am
Batista, despite the limits of American politics, seems also to be a proper leftist.

Sami Zayn too. And, tbf to them, AEW wrestlers (especially Omega) seem better.

Most wrestlers have dogshit politics though.

Batista is a proper sound bloke has to be said. Really top guy.

Got to remember Zack Sabre Jr as well from the British side.

The worry for a lot of left leaning publicly wrestlers is that they are actually massive pieces of shit who are using that position to get influence and popularity. Not saying any of those you mentioned arez especially Punk who frankly seems to stubborn to be anything other than who he is (for better or worse). So if he states a private opinion I think he genuinely means that - again for better or worse

Just remember the old Brit wrestling days of guys like David Starr and Jimmy Havoc and Jack Gallagher and so many fucking British wrestlers who used that image of themselves to hide the fact they were massively bigoted abusers and alleged sexual abusers
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9653 on: October 19, 2024, 01:44:43 pm »
For what it is worth, apparently WrestleMania London is no longer a top priority as the Superbowl have expressed a desire to go to London.

I can't help but think a part of it is also WWE expect cities to pay for Mania compared to, for example, AEW who will pay you to book Wembley
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9654 on: October 19, 2024, 02:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October 19, 2024, 01:35:32 pm
Batista is a proper sound bloke has to be said. Really top guy.

Got to remember Zack Sabre Jr as well from the British side.

The worry for a lot of left leaning publicly wrestlers is that they are actually massive pieces of shit who are using that position to get influence and popularity. Not saying any of those you mentioned arez especially Punk who frankly seems to stubborn to be anything other than who he is (for better or worse). So if he states a private opinion I think he genuinely means that - again for better or worse

Just remember the old Brit wrestling days of guys like David Starr and Jimmy Havoc and Jack Gallagher and so many fucking British wrestlers who used that image of themselves to hide the fact they were massively bigoted abusers and alleged sexual abusers

David Starr- progressive to the hilt - was a huge disappointment.

But I do wonder how much of that was really him. Does the unforgivable defect of his soul mean everything was a lie?

Ultimately, though it is a question I think about, I know it is an irrelevant one. What he has done far outweighs what lies underneath him. He is beyond redemption.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9655 on: October 19, 2024, 02:45:21 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on October 19, 2024, 02:34:42 pm
David Starr- progressive to the hilt - was a huge disappointment.

But I do wonder how much of that was really him. Does the unforgivable defect of his soul mean everything was a lie?

Ultimately, though it is a question I think about, I know it is an irrelevant one. What he has done far outweighs what lies underneath him. He is beyond redemption.

It absolutely wasn't him. I think that's absolutely clear. I don't think anyone progressive would privately call someone not partaking in traditional masculine behavior as the F slur.

Like everything he did was truly fucking awful, abhorrent, but that video of him calling someone that made me think right away "Oh he doesn't even believe what he says, it is all a gimmick to promote himself" - like you could be a horrible person who maybe believes what he says, but that made me think he is a horrible person and doesn't believe what he said.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9656 on: October 19, 2024, 03:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October 19, 2024, 02:45:21 pm
It absolutely wasn't him. I think that's absolutely clear. I don't think anyone progressive would privately call someone not partaking in traditional masculine behavior as the F slur.

Like everything he did was truly fucking awful, abhorrent, but that video of him calling someone that made me think right away "Oh he doesn't even believe what he says, it is all a gimmick to promote himself" - like you could be a horrible person who maybe believes what he says, but that made me think he is a horrible person and doesn't believe what he said.

You are probably right, but it has been a thing in my mind, particularly here when it comes to centrist vs socialist values. I mean, there is a reason why I stick to the wrestling section  these days!

For all I don't think he is much of a wrestler, can I imagine Kenny Omega doing something like that? No, the guy just lives as a good example without shouting about it. Starr, it turned out, was the opposite.
Offline Bread

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9657 on: October 19, 2024, 10:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October 19, 2024, 01:44:43 pm
For what it is worth, apparently WrestleMania London is no longer a top priority as the Superbowl have expressed a desire to go to London.

Surprises me this. Is American Football really bigger than Professional Wrestling in the UK? Can only speak from my own personal experience, but I've only ever met a handful of people who care about the Superbowl.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9658 on: October 19, 2024, 11:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Bread on October 19, 2024, 10:54:51 pm
Surprises me this. Is American Football really bigger than Professional Wrestling in the UK? Can only speak from my own personal experience, but I've only ever met a handful of people who care about the Superbowl.

They've regularly sold out standard league games for about 15 years with high demand, it is heavily advertised as a major sporting option on Sky, and you even see kids wearing NFL jerseys in the UK now. Also personally I know a lot of NFL fans in the UK.

It's currently bigger I would say

NFL gave some frankly gimmicked numbers that 14 million casual fans and 4 million ardent fans. I think more likely is about 4 millions overall fans, maybe 70% being big fans
Offline Rob K

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9659 on: October 20, 2024, 01:38:35 am »
The NFL  London games and the superbowl are shown on normal telly now too so is becoming more accessible to watch. Plus theres a fair amount of sunday league-esq teams around the country now.

wwe being on tnt is a pain in the arse But thatll change when it moves to Netflix. Got a bit of insomnia tonight so though Id watch aew but I cant even find where thats shown.
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9660 on: October 20, 2024, 07:24:56 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on October 19, 2024, 11:07:20 am
Batista, despite the limits of American politics, seems also to be a proper leftist.

Sami Zayn too. And, tbf to them, AEW wrestlers (especially Omega) seem better.

Most wrestlers have dogshit politics though.
Kevin Nash is a proper leftist too.

ZSJ is a good one as well, always been a critic of the Tories.
Online courty61

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9661 on: October 21, 2024, 04:54:07 pm »
Trump is on Takers podcast. Urgh.

Never listened to it to be honest. Was there a reason why he does it on his own, rather than say with Conrad Thompson who I am sure would have loved to get him?
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9662 on: October 21, 2024, 08:52:50 pm »
Samantha Irwin has left WWE. Thats a pity, shes great.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9663 on: October 21, 2024, 08:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October 21, 2024, 08:52:50 pm
Samantha Irwin has left WWE. Thats a pity, shes great.

She's different, not for me, but I can see the appeal.  With Ricochet in AEW she might well turn up there now, which would be shitty for Justin Roberts, who has been excellent and fits the product better.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9664 on: October 21, 2024, 09:59:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October 21, 2024, 08:55:44 pm
She's different, not for me, but I can see the appeal.  With Ricochet in AEW she might well turn up there now, which would be shitty for Justin Roberts, who has been excellent and fits the product better.

I would have her replace the Collision ring announcer who isn't fantastic. Or does shockwave

Or just isn't signed that would do to
Offline Bread

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9665 on: Yesterday at 09:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October 21, 2024, 08:52:50 pm
Samantha Irwin has left WWE. Thats a pity, shes great.

Minus the longevity, I personally think she's a genuine candidate for WWE's best ever ring announcer, I rate her that highly. That includes Fink.

In news to soften the blow, Lilian Garcia is to return as her replacement in a full-time capacity.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9666 on: Today at 08:19:31 am »
Remember when Lilian Garcia announced Triple H as a former World Champion and he chased her out the arena  ;D
Online paulrazor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9667 on: Today at 09:27:37 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:19:31 am
Remember when Lilian Garcia announced Triple H as a former World Champion and he chased her out the arena  ;D
I saw something on that recently, she needed to leave the arena early that night and Vince wouldnt have it, so HHH and Flair kinda improvised so it made sense why she wouldnt be around for the night then

Quote from: gazzalfc on October 19, 2024, 10:38:04 am
Yeah. Wrestlers and politics just shouldn't mix

https://xcancel.com/WrestleOps/status/1847411306602639483?t=976cgnQ7BBMd8Fht7NF3hg&s=19


what about Kane and Jesse Ventura? Though seeing Trump and Undertaker is just weird


Just came in here as it showed up on my feed that buff bagwell is moaning he was ONLY on 200k a week with wwe and only got 3k a week when he worked there

boo hoo
