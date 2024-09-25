« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 236 237 238 239 240 [241]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 574862 times)

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,614
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9600 on: September 25, 2024, 10:47:37 am »
They all knew what was going on too, no way they didn't - HHH 100% knew.  And even without all this stuff it amazes me that any Liverpool fans watch WWE these days.  They literally have a partnership with Man City and they get a load of funding for putting on sports washing events in Saudi Arabia.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,615
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9601 on: September 25, 2024, 10:50:18 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September 25, 2024, 10:30:28 am
What I have heard is that it is "Bad man gone - this Netflix documentary tells you how it is ok and cool to watch WWE on Netflix"

It advises you at the start of Episode 1 that most of the documentary was filmed before Lawsuit was filed.
Logged
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9602 on: September 25, 2024, 10:50:57 am »
Quote from: tubby on September 25, 2024, 10:47:37 am
They all knew what was going on too, no way they didn't - HHH 100% knew.  And even without all this stuff it amazes me that any Liverpool fans watch WWE these days.  They literally have a partnership with Man City and they get a load of funding for putting on sports washing events in Saudi Arabia.

HHH grew under Vince, was his son-in-law, had an office right by his, flew private jets together with him, and beyond all that this stuff was shared among the roster. Nick Khan is named as a director in the lawsuit for trying to cover it up.

If HHH didn't know, then he is someone so stupid that he should not be able to complete basic functions
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9603 on: September 26, 2024, 01:38:02 am »
Quote from: tubby on September 25, 2024, 10:47:37 am
They all knew what was going on too, no way they didn't - HHH 100% knew.  And even without all this stuff it amazes me that any Liverpool fans watch WWE these days.  They literally have a partnership with Man City and they get a load of funding for putting on sports washing events in Saudi Arabia.

Nice try. we still watching wwe   :wave
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,726
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9604 on: September 26, 2024, 04:33:43 am »
 The way Vince pronounced Bangor annoyed me at the start of the first episode. But then episode 3 i find out i've been saying kayfabe wrong.  :-[ :P
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 960
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9605 on: September 27, 2024, 08:58:46 am »
Just finished the Vince doc. It wasnt that bad and didnt really tell you anything you didnt know to be honest.

The last 30 mins touch on the more recent stuff but of course dont go too deep. Worth a watch but dont expect anything ground breaking
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9606 on: September 27, 2024, 11:46:17 am »
Quote from: sambhi92 on September 27, 2024, 08:58:46 am
Just finished the Vince doc. It wasnt that bad and didnt really tell you anything you didnt know to be honest.

The last 30 mins touch on the more recent stuff but of course dont go too deep. Worth a watch but dont expect anything ground breaking

Yeah nothing new really. Though it's clear the man has serious issues from the off.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9607 on: September 27, 2024, 12:12:42 pm »
I did see one comment on Twitter which kinda sums up wrestlers. Was Stone Cold saying he doesn't believe in CTE, that it doesn't exist.

Like it isn't Santa Claus we can actually see it in numerous people in numerous sports
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9608 on: September 27, 2024, 12:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September 27, 2024, 12:12:42 pm
I did see one comment on Twitter which kinda sums up wrestlers. Was Stone Cold saying he doesn't believe in CTE, that it doesn't exist.

Like it isn't Santa Claus we can actually see it in numerous people in numerous sports
Majority of wrestlers are trump supporting whackjobs so no surprise there regarding SCSA
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,614
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9609 on: September 27, 2024, 12:59:26 pm »
Quote from: btroom on September 26, 2024, 01:38:02 am
Nice try. we still watching wwe   :wave

Live your life, brother.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9610 on: September 27, 2024, 01:00:48 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on September 27, 2024, 12:49:38 pm
Majority of wrestlers are trump supporting whackjobs so no surprise there regarding SCSA

Wrestling is the most libertarian profession you can go in to, and people are shocked that they are Republicans

Even the Democrats in it are conservative in other ways (like Cornette is a Democrat, but also a racist, misogynistic old fuck)
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9611 on: September 27, 2024, 04:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September 27, 2024, 01:00:48 pm
Wrestling is the most libertarian profession you can go in to, and people are shocked that they are Republicans

Even the Democrats in it are conservative in other ways (like Cornette is a Democrat, but also a racist, misogynistic old fuck)

Another reason why I like CM Punk
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,231
  • YNWA
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9612 on: September 30, 2024, 11:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on September 26, 2024, 04:33:43 am
The way Vince pronounced Bangor annoyed me at the start of the first episode. But then episode 3 i find out i've been saying kayfabe wrong.  :-[ :P

Wait....how else would you pronounce "kayfabe" hahaha
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,786
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9613 on: October 1, 2024, 12:23:39 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on September 30, 2024, 11:09:48 pm
Wait....how else would you pronounce "kayfabe" hahaha

I believe he was saying key fob.
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,726
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9614 on: October 1, 2024, 07:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on September 30, 2024, 11:09:48 pm
Wait....how else would you pronounce "kayfabe" hahaha

 i thought it was like kay-fa-be not kay-fayb.  :-[


Quote from: amir87 on October  1, 2024, 12:23:39 am
I believe he was saying key fob.

would have been closer.  ;D
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9615 on: October 2, 2024, 04:59:05 pm »
Just had to share this as this may be the most impressive spot I have seen all year, and also seems genuinely novel as a high flying spot

https://xcancel.com/luchablog/status/1841321208664482237?t=qOV9YV2oDtKI9_ECOKgXxA&s=19

I really should get in to CMLL
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9616 on: October 3, 2024, 09:25:32 am »
Rumours are that The Rock will appear at Bad Blood.

Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9617 on: October 3, 2024, 01:44:33 pm »
Good to see AEWs TV deal confirmed.

And sounds like Okada/Danielson was good, although doing title vs title and only having Okadas title being defended for the first 20 mins feels a bit daft. Way to telegraph the outcome.
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,837
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9618 on: October 4, 2024, 11:49:19 am »
I got the WWE Network for my daughter and not sure if it's changed from the past - do shows go up there a month behind now?
Logged
JFT97

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9619 on: October 4, 2024, 12:05:32 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on October  4, 2024, 11:49:19 am
I got the WWE Network for my daughter and not sure if it's changed from the past - do shows go up there a month behind now?

You mean Raw and Smackdown? I don't think they go up there quickly, given the rights that TNT hold.

From January, everything is moving to Netflix anyway - Raw, Smackdown and NXT will all be broadcast live on it, same with all the PPVs and a ton of their docs and other shows. I imagine at that point the Network probably dies.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9620 on: October 4, 2024, 01:26:16 pm »
You can get Raw and Smackdown almost immediately on Discivery+ if you have that app
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,614
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9621 on: October 4, 2024, 01:38:57 pm »
Whoever is producing the Mox promos needs a raise.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,401
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9622 on: October 4, 2024, 04:31:37 pm »
I watched the Vince doc. It definitely wasnt a deep dive, but it was like what, 4 years in the making? With the vast majority of it filmed before the allegations. I think people wanting more sort of clouded by how heavy those allegations are.

I honestly think it did pretty good job of being good overview of the company and Vince. Considering they werent to know the allegations that were to come, they also did well to lay the ground of how much the character and real life Vince intertwined and the darkness of Vince and the industry. That may be obvious to.people with the knowledge but general public will not know all these stories and it was made for Netflix audience not just big wrestling fans.
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,837
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9623 on: October 4, 2024, 10:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October  4, 2024, 12:05:32 pm
You mean Raw and Smackdown? I don't think they go up there quickly, given the rights that TNT hold.

From January, everything is moving to Netflix anyway - Raw, Smackdown and NXT will all be broadcast live on it, same with all the PPVs and a ton of their docs and other shows. I imagine at that point the Network probably dies.

The PPV's too? I thought it was just Raw and Smackdown. That's good news in that case. I might cancel the Network now in that case.

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October  4, 2024, 01:26:16 pm
You can get Raw and Smackdown almost immediately on Discivery+ if you have that app

I don't have a sub with them (or with TNT) so relying on the Network at the moment. Will re-sub Netflix once it moves onto there.
Logged
JFT97

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9624 on: October 5, 2024, 11:39:50 pm »
Blood fest here between Punk and McIntyre.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9625 on: October 6, 2024, 03:10:08 am »
So good things about the PPV:

Best HIAC in decades
The Rock is back

Bad things:

Everything else

ESPECIALLY the WWE Jamal Khashoggi Murder Heavyweight Championship to be defended in Saudi

Triple H in the presser saying he does not even see color to justify not booking black wrestlers on PPV (the guy has blacked up on TV and had a feud saying "your type of people" to a black man - and won)

It was the greatest ever conceivable bread being used to make a dog food sandwich, given to you by a gloveless server who just went the bathroom without washing his hands
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9626 on: October 6, 2024, 08:19:52 am »
Quote from: GinKop on October  4, 2024, 10:09:56 pm
The PPV's too? I thought it was just Raw and Smackdown. That's good news in that case. I might cancel the Network now in that case.

I don't have a sub with them (or with TNT) so relying on the Network at the moment. Will re-sub Netflix once it moves onto there.

Yeah Netflix internationally (including UK) is getting all the PPVs live. Different in the US where I think Peacock (NBCs streamer) has those rights.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,786
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9627 on: October 6, 2024, 08:55:40 am »
That HIAC match should have been the main event but once it wasnt you know The Rock was coming back.

Also Kevin Owens turned heel and off camera which is a bit different.
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,837
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9628 on: October 6, 2024, 05:28:36 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October  6, 2024, 08:19:52 am
Yeah Netflix internationally (including UK) is getting all the PPVs live. Different in the US where I think Peacock (NBCs streamer) has those rights.

Good news it'll all be in one place and without any delay.

Have they mentioned anything about the Originals series and the ECW and WCW libraries?
Logged
JFT97

Online gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,841
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9629 on: October 6, 2024, 09:18:26 pm »
Anyone going to WWE Live at the Echo next week?

Grew up during the Attitude era and havent watched wrestling regularly since the Invasion angle.

As far as I know its the Smackdown roster who are on this tour. Not expecting any titles to change hands but what should I expect to see?
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9630 on: October 6, 2024, 10:48:33 pm »
Punk vs Drew was amazing. Sold it really well too
Logged

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9631 on: October 7, 2024, 09:58:06 am »
Quote from: gray19lfc on October  6, 2024, 09:18:26 pm
Anyone going to WWE Live at the Echo next week?

Grew up during the Attitude era and havent watched wrestling regularly since the Invasion angle.

As far as I know its the Smackdown roster who are on this tour. Not expecting any titles to change hands but what should I expect to see?

Been to a couple in London the past year. Really good shows. The wrestlers have a lot more fun with the crowd then they do on TV shows.
I found the 'Heel' and 'Face' can sometimes not stop laughing in the ring when they react to some of the crowd chants.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9632 on: October 7, 2024, 10:02:53 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on October  6, 2024, 10:48:33 pm
Punk vs Drew was amazing. Sold it really well too

It was a really great match and the best of the night. I get why the tag match headlined with Jimmy and The Rock returning but this really should have been the headline match. Drew's head cut is horrific as well

The Liv/Rhea feud is just a bit boring now isn't it? The way they botched the end of it as well hasn't helped things.
Logged

Offline Slick_Beef

  • RAWK's Master Baker
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,094
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9633 on: Yesterday at 12:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October  4, 2024, 12:05:32 pm
From January, everything is moving to Netflix anyway - Raw, Smackdown and NXT will all be broadcast live on it, same with all the PPVs and a ton of their docs and other shows. I imagine at that point the Network probably dies.

Does you know if netflix will have old raws / smackdowns from the archive?  I've spent the last couple of years slowly working through old episodes of raw and ppvs on the wwe network. I cancelled it a while ago because I didn't have much time but if those come onto netflix I can pick it up again.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9634 on: Today at 03:02:44 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on October  6, 2024, 08:55:40 am
Also Kevin Owens turned heel and off camera which is a bit different.

Quite cool I think. Trusting that fans will video it and upload it to socials, makes it feel much more natural than him turning on him on an episode of Smackdown or something. Plus KO has turned enough times that you can afford to change approach on it.

Rumours are the Mania 41 event will be Rock/Roman/Cody - I get why'd they do it, but always think multi-man matches end up being a bit weaker than a simple one-on-one match. Plus if they do Rock/Roman a year later, it's diluted a already if they've been in a big title match together on the same stage with Cody involved.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 236 237 238 239 240 [241]   Go Up
« previous next »
 