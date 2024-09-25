I watched the Vince doc. It definitely wasnt a deep dive, but it was like what, 4 years in the making? With the vast majority of it filmed before the allegations. I think people wanting more sort of clouded by how heavy those allegations are.



I honestly think it did pretty good job of being good overview of the company and Vince. Considering they werent to know the allegations that were to come, they also did well to lay the ground of how much the character and real life Vince intertwined and the darkness of Vince and the industry. That may be obvious to.people with the knowledge but general public will not know all these stories and it was made for Netflix audience not just big wrestling fans.