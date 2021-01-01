« previous next »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9600 on: Yesterday at 10:47:37 am
They all knew what was going on too, no way they didn't - HHH 100% knew.  And even without all this stuff it amazes me that any Liverpool fans watch WWE these days.  They literally have a partnership with Man City and they get a load of funding for putting on sports washing events in Saudi Arabia.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9601 on: Yesterday at 10:50:18 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:30:28 am
What I have heard is that it is "Bad man gone - this Netflix documentary tells you how it is ok and cool to watch WWE on Netflix"

It advises you at the start of Episode 1 that most of the documentary was filmed before Lawsuit was filed.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9602 on: Yesterday at 10:50:57 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:47:37 am
They all knew what was going on too, no way they didn't - HHH 100% knew.  And even without all this stuff it amazes me that any Liverpool fans watch WWE these days.  They literally have a partnership with Man City and they get a load of funding for putting on sports washing events in Saudi Arabia.

HHH grew under Vince, was his son-in-law, had an office right by his, flew private jets together with him, and beyond all that this stuff was shared among the roster. Nick Khan is named as a director in the lawsuit for trying to cover it up.

If HHH didn't know, then he is someone so stupid that he should not be able to complete basic functions
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9603 on: Today at 01:38:02 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:47:37 am
They all knew what was going on too, no way they didn't - HHH 100% knew.  And even without all this stuff it amazes me that any Liverpool fans watch WWE these days.  They literally have a partnership with Man City and they get a load of funding for putting on sports washing events in Saudi Arabia.

Nice try. we still watching wwe   :wave
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #9604 on: Today at 04:33:43 am
 The way Vince pronounced Bangor annoyed me at the start of the first episode. But then episode 3 i find out i've been saying kayfabe wrong.  :-[ :P
