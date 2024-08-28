Well, apparently Conrad Thompson has got wind of what's in the doco and was describing it as a 'double shovel burial' on a recent pod, and it's co-produced by 30 for 30's Bill Simmons, who is renowned for loathing celeb advertorial documentaries, so make of that what you will.



The most interesting path would be if it looked at McMahon as both a loathsome human being and a product of the wrestling world, surrounded by people who may or may not have done bad things themselves but who profited from looking the other way. Since it's on Netflix and they've just got the rights to WWE, I suspect it may be a 'Vince was responsible for everything, but he's gone now so we've moved on' exercise. In which case, who knows how far it might go. Past occasions where they've opened their doors to film crews haven't exactly gone swimmingly.