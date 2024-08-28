« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 234 235 236 237 238 [239]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 543524 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,348
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9520 on: August 28, 2024, 11:36:29 am »
Are there many big misses from the hall of fame now from the 70's-80's?

Feels now that particular well has run dry. I mean even mid-late attitude era guys are reaching the Hall of Fame. Cena will probably be inducted 2026 after his retirement run.

Do you start including more WCE/ECW exclusive guys/women now they own the lot? I know Sting is in there so its not without precedent.

The Hall of Fame is a Vince preening ceremony anyway and most of those already in there probably wouldn't get in today in todays climate.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,330
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9521 on: August 28, 2024, 02:03:08 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 28, 2024, 11:36:29 am
Are there many big misses from the hall of fame now from the 70's-80's?


Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks!
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,248
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9522 on: August 28, 2024, 07:37:33 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on August 28, 2024, 10:00:35 am
I remember watching that match and realising it was quite awful, but it entertained the hell out of me.

Warrior and Sid would have been epic lunacy.
I think Sid said he discussed with warrior who spoke to him like it was a promo. He was stomping around the room staring at the wall "this is what the gods above will do Sid"

Sid said he was looking around to see if it was wind up. Must find where he said that


https://youtu.be/WNrLyeh_cfE?si=lC9snUoUBZztfkLX
2.53 in. Hahahaha


Quote from: gazzalfc on August 28, 2024, 11:36:29 am
Are there many big misses from the hall of fame now from the 70's-80's?

Feels now that particular well has run dry. I mean even mid-late attitude era guys are reaching the Hall of Fame. Cena will probably be inducted 2026 after his retirement run.

Do you start including more WCE/ECW exclusive guys/women now they own the lot? I know Sting is in there so its not without precedent.

The Hall of Fame is a Vince preening ceremony anyway and most of those already in there probably wouldn't get in today in todays climate.
demolition / Rick Martel
« Last Edit: August 29, 2024, 09:14:13 am by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,428
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9523 on: August 30, 2024, 07:10:58 am »
Hangman vs Swerve is an all-timer feud, just brilliant work from both of them and their chemistry is insane.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,428
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9524 on: August 30, 2024, 10:59:13 am »
All In is free on the ITV app right now.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9525 on: August 30, 2024, 07:09:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on August 30, 2024, 07:10:58 am
Hangman vs Swerve is an all-timer feud, just brilliant work from both of them and their chemistry is insane.

Very rare that you get a feud like that. I'm struggling to think of one except maybe the heyday of Triple H and the Rock. They are electric and yet it's perfectly OK to have them interact constantly, whereas a HBK Taker would necessitate keeping them apart, because it continues to work. And I think it could work if they flipped to any alignment.

If AEW has produced top quality television, it is this feud right here.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,007
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9526 on: September 2, 2024, 08:55:52 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on August 30, 2024, 07:09:55 pm
Very rare that you get a feud like that. I'm struggling to think of one except maybe the heyday of Triple H and the Rock.

It's no Cutler/Avalon, an AEW feud so epic even Starks only had a supporting role:

Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9527 on: Yesterday at 06:47:50 pm »
Trailer for Vince McMahon documentary on Netflix.

May be an interesting watch but on the trailer being 20 seconds of "he is scum" and 2 minutes of "is he though?" It could also easily be a white washing exercise like they did with Man City

Let's see if they mention:

Ring boy scandal
Jimmy Snuka murder
Owen Hart tragedy and his part in that
Rita Chatterton
Ashley Massaro
Massage parlor incidents
Janel Grant lawsuit (even if Janel legally could not comment)

They mentioned the steroid trial and hush money stuff but not fully the alleged sex trafficking.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9528 on: Yesterday at 08:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 06:47:50 pm
Trailer for Vince McMahon documentary on Netflix.

May be an interesting watch but on the trailer being 20 seconds of "he is scum" and 2 minutes of "is he though?" It could also easily be a white washing exercise like they did with Man City

Let's see if they mention:

Ring boy scandal
Jimmy Snuka murder
Owen Hart tragedy and his part in that
Rita Chatterton
Ashley Massaro
Massage parlor incidents
Janel Grant lawsuit (even if Janel legally could not comment)

They mentioned the steroid trial and hush money stuff but not fully the alleged sex trafficking.

You'd need quite a few series to cover the repulsive nature of that man, and anything he did do of worth in the world ain't worth nuancing, so I hope they don't go there.

In better news, enjoyed AEW Dynamite and Hangman Swerve is one of the greatest feuds in history. No hyperbole from me.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9529 on: Yesterday at 08:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 06:47:50 pm
Trailer for Vince McMahon documentary on Netflix.

May be an interesting watch but on the trailer being 20 seconds of "he is scum" and 2 minutes of "is he though?" It could also easily be a white washing exercise like they did with Man City

Let's see if they mention:

Ring boy scandal
Jimmy Snuka murder
Owen Hart tragedy and his part in that
Rita Chatterton
Ashley Massaro
Massage parlor incidents
Janel Grant lawsuit (even if Janel legally could not comment)

They mentioned the steroid trial and hush money stuff but not fully the alleged sex trafficking.

I dunno, pretty clear theyre going to focus heavily on the Janel Grant stuff based on the trailer. Agree none of the wrestlers will say anything bad against him, except Bret.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,330
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9530 on: Yesterday at 09:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:59:32 pm
I dunno, pretty clear theyre going to focus heavily on the Janel Grant stuff based on the trailer. Agree none of the wrestlers will say anything bad against him, except Bret.

There's no point having Hogan, Cena or Triple H anywhere near the documentary. They might have been the closest to Vince and potentially draw in viewers but they'll toe the company line.

I didn't get the impression from the trailer that it's going to tell us anything we don't already know. I'll watch it for Bret though.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,348
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9531 on: Yesterday at 09:33:07 pm »
He would need a full 3 seasons of Dark side of the Ring to cover his life
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,007
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9532 on: Yesterday at 11:04:16 pm »
"This is arson". Great bit of TV.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9533 on: Yesterday at 11:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:59:32 pm
I dunno, pretty clear theyre going to focus heavily on the Janel Grant stuff based on the trailer. Agree none of the wrestlers will say anything bad against him, except Bret.

That's part of the worry, the talking heads used are ones I think would be wearing kids gloves in their criticism
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9534 on: Yesterday at 11:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 08:17:34 pm
You'd need quite a few series to cover the repulsive nature of that man, and anything he did do of worth in the world ain't worth nuancing, so I hope they don't go there.

In better news, enjoyed AEW Dynamite and Hangman Swerve is one of the greatest feuds in history. No hyperbole from me.

Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:04:16 pm
"This is arson". Great bit of TV.

Absolutely amazing TV that segment. This feud is incredible

I like the added extra that the cage match is an unsanctioned match - Hangman has been driven so far in his desperation that he has burned a guy's house down, and even if he does win, it won't even technically count towards anything.

He is literally going to gain nothing except revenge. He's destroyed all his goodwill and links just for this, not even any standing advancement.

And he'll still think it's worth it
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9535 on: Today at 08:19:02 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:11:58 pm
Absolutely amazing TV that segment. This feud is incredible

I like the added extra that the cage match is an unsanctioned match - Hangman has been driven so far in his desperation that he has burned a guy's house down, and even if he does win, it won't even technically count towards anything.

He is literally going to gain nothing except revenge. He's destroyed all his goodwill and links just for this, not even any standing advancement.

And he'll still think it's worth it

For all AEW has shot itself in the foot, probably since before Cody left, there has been elements of compelling television. Genuinely compelling.

An interesting element is that Hangman has been justified in his rage, maybe until now. And he has to win but sort of can't and all options are open whatever happens. Does Swerve eventually realise he has driven this man to madness and he will have to save him? Does Swerve get the beating of a lifetime? Does Hangman save himself? Is his family going to get involved?

When so many AEW stories are paint by numbers, I sometimes wonder if all the talented backstage staff worked on this.
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9536 on: Today at 10:09:40 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:59:32 pm
I dunno, pretty clear theyre going to focus heavily on the Janel Grant stuff based on the trailer. Agree none of the wrestlers will say anything bad against him, except Bret.
Wait, Vince is Goldberg now?
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9537 on: Today at 04:48:07 pm »
Well, apparently Conrad Thompson has got wind of what's in the doco and was describing it as a 'double shovel burial' on a recent pod, and it's co-produced by 30 for 30's Bill Simmons, who is renowned for loathing celeb advertorial documentaries, so make of that what you will.

The most interesting path would be if it looked at McMahon as both a loathsome human being and a product of the wrestling world, surrounded by people who may or may not have done bad things themselves but who profited from looking the other way. Since it's on Netflix and they've just got the rights to WWE, I suspect it may be a 'Vince was responsible for everything, but he's gone now so we've moved on' exercise. In which case, who knows how far it might go. Past occasions where they've opened their doors to film crews haven't exactly gone swimmingly.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 234 235 236 237 238 [239]   Go Up
« previous next »
 