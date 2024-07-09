Lashley seems to have gone from WWE along with MVP.
This also comes along with some comments from MVP that HHH has a bit of trouble booking black stars - may be all a coincidence but it is notable that Lashley, Street Profits, Bianca Belair have took a step back, Ricochet has left, and they didn't think Mercedes was worth the money.
There's Carmelo Hayes who just isn't very good, but I would be interested in how Trick Williams is booked on the main roster, but more importantly, Obi Femi who looks like someone you have to intentionally book poorly for him to miss because he is a fucking star through and through