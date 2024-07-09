« previous next »
Actually kinda gutted at our fixture change - playing first home game same day as All In. I loved the show last year and really want to go but first home game with our new Dutch overlords takes precedent.

If we were playing Saturday or even Monday I would have gone All In, but our match comes first
Hadn't realised that, was a weirdly great moment at last years All In finding out we'd beaten Newcastle as Kenny Omegas music was playing.
I remember that, as he was coming out I was freaking out shouting Nunez
Crikey, that must have been quite a feeling.

If I remember rightly, the match after was less than Stellar, so thank heavens we won.
Ngl having Gunther say homelessness is a choice, and that a Puerto Rican man's parents were not good enough parents to give him a stable upbringing is certainly a choice.

MJF did a similar thing to Darby Allin which 1) was also in poor taste 2) fits more with MJF (who to be honest I am not really gelling with either) and 3) wasn't a white dude saying this to a Puerto Rican

Reminder Triple H said to Booker T that "People like you don't deserve to be world champions"
Despicable foreign heel says despicable heelish things. 
Another good Wyatt video last night. 
He said worse things in the same promo!
And Gunther is going to win at SS so it'll be history repeating itself. Maybe Triple H still thinks it was all a great idea.
Idk man there's a difference between despicable heeel saying "I hate America" and I e saying "It is your fault you were homeless and your background (Puerto Rican) was unstable by choice but mine (white European) was good by choice"

Especially since Gunther has never even the typical foreign heel. He has been a cold arrogant prick that he backs up by being so skilled, but not a usual evil foreign heel
I'm shocked Hogan's come out in support of Trump. Shocked.
Dont care for politics but saw that video and gotta say it even got me hyped a little haha
Meh. Linda McMahon spoke as well.
Missed opportunity when he came out for someone to say but whose side is he on.
The only time Hogan put someone over.
No love for the MJF v Ospreay match?
Was fucking brilliant match that. Really great
****1/4
Anyone going to WWE Live at the Echo in October? Grew up during the Attitude era and stopped watching not long after Invasion angle and brand split but will be good fun to see a live event.
Tickets are way too pricey for me, always intended to go but not paying the sort of coin they're after.
Lashley seems to have gone from WWE along with MVP.

This also comes along with some comments from MVP that HHH has a bit of trouble booking black stars - may be all a coincidence but it is notable that Lashley, Street Profits, Bianca Belair have took a step back, Ricochet has left, and they didn't think Mercedes was worth the money.

There's Carmelo Hayes who just isn't very good, but I would be interested in how Trick Williams is booked on the main roster, but more importantly, Obi Femi who looks like someone you have to intentionally book poorly for him to miss because he is a fucking star through and through
It is a factor of both the main bookers (Triple H and Khan) that they haven't managed black wrestlers very well at all. Swerve is fantastic but, with him, it is just a case of let him fly at the moment.

They ran with Lashley when he was at his hottest (don't tell me he was originally meant to beat Drew at mania, he was just too big to not have it at the time) but they never let fly with him and The Hurt Business. They left a lot on the table with Lashley.

Would like to see them reunite (MVP and Bobby) in TNA but oh well.

Shawn has actually, and quietly, done very well at booking black wrestlers. Hayes (who I don't mind at all), Trick and Femi have been booked exactly right under him.
Punk cleared to wrestle McIntyre at Summerslam next weekend. Dont imagine any match will live up to the feud itself but keen to see it. Rollins is guest ref so imagine therell be plenty shenanigans to prolong the feud.

Think the big lure with Summerslam will be Romans expected return and some real movement in the Bloodline story.
Inserting Rollins as the ref suggests to me theyre not sure how long hell go, so theyll just turn it into a mass brawl, rather than anything risky. Which to a degree should be the case with this, but Drew has to batter him for the first match.

Im assuming it goes three and probably ends at Survivor Series.
Drew beating the living shit out of Punk and getting screwed by Rollins on a miscommunication might be a bit much, but Drew has to kick him about the place after the build.
Don't think the match itself will be a great watch in terms of pure wrestling. Punk will be very rusty so might have to be a no holds barred situation.

I think the excitement of the whole show is the anticipation of Roman Reigns coming back.
Indeed, it has taken a full decade (5 of it wasted) but they finally have Roman as the super face in waiting.
Yep. What is interesting is how his promos come across as a face.

Hope he doesn't overly pander to the crowd and still keeps that same intensity and arrogance in his character. Last think we need is all that hard work getting super over being undone by some arse kissing promos.
Crikey, so few have that down. Austin did, Hogan managed it in a different time, Punk kept his end of the bargain, Danielson too.

But heels who have been turned face organically tend to overdo it with the pandering; I'm looking at Cena and Rock. WWE won't mind one bit if Roman does as well as those two too.
Plans for WrestleMania London underway, with date and venue to come (probably 2026 and either Wembley or Tottenham Hotspur stadium I would guess. Maybe at a push the Olympic Stadium)
Been watching some interviews with Bret Hart recently. So much of the success of Summerslam 92 was down to the weather. Therefore if your doing Wrestlemania in London you need a stadium with a roof and during the international break.
MJF channelling his inner Cody with that monstrosity of an "American Championship". I did like how the crowd started to get in on the mindless "USA, USA" chants before he told them Nashville doesn't count and it's all about Long Island.

I'd forgotten that Kamille was a free agent earlier in the year, took her time getting to AEW.

Blood & Guts following the usual pattern of 40 minutes of OTT violence spots and then one side surrendering due to an imminent attempted murder. Feels like every one of these has a bit of a let-down ending because they try to make it a big dramatic acting event.
Triple H and Nick Khan had a meeting with the London Mayor yesterday on bringing Mania to the city. Feel like they wouldnt publicly talk about a London Mania (its on their socials) unless there was a long-term plan to do it?
It was basically an announcement that it is coming right?

As an aside though, it has to be noted that this may have been announced at this time because more action is taking place in the lawsuit from Grant against Vince and the company today - https://www.f4wonline.com/news/wwe/vince-mcmahon-files-motion-to-lift-court-ordered-pause-in-janel-grant-lawsuit/

So while exciting just remember whenever they do big news announcements like this it is usually timed to bury other more embarrassing news

Although HHH may have blundered into the lawsuit news again anyway as he says he would be open to Brock coming back
