Lashley seems to have gone from WWE along with MVP.



This also comes along with some comments from MVP that HHH has a bit of trouble booking black stars - may be all a coincidence but it is notable that Lashley, Street Profits, Bianca Belair have took a step back, Ricochet has left, and they didn't think Mercedes was worth the money.



There's Carmelo Hayes who just isn't very good, but I would be interested in how Trick Williams is booked on the main roster, but more importantly, Obi Femi who looks like someone you have to intentionally book poorly for him to miss because he is a fucking star through and through



It is a factor of both the main bookers (Triple H and Khan) that they haven't managed black wrestlers very well at all. Swerve is fantastic but, with him, it is just a case of let him fly at the moment.They ran with Lashley when he was at his hottest (don't tell me he was originally meant to beat Drew at mania, he was just too big to not have it at the time) but they never let fly with him and The Hurt Business. They left a lot on the table with Lashley.Would like to see them reunite (MVP and Bobby) in TNA but oh well.Shawn has actually, and quietly, done very well at booking black wrestlers. Hayes (who I don't mind at all), Trick and Femi have been booked exactly right under him.