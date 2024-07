Ngl having Gunther say homelessness is a choice, and that a Puerto Rican man's parents were not good enough parents to give him a stable upbringing is certainly a choice.



MJF did a similar thing to Darby Allin which 1) was also in poor taste 2) fits more with MJF (who to be honest I am not really gelling with either) and 3) wasn't a white dude saying this to a Puerto Rican



Reminder Triple H said to Booker T that "People like you don't deserve to be world champions"