I feel it is one perhaps they can make into their rumble, at Double or Nothing. Maybe, the match winning conditions makes that a little hard (as it is just first to win wins) but they could possibly make it a big and unique thing on the Gambling based PPV as the Casino Gauntlet
The problem with AEW is the central control of Tony Khan and, therefore, a lot of wrestlers having little to no filter. I can't see them building on it properly whilst this is the case.
The best rumbles usually have a central story (Flair, He who.mustnt be named, the 2001 one was excellent, the rise of Mcintyre) with lots of little bits along the way chiming in. I don't think Khan has the message discipline with such a great concept.
A bad rumble is still entertaining but a great rumble...that's gold