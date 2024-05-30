So Ricochet has been murdered by Bron Breakker to be written off TV, great cool, that's the last of him in WWE for a while



Hikuleo is coming in to add to the blood line. He is.....a bit bambi on ice, but not a completely ruined body like Tanga Loa. Not the best but he seems tall (but by NJPW standards so who knows - then again he is billed as 6'8 so yeah just actually very tall) and can with the right restrictions maybe be a good giant for be slayed.