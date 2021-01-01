« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9240 on: Today at 10:18:11 am
If it was me booking it I would have an undefeated Ospreay vs an undefeated Okada to merge the belts. Both belts are not necessary, both big new stars who can claim to be best in the world, both putting an undefeated streak on the line. That's the match.

I liked this idea, but it just got noped out of the park.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9241 on: Today at 10:59:29 am
I liked this idea, but it just got noped out of the park.

Yup it certainly did hahahaha

An odd one, although I guess it makes sense that Ospreay would want to challenge for the title,  given who he has beat and what he has done. Will be interested to see how they do it at Forbidden Door
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9242 on: Today at 11:07:36 am
I also have to say, I really like the Casino Gauntlet as a match type, and I think it is a great tool for deciding no1 contenders.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9243 on: Today at 01:34:18 pm
It feels like it might have been Copeland vs Strickland if he hadn't had injured himself
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9244 on: Today at 05:37:22 pm
I also have to say, I really like the Casino Gauntlet as a match type, and I think it is a great tool for deciding no1 contenders.

I really like it as well. I think, like the Royal Rumble, it works best with a story already in place for the winner, but it's a fun watch regardless.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9245 on: Today at 05:39:00 pm
I really like it as well. I think, like the Royal Rumble, it works best with a story already in place for the winner, but it's a fun watch regardless.

I feel it is one perhaps they can make into their rumble, at Double or Nothing. Maybe, the match winning conditions makes that a little hard (as it is just first to win wins) but they could possibly make it a big and unique thing on the Gambling based PPV as the Casino Gauntlet
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9246 on: Today at 07:34:51 pm
In some potential big developments the Grant vs WWE civil case has been paused at the request of the Department of Justice for a non public investigation.

This may be going beyond a civil matter
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #9247 on: Today at 11:25:54 pm
It feels like it might have been Copeland vs Strickland if he hadn't had injured himself

Lots of feud and storylines getting binned cause AEW wrestlers can't stop taking unnecessary risks for little pay off  ::)
