If it was me booking it I would have an undefeated Ospreay vs an undefeated Okada to merge the belts. Both belts are not necessary, both big new stars who can claim to be best in the world, both putting an undefeated streak on the line. That's the match.
I liked this idea, but it just got noped out of the park.
I also have to say, I really like the Casino Gauntlet as a match type, and I think it is a great tool for deciding no1 contenders.
I really like it as well. I think, like the Royal Rumble, it works best with a story already in place for the winner, but it's a fun watch regardless.
It feels like it might have been Copeland vs Strickland if he hadn't had injured himself
