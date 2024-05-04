« previous next »
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 4, 2024, 09:17:33 pm
Quote from: damomad on May  4, 2024, 09:11:01 pm
Backlash card didn't do it for me at all, it all felt very house show. The main event was brilliant though, and hardly surprising as AJ is still a class act.

The crowd was pumped up but also very distracting from the work in the ring. A full rendition of La Marseillaise wasn't really appropriate while Cody and AJ are trading slams.

Card didn't look brilliant except that match, but fuck me that crowd was BOILING
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 4, 2024, 10:05:08 pm
Mania next year in Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. Was expected to be in Minnesota but theyve changed tack. Also doing it later than normal, 19 and 20 April. Almost certainly headlined by Rock/Roman, surely.
Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 4, 2024, 10:18:32 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May  4, 2024, 09:17:03 pm
In other news, looks like Seth Rollins is bald now, or at least a very trim cut on his sides

https://twitter.com/BethanyWWE1/status/1786837328582852792?t=zfzhONgnIkxtN2H1L-sPGA&s=19

Hes an absolute dweeb
Bread

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 4, 2024, 11:06:01 pm
If the past 12 months is Jey auditioning to be a main-event calibre singles superstar, then I think it's fair to say it's going poorly. Maybe it's not entirely his fault, but between this match with Priest, his Wrestlemania match with Jimmy and his Summerslam match against Roman last year, he's getting into the habit of having one of the worst matches on the card of some very good shows.

That said, some would argue that presentation, charisma and being able to talk outweigh actually technical in-ring ability so there's hope for him yet, but I've just been struggling for the past 12 months to buy him as a credible singles star. I ultimately think all roads lead to him reuniting with Jimmy.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 5, 2024, 07:28:04 am
Quote from: Bread on May  4, 2024, 11:06:01 pm
If the past 12 months is Jey auditioning to be a main-event calibre singles superstar, then I think it's fair to say it's going poorly. Maybe it's not entirely his fault, but between this match with Priest, his Wrestlemania match with Jimmy and his Summerslam match against Roman last year, he's getting into the habit of having one of the worst matches on the card of some very good shows.

That said, some would argue that presentation, charisma and being able to talk outweigh actually technical in-ring ability so there's hope for him yet, but I've just been struggling for the past 12 months to buy him as a credible singles star. I ultimately think all roads lead to him reuniting with Jimmy.

I think that's right. Within the context of the entire Bloodline storyline, Jey was probably MVP (maybe Herman or Sami, but Jey edges it for me) and Jimmy has done quite well establishing a more comedic character.

They both now have something outside of the Usos team, which is a bonus, but them finding a way back to one another is probably the best use of them. They can take their time with that.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 5, 2024, 07:53:33 am
Quote from: Bread on May  4, 2024, 11:06:01 pm
If the past 12 months is Jey auditioning to be a main-event calibre singles superstar, then I think it's fair to say it's going poorly. Maybe it's not entirely his fault, but between this match with Priest, his Wrestlemania match with Jimmy and his Summerslam match against Roman last year, he's getting into the habit of having one of the worst matches on the card of some very good shows.

That said, some would argue that presentation, charisma and being able to talk outweigh actually technical in-ring ability so there's hope for him yet, but I've just been struggling for the past 12 months to buy him as a credible singles star. I ultimately think all roads lead to him reuniting with Jimmy.

I mean theyre definitely reuniting as part of the Bloodline story, but I reckon WWE probably view singles star Jey as a big success. As you say, great presentation, fans seem to adore him and hes moving a lot of merch. Would be nice if the in-ring stuff was better, but I think hes over delivered as I really didnt expect much from his singles career.
CornerFlag

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 6, 2024, 08:36:56 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May  4, 2024, 09:17:03 pm
In other news, looks like Seth Rollins is bald now, or at least a very trim cut on his sides

https://twitter.com/BethanyWWE1/status/1786837328582852792?t=zfzhONgnIkxtN2H1L-sPGA&s=19
"I've sold monorails to Brockway, Ogdenville and North Haverbrook and by gum it put them on the map."
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 8, 2024, 03:47:05 pm
Seth is living his best life. Happily married, kid, pets, paid a fortune, acknowledged as really good at what he does (but probably missing absolute love from the more cynical/serious end of the fanbase), part of huge Wrestlemania moments, dressing however the hell he likes and enjoying some well earned recovery time.

I know I am going to sound like the dweeb I am for being envious of Rollins but damn, dude is killing it.
jediwarrior

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 8, 2024, 03:54:54 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May  4, 2024, 09:17:33 pm
Card didn't look brilliant except that match, but fuck me that crowd was BOILING

Think the crowd made that PPV. It was quite average match card for Backlash but they were so involved in every match made it great to watch.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 16, 2024, 06:47:56 pm
Turkey Shake wants a Rumble or WrestleMania in Saudi in 26/27.

https://twitter.com/WrestleOps/status/1790845368986439744

Quote
Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh says there are talks about the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia for 2026 or 2027.
GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 23, 2024, 09:26:05 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May  4, 2024, 09:17:33 pm
Card didn't look brilliant except that match, but fuck me that crowd was BOILING

One of the best crowds I can remember in terms of heat was the Canadian Stampede PPV in 97. Might go back and watch that this weekend.

Also, anyone else seen Dark Side of the Ring by Vice?

The New Jack and Nick Gage episodes are so messed up. And David Arquette? Who is clearing this kind of shit?
Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 23, 2024, 11:06:13 am
I didn't think the 'Bryan Danielson Dream-Matchathon Retirement Tour' would include 10 minutes with Satnam Singh, but hey, this is AEW. Where the best wrestle, so they tell me. Ad nauseum.

I actually didn't realise how close we were to DoN. I won't be staying up or having the day off after, so it's going to be one of those 'watch it in 6-8 chunks across Monday/Tuesday kind of PPVs' that totally ruins the experience.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 23, 2024, 03:07:44 pm
Summerslam going to two nights this year.

EDIT: Tell a lie, its going two nights in 2026. In Minneapolis, seems to have been done to make up for ditching them for Mania next year at the last minute.
courty61

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 23, 2024, 03:21:56 pm
25 years since Owen's death. Remember reading an article in the Echo about it the day after.

Taped the PPV and even then at 13 I was like - oh they are carrying on?! After JR made that announcement.

Such a tragic incident
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 23, 2024, 04:21:22 pm
Wow! 25 years today.

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 23, 2024, 05:12:36 pm
Quote from: Riquende on May 23, 2024, 11:06:13 am
I didn't think the 'Bryan Danielson Dream-Matchathon Retirement Tour' would include 10 minutes with Satnam Singh, but hey, this is AEW. Where the best wrestle, so they tell me. Ad nauseum.

I actually didn't realise how close we were to DoN. I won't be staying up or having the day off after, so it's going to be one of those 'watch it in 6-8 chunks across Monday/Tuesday kind of PPVs' that totally ruins the experience.

Tbf it's bank holiday weekend so unless you are in a job without bank holidays, or not in the UK, there is a day off. So I will be watching, mainly because it is very rare that I get to watch it live, and there's enough there getting me excited

I think the best description I had for the Danielson vs Singh match is that it was a 3/10, I absolutely loved it  ;D
Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 23, 2024, 07:30:20 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May 23, 2024, 05:12:36 pm
Tbf it's bank holiday weekend so unless you are in a job without bank holidays, or not in the UK, there is a day off. So I will be watching, mainly because it is very rare that I get to watch it live, and there's enough there getting me excited

I think the best description I had for the Danielson vs Singh match is that it was a 3/10, I absolutely loved it  ;D

Yes, I don't get the bank holidays off sadly. It might be quieter in the home office though, maybe enough that I can put it on in the background for some longer stretches.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 23, 2024, 07:50:59 pm
Quote from: courty61 on May 23, 2024, 03:21:56 pm
25 years since Owen's death. Remember reading an article in the Echo about it the day after.

Taped the PPV and even then at 13 I was like - oh they are carrying on?! After JR made that announcement.

Such a tragic incident

Oh I remember being told about that the day after.

Owen seemed like the nicest guy in wrestling and a natural talent. Probably wins the world title once or twice in this era, criminally used in his own.

Such a tough spot to be in but the wrestlers looked lost afterwards. Jarrett was a broken man in interviews afterwards and I remember Triple H crying buckets - it still surprises me slightly because they obviosuly weren't close friends - the following Raw.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 23, 2024, 08:00:31 pm
Doing the night shift so have caught Raw and Dynamite this week. Danielson vs Singh started with about 9 mins left of air time, and they somehow managed to fit in a reasonable length match along with a double-feature post-match angle to go home to the PPV with too.

I also caught the first Marigold show on Monday. That's the breakaway fed from Stardom's booker Rossy Ogawa who was fired a couple of months ago. It sold 1300 tickets at Korakuen Hall which is about 50% more than what New Japan has been doing lately  :boxhead

Giulia the Ace who is NXT-bound broke her wrist 4 mins into the 28 min main event, what a bummer. They have a Sumo Hall show booked for July I think with her main eventing so hopefully she'll be back by then.
gerrardisgod

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 25, 2024, 07:50:31 pm
Someone will need to explain the pushes Liv Morgan keeps getting to me, I just dont see it.
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 25, 2024, 08:27:04 pm
Thought Randy was going to beat Gunther given the winner gets a Summerslam title shot. Thought theyd have gone Randy/Cody. Although suppose they still can as Gunther is challenging for the other title. Im presuming against Drew (who I think beats Priest for it at the big Scottish show).
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 09:54:40 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 25, 2024, 08:27:04 pm
Thought Randy was going to beat Gunther given the winner gets a Summerslam title shot. Thought theyd have gone Randy/Cody. Although suppose they still can as Gunther is challenging for the other title. Im presuming against Drew (who I think beats Priest for it at the big Scottish show).

Certainly varies it up a bit. When Gunther gets his shot, I was hoping they run with him. He is more than ready.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 10:02:45 am
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 09:54:40 am
Certainly varies it up a bit. When Gunther gets his shot, I was hoping they run with him. He is more than ready.

Yeah you could easily put the belt on Gunther at Summerslam. Be a shame for Drew to have a short reign, but his feud with Punk doesnt need a title. Also wonder if they might want Gunther to have the belt for Bash at Berlin, or maybe win it there.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 09:59:10 am
Double or Nothing was more nothing than it was double. Bar a nice match between Swerve and Christian, I wouldn't give anything over the 4.

Usually the matches have a fair amount of sizzle, but this didn't seem to have anything much.

Lovely to see MJF back, and pleased he'sgone back to his original presentation but that promo reminded me of Keir Starmer rather than anyone else, and I never thought I'dday that about one if his promos
Logged
