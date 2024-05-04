If the past 12 months is Jey auditioning to be a main-event calibre singles superstar, then I think it's fair to say it's going poorly. Maybe it's not entirely his fault, but between this match with Priest, his Wrestlemania match with Jimmy and his Summerslam match against Roman last year, he's getting into the habit of having one of the worst matches on the card of some very good shows.



That said, some would argue that presentation, charisma and being able to talk outweigh actually technical in-ring ability so there's hope for him yet, but I've just been struggling for the past 12 months to buy him as a credible singles star. I ultimately think all roads lead to him reuniting with Jimmy.