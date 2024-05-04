« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 226 227 228 229 230 [231]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 457720 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9200 on: May 4, 2024, 09:17:33 pm »
Quote from: damomad on May  4, 2024, 09:11:01 pm
Backlash card didn't do it for me at all, it all felt very house show. The main event was brilliant though, and hardly surprising as AJ is still a class act.

The crowd was pumped up but also very distracting from the work in the ring. A full rendition of La Marseillaise wasn't really appropriate while Cody and AJ are trading slams.

Card didn't look brilliant except that match, but fuck me that crowd was BOILING
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9201 on: May 4, 2024, 10:05:08 pm »
Mania next year in Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. Was expected to be in Minnesota but theyve changed tack. Also doing it later than normal, 19 and 20 April. Almost certainly headlined by Rock/Roman, surely.
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,854
  • YNWA
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9202 on: May 4, 2024, 10:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May  4, 2024, 09:17:03 pm
In other news, looks like Seth Rollins is bald now, or at least a very trim cut on his sides

https://twitter.com/BethanyWWE1/status/1786837328582852792?t=zfzhONgnIkxtN2H1L-sPGA&s=19

Hes an absolute dweeb
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,874
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9203 on: May 4, 2024, 11:06:01 pm »
If the past 12 months is Jey auditioning to be a main-event calibre singles superstar, then I think it's fair to say it's going poorly. Maybe it's not entirely his fault, but between this match with Priest, his Wrestlemania match with Jimmy and his Summerslam match against Roman last year, he's getting into the habit of having one of the worst matches on the card of some very good shows.

That said, some would argue that presentation, charisma and being able to talk outweigh actually technical in-ring ability so there's hope for him yet, but I've just been struggling for the past 12 months to buy him as a credible singles star. I ultimately think all roads lead to him reuniting with Jimmy.
Logged

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9204 on: May 5, 2024, 07:28:04 am »
Quote from: Bread on May  4, 2024, 11:06:01 pm
If the past 12 months is Jey auditioning to be a main-event calibre singles superstar, then I think it's fair to say it's going poorly. Maybe it's not entirely his fault, but between this match with Priest, his Wrestlemania match with Jimmy and his Summerslam match against Roman last year, he's getting into the habit of having one of the worst matches on the card of some very good shows.

That said, some would argue that presentation, charisma and being able to talk outweigh actually technical in-ring ability so there's hope for him yet, but I've just been struggling for the past 12 months to buy him as a credible singles star. I ultimately think all roads lead to him reuniting with Jimmy.

I think that's right. Within the context of the entire Bloodline storyline, Jey was probably MVP (maybe Herman or Sami, but Jey edges it for me) and Jimmy has done quite well establishing a more comedic character.

They both now have something outside of the Usos team, which is a bonus, but them finding a way back to one another is probably the best use of them. They can take their time with that.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9205 on: May 5, 2024, 07:53:33 am »
Quote from: Bread on May  4, 2024, 11:06:01 pm
If the past 12 months is Jey auditioning to be a main-event calibre singles superstar, then I think it's fair to say it's going poorly. Maybe it's not entirely his fault, but between this match with Priest, his Wrestlemania match with Jimmy and his Summerslam match against Roman last year, he's getting into the habit of having one of the worst matches on the card of some very good shows.

That said, some would argue that presentation, charisma and being able to talk outweigh actually technical in-ring ability so there's hope for him yet, but I've just been struggling for the past 12 months to buy him as a credible singles star. I ultimately think all roads lead to him reuniting with Jimmy.

I mean theyre definitely reuniting as part of the Bloodline story, but I reckon WWE probably view singles star Jey as a big success. As you say, great presentation, fans seem to adore him and hes moving a lot of merch. Would be nice if the in-ring stuff was better, but I think hes over delivered as I really didnt expect much from his singles career.
Logged

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9206 on: May 6, 2024, 08:36:56 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May  4, 2024, 09:17:03 pm
In other news, looks like Seth Rollins is bald now, or at least a very trim cut on his sides

https://twitter.com/BethanyWWE1/status/1786837328582852792?t=zfzhONgnIkxtN2H1L-sPGA&s=19
"I've sold monorails to Brockway, Ogdenville and North Haverbrook and by gum it put them on the map."
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9207 on: Today at 03:47:05 pm »
Seth is living his best life. Happily married, kid, pets, paid a fortune, acknowledged as really good at what he does (but probably missing absolute love from the more cynical/serious end of the fanbase), part of huge Wrestlemania moments, dressing however the hell he likes and enjoying some well earned recovery time.

I know I am going to sound like the dweeb I am for being envious of Rollins but damn, dude is killing it.
Logged

Online jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9208 on: Today at 03:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May  4, 2024, 09:17:33 pm
Card didn't look brilliant except that match, but fuck me that crowd was BOILING

Think the crowd made that PPV. It was quite average match card for Backlash but they were so involved in every match made it great to watch.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 226 227 228 229 230 [231]   Go Up
« previous next »
 