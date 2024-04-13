Matt Hardy keeps posting Bray Wyatt stuff at a time when WWE is teasing something related to him. Seems they're maybe doing the 'Wyatt 6' idea, which could be a nice way to honour him... Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy would obviously be part of it, there's talk of Erick Rowan returning, maybe Matt Hardy given their former tag team, Alexa Bliss...
I mean, I doubt it'd work in practice - I don't particularly think supernatural stuff works in modern WWE, but maybe if you take that away from it and add some decent talent (because Bo, Matt and Erick aint it) then it could go somewhere.