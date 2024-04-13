« previous next »
Jon Moxley now the only man to win the Top Title in WWE, AEW, and NJPW
Also last Sunday was the first time since 2020 where someone from the shield did not hold a belt.

It lasted 5 days
Smackdown was really good last night that Tama Tonga debut was great and the direction they are taking The Bloodline storyline has me very intrigued
Quote from: TheFinalBoss on April 13, 2024, 01:56:53 pm
Smackdown was really good last night that Tama Tonga debut was great and the direction they are taking The Bloodline storyline has me very intrigued

Presume the Tribal Chief giving directions to Solo is Rock not Roman. I thought theyd debut Tonga and Fatu together, curious to see how they bring the latter in.
This Bloodline civil war has the potential to be fantastic. Think Roman turns face, with a 6 man tag later down the line of Roman, Jey & Jimmy vs. Solo, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu whilst The Rock goes after Cody, which ultimately ends in Roman screwing Rock out of the title.
Quote from: Bread on April 13, 2024, 06:48:48 pm
This Bloodline civil war has the potential to be fantastic. Think Roman turns face, with a 6 man tag later down the line of Roman, Jey & Jimmy vs. Solo, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu whilst The Rock goes after Cody, which ultimately ends in Roman screwing Rock out of the title.

Good potential for a 4x4 too (War Games?) - could do Rock/Solo/Tonga/Fatu against Roman/Jimmy/Jey/Sami.
Rhea Ripley having to give up the womens title as shes injured. Pity, shes a star.

And Sheamus back - think he could have a good run under Triple H.

And good to see Gable turning heel, hopefully he gets a big push. The production values continue to be incredible would urge everyone to look at the near five minute tracking shot from prior to Zayns entrance - from Jey escaping via the crowd, going through the concession area, talking to Sami outside the venue, then the camera following Sami into the arena and entering via the crowd. So good.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 16, 2024, 09:14:43 am
Rhea Ripley having to give up the womens title as shes injured. Pity, shes a star.

And Sheamus back - think he could have a good run under Triple H.

And good to see Gable turning heel, hopefully he gets a big push. The production values continue to be incredible would urge everyone to look at the near five minute tracking shot from prior to Zayns entrance - from Jey escaping via the crowd, going through the concession area, talking to Sami outside the venue, then the camera following Sami into the arena and entering via the crowd. So good.
A huge step up after they got rid of Kevin Dunn. WWE really firing on all cylinders now.
The grown men taking selfies was fucking embarrassing. There you are on RAW, wrestler having a cool moment backstage, cameras following them and your first thought is to take the phone out and try and get in their way. Theres always some idiot trying to make it about themselves.
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on April 17, 2024, 04:30:13 am
A huge step up after they got rid of Kevin Dunn. WWE really firing on all cylinders now.

Forgetting the production stuff, reckon it might be one of the coolest entrances they've ever done. Hometown hero entering through the front door of the arena, through the fans in the arena then into the crowd, Canadian flag drapped on his back.

Sami Zayn is an absolute star. Arguably WWE's MVP over the last few years. Was a brilliant cowardly heel, and put on probably the best comedy match in Mania history with Johnny Knoxville (it's genuinely good), then into the Bloodline stuff which he elevated to a new level. Huge moment at last year's Rumble with the turn on Roman and then the tag title win at Mania, followed by dethroning the longest reigning IC champion of all time this year.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 17, 2024, 09:06:24 am
Forgetting the production stuff, reckon it might be one of the coolest entrances they've ever done. Hometown hero entering through the front door of the arena, through the fans in the arena then into the crowd, Canadian flag drapped on his back.

Sami Zayn is an absolute star. Arguably WWE's MVP over the last few years. Was a brilliant cowardly heel, and put on probably the best comedy match in Mania history with Johnny Knoxville (it's genuinely good), then into the Bloodline stuff which he elevated to a new level. Huge moment at last year's Rumble with the turn on Roman and then the tag title win at Mania, followed by dethroning the longest reigning IC champion of all time this year.

During his time where he just got levelled by Brock, I thought he should cut and run. I was badly wrong.

As you say, the Bloodline was just moving along before Zayn get involved. He electrified it.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 17, 2024, 09:06:24 am
Forgetting the production stuff, reckon it might be one of the coolest entrances they've ever done. Hometown hero entering through the front door of the arena, through the fans in the arena then into the crowd, Canadian flag drapped on his back.

A flag he stole from a fan... :D
The most important change in my view, as someone who only watches some PPVs and, is that they've stopped cutting during matches like a coked-up monkey is pushing the buttons. I've still seen it happening from time to time, but it was always in moments where it was justified. Don't know what it's like in the weekly shows as I don't really watch them and at most watch clips of some angles I stumble upon on Youtube.
Matt Hardy keeps posting Bray Wyatt stuff at a time when WWE is teasing something related to him. Seems they're maybe doing the 'Wyatt 6' idea, which could be a nice way to honour him... Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy would obviously be part of it, there's talk of Erick Rowan returning, maybe Matt Hardy given their former tag team, Alexa Bliss...

I mean, I doubt it'd work in practice - I don't particularly think supernatural stuff works in modern WWE, but maybe if you take that away from it and add some decent talent (because Bo, Matt and Erick aint it) then it could go somewhere.
Rollins getting through some or all of Mania with a torn meniscus. Fair play.
This new bloodline is great so far, the way WWE have used Tama Tonga so far has been masterful that's how you introduce a new wrestler on your show instead of killing their aura on arrival.
Id be interested to see a Blood Line vs Boss Line fued when Roman returns which would set up Mania 41 Roman v Rock
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 20, 2024, 07:57:39 am
Rollins getting through some or all of Mania with a torn meniscus. Fair play.

He was probably the workhorse of the mania season. Very unselfish in his booking and part of at least 2 huge moments.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 07:47:22 am
He was probably the workhorse of the mania season. Very unselfish in his booking and part of at least 2 huge moments.

Did well getting out there for his spot in the Night 2 main event. Saw a video of him trying to get in the ring (prior to Roman taking him out) and he could barely do it. No wonder he didnt get offence in, didnt look like he could stand up. Trooper for doing it because that callback to him betraying Roman is the heart of the finish.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 17, 2024, 05:41:22 pm
Matt Hardy keeps posting Bray Wyatt stuff at a time when WWE is teasing something related to him. Seems they're maybe doing the 'Wyatt 6' idea, which could be a nice way to honour him... Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy would obviously be part of it, there's talk of Erick Rowan returning, maybe Matt Hardy given their former tag team, Alexa Bliss...

I mean, I doubt it'd work in practice - I don't particularly think supernatural stuff works in modern WWE, but maybe if you take that away from it and add some decent talent (because Bo, Matt and Erick aint it) then it could go somewhere.

Matt Hardy turned up on TNA looking even sadder than you'd expect.

In fact TNA had a show which very much looked like an end of days WCW show - booked by an accountant.

There's some stuff come out this weekend which is completely behind the scenes and not interesting for this thread but the post Hard to Kill "TNA could challenge as No2 promotion" talk is completely dead, was delusional from the start, and with the latest backstage stuff seems entirely manufactured from a predictable source.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:42:51 pm
Matt Hardy turned up on TNA looking even sadder than you'd expect.


Maybe something still pans out with WWE given they have strong links with TNA, but Hardy tweeted something about how hes been trying to create hype around himself during his free agency. Which is absolutely fine but to be using his links with Bray to achieve that - if there was nothing actually happening with WWE - is a bit grim IMO.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:30:23 pm
Maybe something still pans out with WWE given they have strong links with TNA, but Hardy tweeted something about how hes been trying to create hype around himself during his free agency. Which is absolutely fine but to be using his links with Bray to achieve that - if there was nothing actually happening with WWE - is a bit grim IMO.

As a general rule of thumb, if you are going to WWE you don't advertise it. If someone is hyping up a WWE return or move assume they are going to TNA or MLW instead. Or if Meltzer is saying it is a possibility between WWE and AEW, assume they are going to AEW.

If someone quietly withdraws from the indies it is usually safe to assume they are going to WWE. Generally
Had the pleasure of being able to watch Dynasty. Probably the best PPV they have done and, if booking in to it had been better, a surefire top 5 that I've seen. Bar one clanger, this is the AEW I feel they need to be.
Fucking incredible PPV

Ospreay vs Danielson was somehow better than you could even imagine
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:26:46 pm
Fucking incredible PPV

Ospreay vs Danielson was somehow better than you could even imagine

Fully agree. It had the best build and was the best AEW match I've seen.

Danielson has such an array of tricks that he can hold stuff back. His matches build, he makes sense, he sells beautifully. Ospreay does have small, infinitesimal things that could hold him back from that Danielson/HBK level in the hands of others. There was none of that here. The very best have their best matches with Danielson and Ospreay may well, given his age, become the very best of the very best.

Thought Pac vs Okada was beautiful too. Okada had the wrong type of match with Kingston in my view, but he doesn't need to slow down for Pac. Wonderful.

If the build was better, it would probably be my favourite ever PPV in all honesty. Bar that Jericho clanger of a match, I can't fault it.
I think the only thing making me think Revolution is better was the send off for Sting. Otherwise this was just as good.

This is the happiest Okada has looked in years, he clearly absolutely loves being a dick head heel and incorporating some level of comedy in his style along with the Bucks.

While of course still looking a million bucks, and almost always the best part of every thing he is in (last night PAC was just as good though because it is fucking PAC, probably the most underrated wrestler in the world for my book, because while everyone knows he is very good, I think he's top 10, maybe top 5 in the world good)
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:59:10 pm
I think the only thing making me think Revolution is better was the send off for Sting. Otherwise this was just as good.

This is the happiest Okada has looked in years, he clearly absolutely loves being a dick head heel and incorporating some level of comedy in his style along with the Bucks.

While of course still looking a million bucks, and almost always the best part of every thing he is in (last night PAC was just as good though because it is fucking PAC, probably the most underrated wrestler in the world for my book, because while everyone knows he is very good, I think he's top 10, maybe top 5 in the world good)

I don't think Pac is that good in all honesty, but only because we don't see enough of him. If he gets a run together, I'd have him in the mixer in a very impressive set of male wrestlers. And that's a high compliment. They could do a lot more with him.
Dynasty was the best PPV wrestling wise from top to bottom and that's saying something because Revolution was fantastic too.

Ospreay vs Danielson though, that was probably the best match I have ever seen.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 02:05:59 pm
I don't think Pac is that good in all honesty, but only because we don't see enough of him. If he gets a run together, I'd have him in the mixer in a very impressive set of male wrestlers. And that's a high compliment. They could do a lot more with him.

I don't know what was up with PAC, by the sounds of it, it was potentially career ending (and one that no one talks about in a Brodie code kind of way so I imagine it was pretty bad)

But when he has wrestled for the last Decade plus, he has just been absolutely fucking incredible and clean every time
Ospreay said in the media scrum after that he will be 'retiring' the Tiger Driver 91 after 'hurting' Danielson. An obvious work as Danielson took it so much safer and cleaner than Omega.

The crowd chanting 'Please retire' to Jericho was just a bit sad
Whose house?

Spoiler
Swerves house!
[close]

Great PPV that from top to bottom.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:28:46 pm
Ospreay said in the media scrum after that he will be 'retiring' the Tiger Driver 91 after 'hurting' Danielson. An obvious work as Danielson took it so much safer and cleaner than Omega.

The crowd chanting 'Please retire' to Jericho was just a bit sad

Jericho is a huge drain on AEW at the moment.
