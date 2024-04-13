Fucking incredible PPV



Ospreay vs Danielson was somehow better than you could even imagine



Fully agree. It had the best build and was the best AEW match I've seen.Danielson has such an array of tricks that he can hold stuff back. His matches build, he makes sense, he sells beautifully. Ospreay does have small, infinitesimal things that could hold him back from that Danielson/HBK level in the hands of others. There was none of that here. The very best have their best matches with Danielson and Ospreay may well, given his age, become the very best of the very best.Thought Pac vs Okada was beautiful too. Okada had the wrong type of match with Kingston in my view, but he doesn't need to slow down for Pac. Wonderful.If the build was better, it would probably be my favourite ever PPV in all honesty. Bar that Jericho clanger of a match, I can't fault it.