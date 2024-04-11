« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 448063 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,734
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9080 on: Today at 06:33:33 am »
AEW are doing copyright striking all over social media over the footage and left it off their highlight package. 

Tony Schiavone with what can only be described as the final days of WCW PTSD  :lmao

Logged

Offline TheFinalBoss

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9081 on: Today at 06:38:35 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:16:09 am
The only reason they possibly had to show the footage was to directly contradict what Punk said to Ariel Helwani.

Only problem is, nothing in that footage contradicts what Punk said to Helwani. It went down exactly how he said.
That's exactly the problem there was a rumour that Perry reversed Punk's chokehold but I didn't seen it in the footage, if Perry didn't reverse the chokehold then what was the point of showing this footage it makes no sense to show it then all this does is give more content to The Drew McIntyre Cm Punk feud.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9082 on: Today at 07:12:55 am »
Didnt Tony Khan say the backstage fight had him fearing for his life?!
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,174
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9083 on: Today at 07:18:43 am »
Quote from: TheFinalBoss on Today at 06:38:35 am
That's exactly the problem there was a rumour that Perry reversed Punk's chokehold but I didn't seen it in the footage, if Perry didn't reverse the chokehold then what was the point of showing this footage it makes no sense to show it then all this does is give more content to The Drew McIntyre Cm Punk feud.

That was exactly my concern. Even if Punk had been lying about what happened, and Perry had got the upper hand, it could have been used to turn Punk into a whiny heel who cant be trusted.

As it is, hes been proved right and any wrestling fan with an interest is only going to want to turn into Raw and see Drews response.

Is anyone surprised that this happens backstage? In an industry where competitors actually do punch each other in the face for a living (and were supposed to believe its real). Its a sport, how often do we hear about footballers falling out at training (sometimes even during a game). Doesnt make it right but I dont think anyone should have been fearing for their life.

In a week where WWE and NXT put on some of their best shows ever, AEW has made itself look like a poor substitute. I hope they can refocus and get back to what they do best.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,828
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9084 on: Today at 07:35:42 am »
More content for the Rise and Fall of AEW
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,734
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9085 on: Today at 07:50:19 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:12:55 am
Didnt Tony Khan say the backstage fight had him fearing for his life?!

Yep. That wobbling flat screen TV could have fallen on his head and killed someone.....  ::)
« Last Edit: Today at 07:53:57 am by gazzalfc »
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9086 on: Today at 08:25:00 am »
With Vince gone, it's good to see there's still a deluded billionaire in charge of a wrestling show who has terrible ideas and can't be talked down by his staff.
Logged

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,419
  • The passmaster.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9087 on: Today at 09:58:25 am »
I'm out the loop with this.


Why have they decided to show footage of one of their contracted wrestlers getting beat up by a wrestler from another promotion?


I'd sort of get it if they had footage of an AEW jobber slapping current WWE champ Cody about.

What the hell ;D
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,033
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9088 on: Today at 09:59:40 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:12:55 am
Didnt Tony Khan say the backstage fight had him fearing for his life?!

Cocaine's one hell of a drug
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,408
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9089 on: Today at 10:10:30 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:16:09 am
The only reason they possibly had to show the footage was to directly contradict what Punk said to Ariel Helwani.

Only problem is, nothing in that footage contradicts what Punk said to Helwani. It went down exactly how he said.

No idea, why they released this whole thing. It's not as, if they didn't know what it shows, which makes it a truly bizarre decision. It confirms what Punk has said, which might make people believe that everything else he has said about what happened leading up to that moment was true as well. And that's the really devastating stuff in my view, because it paints a picture of a company lacking leadership where the inmates are trying to run the asylum. Something not only Punk has said, but other people have hinted at as well.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9090 on: Today at 10:34:06 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:33:33 am
AEW are doing copyright striking all over social media over the footage and left it off their highlight package. 

Tony Schiavone with what can only be described as the final days of WCW PTSD  :lmao



Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 07:35:42 am
More content for the Rise and Fall of AEW

Bad episode of Dynamite and bad decision to show it, but I do implore people to watch 2000 WCW because this shit isn't anywhere near that. It's honestly so much worse

It's a lazy comparison made mostly by AEW fans scared of it going away, of being WCW or TNA. I would say comparing it to 2000 WCW is akin to our fans saying we are cursed in close title races - you have been burnt before so you assume it is the same again unless you are of a higher standard. AEW has to be at an 8 out of 10 or it is doomed, Liverpool have to be 15 points ahead or we can't win. Etc.

Also Tony does that face at every Young Bucks segment. Bash the show but Tony is good at his job and acting in disdain at these fuckheads
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9091 on: Today at 10:36:01 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:16:09 am
The only reason they possibly had to show the footage was to directly contradict what Punk said to Ariel Helwani.

Only problem is, nothing in that footage contradicts what Punk said to Helwani. It went down exactly how he said.

It does contradict that he was not the aggressor in the situation. It wasn't worth showing it for that but it does show that Punk started it
Logged

Offline TheFinalBoss

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9092 on: Today at 10:48:40 am »
Man that Ospreay promo was cringe guy sucks on a mic and tries to cut a shoot promo man that was embarrassing they are getting there asses kicked no good can come from firing shots just looks so small time.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9093 on: Today at 11:00:41 am »
Quote from: TheFinalBoss on Today at 10:48:40 am
Man that Ospreay promo was cringe guy sucks on a mic and tries to cut a shoot promo man that was embarrassing they are getting there asses kicked no good can come from firing shots just looks so small time.

What I would say is there is certainly a double standard on that. WWE fired a bunch of shots over Mania weekend which was largely laughed up. AEW takes shots and it's small time petty and terrible.

I think either both or neither should take shots and both get the same reaction. Personally I quite like the pettiness it amuses me. It is incredibly petty and small like, but for both of them
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,174
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9094 on: Today at 11:10:35 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:00:41 am
What I would say is there is certainly a double standard on that. WWE fired a bunch of shots over Mania weekend which was largely laughed up. AEW takes shots and it's small time petty and terrible.

I think either both or neither should take shots and both get the same reaction. Personally I quite like the pettiness it amuses me. It is incredibly petty and small like, but for both of them

Definitely are double standards at play.

What I will say is AEW has given the wolves plenty of prey this week. Starting the show with an older ex WWE guy in Adam Copeland. Finishing the show with another guy who had his most recognisable character in WWE as Goldust. Showing one of the top WWE current guys in a video that although I'll admit he looked like the aggressor (without the audio its hard to know for sure though), didn't do Punk any damage at all really. There were loud chants for Punk in the AEW crowd! The Ospreay promo while he was only shooting back at comments from over the weekend, it's another recognition about what WWE is doing rather than focusing on making their own product the best it can be. It's looking less of an alternative and more of a lesser version, at least this week anyway.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9095 on: Today at 11:17:50 am »
Fuck me, that was small-time showing that footage.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228]   Go Up
« previous next »
 