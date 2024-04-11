That's exactly the problem there was a rumour that Perry reversed Punk's chokehold but I didn't seen it in the footage, if Perry didn't reverse the chokehold then what was the point of showing this footage it makes no sense to show it then all this does is give more content to The Drew McIntyre Cm Punk feud.



That was exactly my concern. Even if Punk had been lying about what happened, and Perry had got the upper hand, it could have been used to turn Punk into a whiny heel who cant be trusted.As it is, hes been proved right and any wrestling fan with an interest is only going to want to turn into Raw and see Drews response.Is anyone surprised that this happens backstage? In an industry where competitors actually do punch each other in the face for a living (and were supposed to believe its real). Its a sport, how often do we hear about footballers falling out at training (sometimes even during a game). Doesnt make it right but I dont think anyone should have been fearing for their life.In a week where WWE and NXT put on some of their best shows ever, AEW has made itself look like a poor substitute. I hope they can refocus and get back to what they do best.