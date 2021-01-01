Strange show, the first night last year was a lot better that's for sure. Something was definitely off with the crowd, looked like there wasn't many seats on the floor this time which might have contributed to the house show feel, lighting was definitely poor too. Might be nit-picking too but the rampant advertisements basically being part of the matchesI only tend to tune in for Mania nowawdays, and I say it every year but all the stuff with Roman is just so boring to the casual viewer, I know he only turns up once every few months but if you've watched this full time for years I just can't see how it's been so popular, the whole story line with him and the Uso brothers (Their match was terrible too by the way). It's crazy when you look at the big stars they've had at the main event level in the past and now it's just him up against someone entirely underwhelming like Cody Rhodes who was a midcarder for much of his career. And I seem to remember in recent years it's always been him and Brock Lesnar who also turns up a few times over the year. He must have main evented this more times than Hogan did now, it's crazy. Twice in a year this time too!The two night stuff does my head in too, it's obviously just a lot of extra money though.