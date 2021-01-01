« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 445940 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,781
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9000 on: Yesterday at 01:49:56 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 01:45:02 pm
Also smacks entirely of a company not looking to grow, because it might pop a rating but does nothing for the company. The AEW WWE rivalry on twitter has marred me a bit during mania weekend.

it's pathetic and has turned me off AEW - is exactly the sort of low rent mudslinging I don't want to see

Wrestlemania was shite as well - vodka adverts all over the ring. 2 and a half good matches

Yep, mainstream wrestling is pretty dead to me. Ah well.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9001 on: Yesterday at 02:16:48 pm »
Enjoyed Night 1. The 6 pack tag, IC match and the main event were all fantastic.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9002 on: Yesterday at 02:54:48 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:49:56 pm
it's pathetic and has turned me off AEW - is exactly the sort of low rent mudslinging I don't want to see

Wrestlemania was shite as well - vodka adverts all over the ring. 2 and a half good matches

Yep, mainstream wrestling is pretty dead to me. Ah well.

Adverts aside, hasn't it always been this way? Been watching Reliving The War on YouTube and most PPVs during that so-called golden era were pretty crap.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,821
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9003 on: Yesterday at 02:55:13 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:32:13 am
Oddly, the Prime logo in the middle of the ring ended up being the least intrusive!
I'd actually forgotten all about the Prime sponsorship and my stream wasn't the best quality so I didn't even notice the big logo in the ring initially, but once Rhea/Becky went into a corner and I'd spotted the logo on the turnbuckles I then couldn't stop seeing it everywhere. Cody kissing it was a real oh dear. The "PRIME HYDRATION STATION" and the bottle drinking honestly made me want to turn the whole thing off. But you're right, it did all feel the least intrusive. Somehow.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:58:15 pm by kellan »
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,170
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9004 on: Yesterday at 02:58:05 pm »
Went about how I expected although what were they thinking giving the main event that long, definitely could have shaved 15-20 minutes off it.

Gunther/Zayn deserved longer although they knocked it out of the park with the time they had.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,417
  • The passmaster.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9005 on: Yesterday at 04:22:45 pm »
I know it's not great. But is it any different to watching a football match with electric banners, sky plastering adverts all over the game, the injury time sponsored by a watch company, shirt brands, kit sponsors, sleeve sponsors, boot sponsors, Klopp stood there in different sponsored goods.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9006 on: Yesterday at 06:11:21 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 04:22:45 pm
I know it's not great. But is it any different to watching a football match with electric banners, sky plastering adverts all over the game, the injury time sponsored by a watch company, shirt brands, kit sponsors, sleeve sponsors, boot sponsors, Klopp stood there in different sponsored goods.

Its just new, isnt it. People will get used to it like everything else but there will be an adjustment period. Personally would have waited till post Mania to bring in all the advertising, but understand why brands would want to capitalise on the Mania hype.

On Punk/AEW, maybe Khan feels theres a gotcha moment in there but doubt anyone will care much if Punks version of events wasnt accurate. I know WWE reference AEW from time to time, but it kinda reminds me of us and Everton. We find it funny to mock them, but theyre pathologically obsessed with us. Just screams loser behaviour - AEW has some brilliant stars and is so distinct from WWE, just lean into that instead of trying to constantly talk about the other.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,615
  • Seis Veces
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9007 on: Yesterday at 06:14:31 pm »
Strange show, the first night last year was a lot better that's for sure. Something was definitely off with the crowd, looked like there wasn't many seats on the floor this time which might have contributed to the house show feel, lighting was definitely poor too. Might be nit-picking too but the rampant advertisements basically being part of the matches  ::)

I only tend to tune in for Mania nowawdays, and I say it every year but all the stuff with Roman is just so boring to the casual viewer, I know he only turns up once every few months but if you've watched this full time for years I just can't see how it's been so popular, the whole story line with him and the Uso brothers (Their match was terrible too by the way). It's crazy when you look at the big stars they've had at the main event level in the past and now it's just him up against someone entirely underwhelming like Cody Rhodes who was a midcarder for much of his career. And I seem to remember in recent years it's always been him and Brock Lesnar who also turns up a few times over the year. He must have main evented this more times than Hogan did now, it's crazy. Twice in a year this time too!

The two night stuff does my head in too, it's obviously just a lot of extra money though.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9008 on: Yesterday at 06:34:37 pm »
Yeah two nights needs proper binning
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,170
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9009 on: Yesterday at 06:56:04 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:14:31 pm
Strange show, the first night last year was a lot better that's for sure. Something was definitely off with the crowd, looked like there wasn't many seats on the floor this time which might have contributed to the house show feel, lighting was definitely poor too. Might be nit-picking too but the rampant advertisements basically being part of the matches  ::)

I only tend to tune in for Mania nowawdays, and I say it every year but all the stuff with Roman is just so boring to the casual viewer, I know he only turns up once every few months but if you've watched this full time for years I just can't see how it's been so popular, the whole story line with him and the Uso brothers (Their match was terrible too by the way). It's crazy when you look at the big stars they've had at the main event level in the past and now it's just him up against someone entirely underwhelming like Cody Rhodes who was a midcarder for much of his career. And I seem to remember in recent years it's always been him and Brock Lesnar who also turns up a few times over the year. He must have main evented this more times than Hogan did now, it's crazy. Twice in a year this time too!

The two night stuff does my head in too, it's obviously just a lot of extra money though.

Right from the opening, when they said it was a sell out, you could clearly see empty seats in the upper tiers. Those front rows as well, full of the most unenergetic middle aged fans imaginable. They must have forked out +$1000 for those seats and they all looked completely unimpressed. One issue is the volume of wrestling that they have over the weekend. Both preshows and main shows over 2 nights add up to +10 hours of wrestling. There are clear drops in quality in both nights (more so in Night 1 imo) so there's got to be a lot of saving yourself for those special matches.

I thought the Uso's match was the weakest of the night but I do appreciate how they tried to offer something different, focusing on the story more than the technical wrestling. The main event was really flat for the first half, I don't feel it was wise having Roman and Cody go at it for so long, their match this evening feels a bit more stale. How many more Superman Punches, Spears, Cody Cutters and Cross Rhodes do we need to see?

The long run time, and having it over 2 nights just gives a chance for the worst aspects of modern WWE to be laid bare. It's not all bad though, NXT put on their best show in years on Friday.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:57:44 pm by damomad »
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9010 on: Yesterday at 07:35:14 pm »
Apparently it was really cold in Philly, which I imagine would wreak havoc on the crowd in a stadium show.

Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 06:34:37 pm
Yeah two nights needs proper binning

They were quite hesitant at first. Was just a COVID thing. I think theres pluses and minuses. Positive is that more wrestlers get on the card and matches get time to breathe. Everyone moaned pre COVID at how long Mania had become, so this is definitely preferable IMO. At the same time, you can be left with too much fodder and theres an argument that it can be too indulgent.

A really tight card with say Roman/Cody, Seth/Drew, Gunther/Sami, Logan/KO/Orton, Rhea/Becky, Iyp/Bayley and the Six Man could have been great. What theyve leaned into for the first time though is the Night 1 cliffhanger with the finish to the tag match. That adds a little spice to it being two days IMO, previously its just been two very distinct cards with no crossover between the two nights really.
Logged

Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,417
  • The passmaster.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9011 on: Yesterday at 07:36:01 pm »
I was calling for 2 nights about 5? Years ago when the show was hitting like 7 hours. I don't mind it at all, not sure you should have people doing double duty though, but if you have 2 "brands" as well as more and more female action I think it can work. I'd be tempted to have one night as the smackdown mania and the other Raw.
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9012 on: Yesterday at 07:38:02 pm »
Understand the points raised. Just feel it cheapens the spectacle somewhat.
 
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,293
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9013 on: Yesterday at 08:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:35:14 pm
Apparently it was really cold in Philly

Really? I wish Michael Cole had let us know  :P

Women's title match was alright.

The 6 pack match was good fun. Suprised that was R-Truth's first WM win. I know he's never been one of the Top Guys, but he has been around a long time.

I was a bit underwhelmed by the Usos match. The jokes about it being a match of just kicks weren't much of an exagerration!
And I wasn't really sold on the intensity/emotional aspect.

Main Event was good overall, but as others have said you could easily have taken 10 minutes off it - don't think it needed to start quite so slowly (especially when they just stared each other down in the ring for what was close to two minutes).


Haven't watched the women's tag and IC matches yet, decided to skip ahead to the Main Event and circle back afterwards.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,821
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9014 on: Today at 03:46:49 am »
The new era in WWE, featuring young upcoming stars such as The Rock, Undertaker and John Cena, lol
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9015 on: Today at 04:30:31 am »
That was great. Overbooked in all the right ways. Forgot about yesterday's result for a bit  :P

Strong Night 2. Super storytelling in the opener.
Logged

Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,417
  • The passmaster.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9016 on: Today at 05:04:30 am »
Thoroughly sports entertained
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Up
« previous next »
 