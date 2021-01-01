« previous next »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8880 on: Yesterday at 04:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 04:32:39 pm
We might have different definitions here, but who has her beat in ring and levels her on the mic?

But, even if I agreed with that, the star power is aspect is important. Because she isn't going to Tony Khan grateful.for the opportunity, she knows what she needs to do to get ahead. An Athena is fantastic but she might not fight her corner like the old Sasha Banks can.

That is what I mean more than in ring.

Yeah I think we're probably saying the same thing, but I think she's always been a little overrated in-ring and very sus on the stick.  I would put Hayter, Shida, Riho, Storm and Statlander above her for in-ring ability and think Storm with this Timeless stuff has shown she's easily better with promo work.

She's a positive for AEW, more eyes on the women, more reason to book the women properly, and she absolutely adds more star power.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8881 on: Yesterday at 04:49:29 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:41:15 pm
Yeah I think we're probably saying the same thing, but I think she's always been a little overrated in-ring and very sus on the stick.  I would put Hayter, Shida, Riho, Storm and Statlander above her for in-ring ability and think Storm with this Timeless stuff has shown she's easily better with promo work.

She's a positive for AEW, more eyes on the women, more reason to book the women properly, and she absolutely adds more star power.

Wrestling is very much an opinions based world and I can only say, on this, we are poles apart.

And, I envy you that, cos you'll enjoy the division more that I do currently. Let's hope we both have something to smile about soon ☺
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8882 on: Yesterday at 05:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 04:49:29 pm
Let's hope we both have something to smile about soon ☺

Assume you're talking about my boy, Angelico, getting a title run.  Agreed.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8883 on: Yesterday at 05:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 04:03:05 pm
Well, I hope so, but the WCW Cruiserweight division was revolutionary. I just don't see a women's division in AEW reaching that, given the high bar they would need to clear (because WWE have already reached for the star with theirs) and an owner whose words haven't matched his actions with it.

We'll see, Mercedes can change the game.

I don't think they'll match the division because frankly it was the best division in ring wise ever perhaps. But perhaps they can become the equivalent role - exciting and different show stealing middle acts.

I does take Tony actually following through, or at least handing the wheel over and giving them time and space to do whatever, but I think the tools are there
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8884 on: Yesterday at 05:28:20 pm »
Question separate from anything, but what's the hardest you've ever been worked by something in wrestling?

I remember as a young lad of 6 or 7 I was so so angry at how William Regal used the brass knuckles to cheat, that I planned to write a letter to Sky Sports demanding that he gets told to stop  ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8885 on: Yesterday at 06:39:57 pm »
A friend in school told me he was cousins of Edge and Christian and that he visited them in the summer. I believed him for a good couple of years (pretty sure I wrote a letter for them that he said he'd give to them) until I had internet access and found out they weren't actually brothers.

Internet killed kayfabe.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8886 on: Yesterday at 08:05:51 pm »
Danielson vs Shibata on Collision with zero build is certainly something.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8887 on: Yesterday at 08:06:25 pm »
The latest fire Rock social media promo didnt disappoint

https://x.com/therock/status/1768687422093611487?s=46&t=dex24fWmaQFGo_iK58JOxA
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8888 on: Yesterday at 09:30:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:15:09 pm
Assume you're talking about my boy, Angelico, getting a title run.  Agreed.

They have put the belt on less qualified people definitely.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8889 on: Today at 02:08:55 pm »
The rock bringing back the Hollywood theme  :lickin

https://youtu.be/TCTO13oK2hE?si=ft6ydEvNpF68h5-V

This has been the best road to wrestlemania in a long time
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8890 on: Today at 02:54:00 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:08:55 pm
The rock bringing back the Hollywood theme  :lickin

https://youtu.be/TCTO13oK2hE?si=ft6ydEvNpF68h5-V

This has been the best road to wrestlemania in a long time

It has been a sensational return. It has come at a time that he is needed wrestling maybe a little more than he did before and he has brung it.

Just hope it doesn't end with the crowd turning on Cody or something less than a squeaky clean win. Rock has rejuvenated the Bloodline just as it is time to hit the killswitch on it
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8891 on: Today at 05:44:14 pm »
I saw that Rock segment and that mother fucker ain;t no full blown heel.  ;D
