Well, I hope so, but the WCW Cruiserweight division was revolutionary. I just don't see a women's division in AEW reaching that, given the high bar they would need to clear (because WWE have already reached for the star with theirs) and an owner whose words haven't matched his actions with it.



We'll see, Mercedes can change the game.



I don't think they'll match the division because frankly it was the best division in ring wise ever perhaps. But perhaps they can become the equivalent role - exciting and different show stealing middle acts.I does take Tony actually following through, or at least handing the wheel over and giving them time and space to do whatever, but I think the tools are there