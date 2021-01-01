« previous next »
tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8800 on: Today at 02:25:22 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 02:22:26 pm
I find it funny that when a wrestler leaves AEW for WWE for creative frustrations that makes them evil but when a wrestler leaves WWE for AEW for the same reason The AEW fans don't talk about that instead they say good on them for leaving that evil organisation.

The reason why AEW hasn't been the success it could of been is that the owner and fan base are obsessed with WWE when they should ignore WWE and try to make AEW the best possible company it can be.

I do think there's some truth in this, especially about ignoring WWE.  AEW was at its best when it wasn't trying to copy the sports entertainment aspects of WWE, but as soon as MJF got the belt and some creative control, he went on his awful WWE-style reign with all that rubbish from him and Cole, which just wasn't what people wanted from AEW.  WWE are brilliant at their version of wrestling, AEW shouldn't try and copy it at all because it's just not where their strengths lie.
Wild Romany Boy

  Kopite
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8801 on: Today at 02:35:18 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:25:22 pm
I do think there's some truth in this, especially about ignoring WWE.  AEW was at its best when it wasn't trying to copy the sports entertainment aspects of WWE, but as soon as MJF got the belt and some creative control, he went on his awful WWE-style reign with all that rubbish from him and Cole, which just wasn't what people wanted from AEW.  WWE are brilliant at their version of wrestling, AEW shouldn't try and copy it at all because it's just not where their strengths lie.

An off point, but AEW have had very few good world title reigns.

I thought Jericho did a stellar job as the inaugural one (he went well down after though) and Moxley took it and ran with it. Omega's was a disappointment, Page's was lackluster after a great handover and then the belt got tied in to a fair bit of drama from Punk onwards for an extended period of time; Moxley steps in gamely over the period, but it doesn't really settle.

MJF's was a disappointment, but I feel that his booking got tied down rather than his effort. Joe, who wouldn't have been my first choice, has done a pretty good job in his chase and limited time with the belt of bigging it up again.

Swerve could well take it to another level entirely, and he has a few challengers waiting in the wings.

 
tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8802 on: Today at 02:41:53 pm
I do think they've had some really bad luck with injuries, and the Punk stuff really messed everything up.

Right decision for Joe to retain, Swerve needs to win the title one vs one when it happens.  They need to put it on Ospreay before the end of the year though.
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8803 on: Today at 02:53:47 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:21:30 pm
I've seen a few folks complaining about this move online, what's the problem with House of Torture (I don't really watch any New Japan these days)?

House of Torture is EVIL's bullet club faction. It is involved with all your standard bullshit tropes of major interference and stupid bullshit finishes. Basically any match with them is boring holding water shite until someone runs out to attack with a weapon, or a ref bump, or otherwise cheat.

They also engage outside the ring in sports entertainment bollocks like title stealing and a weird angle of deleting someone from the website.

The wrestlers in it are also largely middling at best - EVIL isn't a top guy, SHO is not great and has a worse look now, Yujiro Takahashi is BAD, Ren Narita has got awful with the gimmicky bullshit, Dick Togo moves like C3PO, and Kanrmaru is an old and largely ok but irrelevant guy.

They are ok maybe as a midcard act but they are going over to title challenges, and recently going over the young guys you would want to push with Okada leaving (big one being Shota Umino who really should be the next Ace of the company.

It is also 3 years old now, and just as bad back then as it is now
tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8804 on: Today at 03:03:43 pm
Ta, sounds pretty bad.
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8805 on: Today at 03:05:05 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 02:22:26 pm
I find it funny that when a wrestler leaves AEW for WWE for creative frustrations that makes them evil but when a wrestler leaves WWE for AEW for the same reason The AEW fans don't talk about that instead they say good on them for leaving that evil organisation


Thing is though, wrestlers have left for that and it's been mostly seen as sound. No one on either side has a bad word to say about Cody Rhodes or Jade Cargill or Shawn Spears or Lexis King (other than him being not very good mind, but no one begrudged him leaving).

When it comes to people like Andrade though, who went about it badly, or clearly didn't see themselves as on the level of that company, you have to say bit of a dick. Anyone willing to attack someone to get themselves out of a legal contract is a bit of a prick.

Or Miro having the old TNA RVD special of refusing to lose to anyone who wasn't also ex-wwe

Part of it as well is honestly if WWE let you go back then, you had a bit of a free pass because it was Vince and the whole toxic environment. If you then come out wanting to throw your weight around and get by on recognition the industry usually found out fast. I remember Emma/Tenille left and was asking like $5000 a single booking to do the bare minimum. There's been a few people who got let go and then in the future it is like "Oh no you were also a problem"

EC3 had that experience. I suspect Matt Riddle will get a bad rep pretty soon too
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8806 on: Today at 03:18:15 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 02:22:26 pm

The reason why AEW hasn't been the success it could of been is that the owner and fan base are obsessed with WWE when they should ignore WWE and try to make AEW the best possible company it can be.

Whenever there is a 2nd wrestling company that is a competitor to WWE no matter who it is they always seem to be obsessed with WWE and mention them all the time on their shows, for once I just wish there was a wrestling company that paid no attention to what WWE does and doesn't bloat their roster with every ex WWE man or women they can sign.

I do very much agree with this like. You don't get too much direct mention of WWE but some acts are either ex WWE or reference them. You also should not to WWE style, people who watch AEW don't want that.

It feels like in 2023 Tony and MJF read the whole comments from people on Twitter like "Oh there aren't any stories" "Oh too much wrestling is dull" etc, and tried to rectify that to the detriment of the show, just for the same people to make the same arguments because it is from people who didn't and wouldn't watch the show anyway - Twitter isn't real life my friends

December TV to present has been so much better because it is back to what made AEW good - it ain't all fixed but much improved.

They shouldn't be getting ex midcard WWE guys and I feel they should cut loose the likes of Black, Buddy, Hardy's, Miro, they are not adding anything.

Some guys like Mox and Danielson and Claudio or Reneé or FTR are so different to how they were in WWE, or are so good/recognizable at their jobs, you would want to keep them. Same goes for Mercedes who is probably the biggest female signing you can make, and has shown in Japan she is willing to go out and work.

You have people like Christian and Copeland too who are so ingrained in wrestling they almost subercede WWE in a sense, they go beyond the single company to be synonymous with wrestling in general (and bit like Sting). If they aren't wasting time like the Hardy's I think they are ok too.

But other than those which are legit stars for their division, they should focus on their own homegrown or non-wwe talent, and make their shows about AEW. Thankfully recently it appears they are doing exactly that.

I hope to God MJF either leaves for WWE or comes in knowing he has to fight for his place and not get back to that bullshit he brought in 2023 - he was awesome in the Danielson feud and match bring that shit instead
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8807 on: Today at 03:22:11 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 02:35:18 pm
An off point, but AEW have had very few good world title reigns.

I thought Jericho did a stellar job as the inaugural one (he went well down after though) and Moxley took it and ran with it. Omega's was a disappointment, Page's was lackluster after a great handover and then the belt got tied in to a fair bit of drama from Punk onwards for an extended period of time; Moxley steps in gamely over the period, but it doesn't really settle.

MJF's was a disappointment, but I feel that his booking got tied down rather than his effort. Joe, who wouldn't have been my first choice, has done a pretty good job in his chase and limited time with the belt of bigging it up again.

Swerve could well take it to another level entirely, and he has a few challengers waiting in the wings.

I agree largely except with Omega being a disappointment. I think his reign, feud with Mox, belt collector gimmick, feud with Christian, Danielson, and Hangman, was great stuff. I think his run was peak AEW honestly.

After that Hangman had a good run that fizzled out, and then a big mess after Punk with injuries, brawls, interim titles, etc. MJF was a bad reign with maybe the best match of any champ (Danielson ironman).

Joe is doing great, I hope Swerve and Ospreay and shortly probably Okada can too.
Wild Romany Boy

  Kopite
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8808 on: Today at 05:00:54 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:22:11 pm
I agree largely except with Omega being a disappointment. I think his reign, feud with Mox, belt collector gimmick, feud with Christian, Danielson, and Hangman, was great stuff. I think his run was peak AEW honestly.

After that Hangman had a good run that fizzled out, and then a big mess after Punk with injuries, brawls, interim titles, etc. MJF was a bad reign with maybe the best match of any champ (Danielson ironman).

Joe is doing great, I hope Swerve and Ospreay and shortly probably Okada can too.

I believe ratings held steady with Omega in a way that others didn't, so it may be my own personal preferences aren't reflected by the AEW audience, but I thought it was a stinker. Started in a middling way, the matches with Mox I felt were mid (and their initial streetfight when Mox entered AEW was awesome) topped by the technical issue with the fireworks that somehow Kingston styled out, the Christian feud was a waste, there was that collaboration with Impact that went nowhere and a Hangman feud that ended awesomely but had issues being stop start because of the birth of Hangman's child (that was a booking error).

Danielson was the highlight. He came and instantly showed why he was the best they had. I'd watch them for ages.

To top it off, Omega had more mic time and he makes peak pre Tribal Chief Roman Reigns look like peak Ric Flair.

I think that the peak of AEW, for a sustained period, was when Mox had the belt and they were still an alternative. I think they lost their way under Omega, but he was so beaten down with injuries that I admire how tough the man must be to even get in the ring.

I think it's more cohesive now and the best is yet to come. And hope Omega makes a strong recovery because he very much has a part to play in that.
tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8809 on: Today at 05:13:34 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 05:00:54 pm
To top it off, Omega had more mic time and he makes peak pre Tribal Chief Roman Reigns look like peak Ric Flair.

Disagree.  The belt collector Kenny was great, he's an effective promo as a heel, even with that anime villain style of his.  However, he is an AWFUL face promo.
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8810 on: Today at 05:17:36 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:13:34 pm
Disagree.  The belt collector Kenny was great, he's an effective promo as a heel, even with that anime villain style of his.  However, he is an AWFUL face promo.

He is a better face promo when he isn't in promo, which is the problem. His promo is so over the top it only really works with a heel. Him just talking normally and saying his story is decent as a face, but can never actually work in wrestling
Vegeta

  Anny Roader
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8811 on: Today at 05:27:45 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:18:15 pm
They shouldn't be getting ex midcard WWE guys and I feel they should cut loose the likes of Black, Buddy, Hardy's, Miro, they are not adding anything.
It was signings like this that turned me away from watching AEW there is nothing wrong with signing ex WWE wrestlers but they have to be someone who's potentinal was wasted in WWE like a Swerve Strickland  or Toni Storm and not guys or girls who add nothing of value like Ruby Riot, Buddy Murphy, Rusev or Paige.

I got no problem with them having Sting, Christian, Edge or Joe on the show those guys are all time great  and will crush it any company they are in, if anything Christian has enhanced his legacy with his run in AEW and as a huge Christan fan this is probably my favourite run of his career along with his TNA run in the mid 00's
Wild Romany Boy

  Kopite
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8812 on: Today at 06:18:38 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:13:34 pm
Disagree.  The belt collector Kenny was great, he's an effective promo as a heel, even with that anime villain style of his.  However, he is an AWFUL face promo.

Fair enough. But I have a friend who thinks he is the best of all time and it has soured me because I'd rate his look above his ring skills and promo.

But wrestling is great and should be cherished. I still have a blind spot for The Headbangerz!
