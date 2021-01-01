« previous next »
tubby

Reply #8800 on: Today at 02:25:22 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 02:22:26 pm
I find it funny that when a wrestler leaves AEW for WWE for creative frustrations that makes them evil but when a wrestler leaves WWE for AEW for the same reason The AEW fans don't talk about that instead they say good on them for leaving that evil organisation.

The reason why AEW hasn't been the success it could of been is that the owner and fan base are obsessed with WWE when they should ignore WWE and try to make AEW the best possible company it can be.

I do think there's some truth in this, especially about ignoring WWE.  AEW was at its best when it wasn't trying to copy the sports entertainment aspects of WWE, but as soon as MJF got the belt and some creative control, he went on his awful WWE-style reign with all that rubbish from him and Cole, which just wasn't what people wanted from AEW.  WWE are brilliant at their version of wrestling, AEW shouldn't try and copy it at all because it's just not where their strengths lie.
Wild Romany Boy

Reply #8801 on: Today at 02:35:18 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:25:22 pm
I do think there's some truth in this, especially about ignoring WWE.  AEW was at its best when it wasn't trying to copy the sports entertainment aspects of WWE, but as soon as MJF got the belt and some creative control, he went on his awful WWE-style reign with all that rubbish from him and Cole, which just wasn't what people wanted from AEW.  WWE are brilliant at their version of wrestling, AEW shouldn't try and copy it at all because it's just not where their strengths lie.

An off point, but AEW have had very few good world title reigns.

I thought Jericho did a stellar job as the inaugural one (he went well down after though) and Moxley took it and ran with it. Omega's was a disappointment, Page's was lackluster after a great handover and then the belt got tied in to a fair bit of drama from Punk onwards for an extended period of time; Moxley steps in gamely over the period, but it doesn't really settle.

MJF's was a disappointment, but I feel that his booking got tied down rather than his effort. Joe, who wouldn't have been my first choice, has done a pretty good job in his chase and limited time with the belt of bigging it up again.

Swerve could well take it to another level entirely, and he has a few challengers waiting in the wings.

 
tubby

Reply #8802 on: Today at 02:41:53 pm
I do think they've had some really bad luck with injuries, and the Punk stuff really messed everything up.

Right decision for Joe to retain, Swerve needs to win the title one vs one when it happens.  They need to put it on Ospreay before the end of the year though.
Stockholm Syndrome

Reply #8803 on: Today at 02:53:47 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:21:30 pm
I've seen a few folks complaining about this move online, what's the problem with House of Torture (I don't really watch any New Japan these days)?

House of Torture is EVIL's bullet club faction. It is involved with all your standard bullshit tropes of major interference and stupid bullshit finishes. Basically any match with them is boring holding water shite until someone runs out to attack with a weapon, or a ref bump, or otherwise cheat.

They also engage outside the ring in sports entertainment bollocks like title stealing and a weird angle of deleting someone from the website.

The wrestlers in it are also largely middling at best - EVIL isn't a top guy, SHO is not great and has a worse look now, Yujiro Takahashi is BAD, Ren Narita has got awful with the gimmicky bullshit, Dick Togo moves like C3PO, and Kanrmaru is an old and largely ok but irrelevant guy.

They are ok maybe as a midcard act but they are going over to title challenges, and recently going over the young guys you would want to push with Okada leaving (big one being Shota Umino who really should be the next Ace of the company.

It is also 3 years old now, and just as bad back then as it is now
tubby

Reply #8804 on: Today at 03:03:43 pm
Ta, sounds pretty bad.
Stockholm Syndrome

Reply #8805 on: Today at 03:05:05 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 02:22:26 pm
I find it funny that when a wrestler leaves AEW for WWE for creative frustrations that makes them evil but when a wrestler leaves WWE for AEW for the same reason The AEW fans don't talk about that instead they say good on them for leaving that evil organisation


Thing is though, wrestlers have left for that and it's been mostly seen as sound. No one on either side has a bad word to say about Cody Rhodes or Jade Cargill or Shawn Spears or Lexis King (other than him being not very good mind, but no one begrudged him leaving).

When it comes to people like Andrade though, who went about it badly, or clearly didn't see themselves as on the level of that company, you have to say bit of a dick. Anyone willing to attack someone to get themselves out of a legal contract is a bit of a prick.

Or Miro having the old TNA RVD special of refusing to lose to anyone who wasn't also ex-wwe

Part of it as well is honestly if WWE let you go back then, you had a bit of a free pass because it was Vince and the whole toxic environment. If you then come out wanting to throw your weight around and get by on recognition the industry usually found out fast. I remember Emma/Tenille left and was asking like $5000 a single booking to do the bare minimum. There's been a few people who got let go and then in the future it is like "Oh no you were also a problem"

EC3 had that experience. I suspect Matt Riddle will get a bad rep pretty soon too
Stockholm Syndrome

Reply #8806 on: Today at 03:18:15 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 02:22:26 pm

The reason why AEW hasn't been the success it could of been is that the owner and fan base are obsessed with WWE when they should ignore WWE and try to make AEW the best possible company it can be.

Whenever there is a 2nd wrestling company that is a competitor to WWE no matter who it is they always seem to be obsessed with WWE and mention them all the time on their shows, for once I just wish there was a wrestling company that paid no attention to what WWE does and doesn't bloat their roster with every ex WWE man or women they can sign.

I do very much agree with this like. You don't get too much direct mention of WWE but some acts are either ex WWE or reference them. You also should not to WWE style, people who watch AEW don't want that.

It feels like in 2023 Tony and MJF read the whole comments from people on Twitter like "Oh there aren't any stories" "Oh too much wrestling is dull" etc, and tried to rectify that to the detriment of the show, just for the same people to make the same arguments because it is from people who didn't and wouldn't watch the show anyway - Twitter isn't real life my friends

December TV to present has been so much better because it is back to what made AEW good - it ain't all fixed but much improved.

They shouldn't be getting ex midcard WWE guys and I feel they should cut loose the likes of Black, Buddy, Hardy's, Miro, they are not adding anything.

Some guys like Mox and Danielson and Claudio or Reneé or FTR are so different to how they were in WWE, or are so good/recognizable at their jobs, you would want to keep them. Same goes for Mercedes who is probably the biggest female signing you can make, and has shown in Japan she is willing to go out and work.

You have people like Christian and Copeland too who are so ingrained in wrestling they almost subercede WWE in a sense, they go beyond the single company to be synonymous with wrestling in general (and bit like Sting). If they aren't wasting time like the Hardy's I think they are ok too.

But other than those which are legit stars for their division, they should focus on their own homegrown or non-wwe talent, and make their shows about AEW. Thankfully recently it appears they are doing exactly that.

I hope to God MJF either leaves for WWE or comes in knowing he has to fight for his place and not get back to that bullshit he brought in 2023 - he was awesome in the Danielson feud and match bring that shit instead
Stockholm Syndrome

Reply #8807 on: Today at 03:22:11 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 02:35:18 pm
An off point, but AEW have had very few good world title reigns.

I thought Jericho did a stellar job as the inaugural one (he went well down after though) and Moxley took it and ran with it. Omega's was a disappointment, Page's was lackluster after a great handover and then the belt got tied in to a fair bit of drama from Punk onwards for an extended period of time; Moxley steps in gamely over the period, but it doesn't really settle.

MJF's was a disappointment, but I feel that his booking got tied down rather than his effort. Joe, who wouldn't have been my first choice, has done a pretty good job in his chase and limited time with the belt of bigging it up again.

Swerve could well take it to another level entirely, and he has a few challengers waiting in the wings.

I agree largely except with Omega being a disappointment. I think his reign, feud with Mox, belt collector gimmick, feud with Christian, Danielson, and Hangman, was great stuff. I think his run was peak AEW honestly.

After that Hangman had a good run that fizzled out, and then a big mess after Punk with injuries, brawls, interim titles, etc. MJF was a bad reign with maybe the best match of any champ (Danielson ironman).

Joe is doing great, I hope Swerve and Ospreay and shortly probably Okada can too.
