I hope Chuck Taylor is fit soon because it's absolutely a good year to give Best Friends a short title run. Despite getting some high profile matches every so often I think they've had one shot, ever (against the Bucks in their first reign as talent filtered back from lockdowns). AEW missed the boat with Proud & Powerful, it's about time to recognise one of the few 'day 1' teams remaining.



If we take away FTR due to a possible incoming hiatus, then the actual tag teams available (as per a quick scan of the roster page) are:



Dark Order

Spanish Announce Project (Angelico/Serpentico)

The Acclaimed

The Gunns

Gates of Agony

Kings of the Black Throne (although HoB is a bit more fluid and Malakai might not be sticking around anyway)

Best Friends

Top Flight

The Righteous

Private Party

Aussie Open

The Kingdom

Young Bucks

Lucha Bros

Hardys (who aren't actually listed as a team on the roster page oddly enough)



If we include the RoH talent who can freely appear in AEW too we also get:



Iron Savages

The Infantry

The Workhorsemen

The Boys

Shane Taylor Promotions

The Outrunners (they don't appear on a roster page but get a lot of jobber spots and have a shirt on shopAEW so let's throw them into the mix here)



None of this includes established teams that for some reason don't have a name:



Butcher & Blade

Menard & Parker (who dropped 2.0 and never picked another, although seem to be very separate right now)

Edge & Christian (we all know it will happen)



Neither does it include a whole bunch of semi-established teams that they bring together more often than compete separately, such as Jay Lethal/Jeff Jarrett. Not crazy about all these guys floating about but at least with some of them there's an attempt to look like a team with their ring gear.



I just want tag team wrestling to be a proper thing with its own actual division, and not a place to park singles wrestlers or stablemates when they don't have anything more meaningful to do, especially if you're going to have them suddenly compete for the belts. I've also never been happy with the trios watering it all down either as most recognised trios tend to just be 'tag team plus one random mate' but that's another topic entirely!