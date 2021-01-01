« previous next »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8760 on: Today at 08:39:57 am
Seth Rollins should probably let The Rock stick to the name calling cos it really doesn't come natural to him.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8761 on: Today at 09:16:01 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:13:18 am
I think the big reason why they went over is Cash Wheeler may be going to prison (or at the very least may be unable to get a visa and this tour internationally to shows like All In or the upcoming Canada tour), on a gun charge. It is going to court soon, so they need to de-emphasize them, but they are still a top team so they can put people over.

I would also say it makes sense that Moxley and Claudio work as a team - in story they are stable mates, train together, have tagged together (mostly in 6 mans but still). I would say there is no reason for them to not work as a team

Yeah I'm not against it.  Keeps Mox away from the singles titles and lets Danielson continue his retirement tour without his stable mates.  They're doing a tag tournament for the belts, they might use them to put over another team (during the tournament or a match once Mox and Claudio win the belts and establish themselves as dominant champions) - the tag scene has kind of floundered a little with the trios stuff getting in the way.

The only thing is it's not obvious who could feasibly challenge them at the moment.  The Bucks maybe, but that's a weird match up, and after that, who is there?  The Gunns and Acclaimed have already held the belts and are stuck in trios matches, HoB are never at work, FTR probably taking a time out for the legal stuff, Starks and Bill probably going their separate ways or for singles titles, then you have the lower card tag teams like Private Party, who are way off that level.

I think we might see some new tag teams made for the tournament.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8762 on: Today at 09:16:03 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:39:57 am
Seth Rollins should probably let The Rock stick to the name calling cos it really doesn't come natural to him.

That was awful by Seth, he's better when he delivers an intense promo, like with Punk where he blurred the lines a bit. Against Rock though it just all sounded so basic. WWE going to the well too many times with these long talking segments.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8763 on: Today at 09:59:07 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:16:01 am
Yeah I'm not against it.  Keeps Mox away from the singles titles and lets Danielson continue his retirement tour without his stable mates.  They're doing a tag tournament for the belts, they might use them to put over another team (during the tournament or a match once Mox and Claudio win the belts and establish themselves as dominant champions) - the tag scene has kind of floundered a little with the trios stuff getting in the way.

The only thing is it's not obvious who could feasibly challenge them at the moment.  The Bucks maybe, but that's a weird match up, and after that, who is there?  The Gunns and Acclaimed have already held the belts and are stuck in trios matches, HoB are never at work, FTR probably taking a time out for the legal stuff, Starks and Bill probably going their separate ways or for singles titles, then you have the lower card tag teams like Private Party, who are way off that level.

I think we might see some new tag teams made for the tournament.

I would say there is potentially Hobbs and Takeshita but let's see how that stable works out with Ospreay maybe splitting it up.

Aussie Open

Private Party and Top Flight need a shove sooner or later

Best Friends

The Kingdom are an option

Eventually the Gunns have to be available again and they are actually getting good now.

I also feel we are sooner rather than later getting heel Copeland and Christian, and even before that there is the Patriarchy of Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne

Perhaps the two somoans from Mogul Embassy too, I know they are pretty high on them.

Certainly not the strongest division by any stretch, but if you give a few teams a decent push (or aggressive shove even) you can have some really good matches. But they do need to do a bit of rehabbing
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8764 on: Today at 10:00:04 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:39:57 am
Seth Rollins should probably let The Rock stick to the name calling cos it really doesn't come natural to him.

He really should. He's gotten a lot better on the mic but that's The Rock's game. Seth should stick to his mission statement.

He's been put in a very difficult position, because, beyond his history with Roman (which they haven't emphasized enough), there is no reason for him to be helping Cody. Especially when he has a big, bad and dangerous Drew McIntyre coming for him.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8765 on: Today at 10:02:49 am
Also, which has gone under the radar, Minoru Suzuki has left NJPW. I expect him to be doing his own thing but I would be very much behind him having an extended unsigned run in AEW.

Maybe have him and Archer tagging. Or have him challenging for the Continental or International titles

I fucking love Suzuki  ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8766 on: Today at 11:30:35 am
For anyone who missed Darby trying to kill himself:

https://twitter.com/DrainBamager/status/1764512924528435615
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8767 on: Today at 11:30:43 am
I hope Chuck Taylor is fit soon because it's absolutely a good year to give Best Friends a short title run. Despite getting some high profile matches every so often I think they've had one shot, ever (against the Bucks in their first reign as talent filtered back from lockdowns). AEW missed the boat with Proud & Powerful, it's about time to recognise one of the few 'day 1' teams remaining.

If we take away FTR due to a possible incoming hiatus, then the actual tag teams available (as per a quick scan of the roster page) are:

Dark Order
Spanish Announce Project (Angelico/Serpentico)
The Acclaimed
The Gunns
Gates of Agony
Kings of the Black Throne (although HoB is a bit more fluid and Malakai might not be sticking around anyway)
Best Friends
Top Flight
The Righteous
Private Party
Aussie Open
The Kingdom
Young Bucks
Lucha Bros
Hardys (who aren't actually listed as a team on the roster page oddly enough)

If we include the RoH talent who can freely appear in AEW too we also get:

Iron Savages
The Infantry
The Workhorsemen
The Boys
Shane Taylor Promotions
The Outrunners (they don't appear on a roster page but get a lot of jobber spots and have a shirt on shopAEW so let's throw them into the mix here)

None of this includes established teams that for some reason don't have a name:

Butcher & Blade
Menard & Parker (who dropped 2.0 and never picked another, although seem to be very separate right now)
Edge & Christian (we all know it will happen)

Neither does it include a whole bunch of semi-established teams that they bring together more often than compete separately, such as Jay Lethal/Jeff Jarrett. Not crazy about all these guys floating about but at least with some of them there's an attempt to look like a team with their ring gear.

I just want tag team wrestling to be a proper thing with its own actual division, and not a place to park singles wrestlers or stablemates when they don't have anything more meaningful to do, especially if you're going to have them suddenly compete for the belts. I've also never been happy with the trios watering it all down either as most recognised trios tend to just be 'tag team plus one random mate' but that's another topic entirely!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8768 on: Today at 11:33:08 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:02:49 am
Also, which has gone under the radar, Minoru Suzuki has left NJPW. I expect him to be doing his own thing but I would be very much behind him having an extended unsigned run in AEW.

Maybe have him and Archer tagging. Or have him challenging for the Continental or International titles

I fucking love Suzuki  ;D

Proper hard wrestler. Didn't realise he has an MMA win over Ken Shamrock no less.

Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:30:43 am
I hope Chuck Taylor is fit soon because it's absolutely a good year to give Best Friends a short title run. Despite getting some high profile matches every so often I think they've had one shot, ever (against the Bucks in their first reign as talent filtered back from lockdowns). AEW missed the boat with Proud & Powerful, it's about time to recognise one of the few 'day 1' teams remaining.

If we take away FTR due to a possible incoming hiatus, then the actual tag teams available (as per a quick scan of the roster page) are:

Dark Order
Spanish Announce Project (Angelico/Serpentico)
The Acclaimed
The Gunns
Gates of Agony
Kings of the Black Throne (although HoB is a bit more fluid and Malakai might not be sticking around anyway)
Best Friends
Top Flight
The Righteous
Private Party
Aussie Open
The Kingdom
Young Bucks
Lucha Bros
Hardys (who aren't actually listed as a team on the roster page oddly enough)

If we include the RoH talent who can freely appear in AEW too we also get:

Iron Savages
The Infantry
The Workhorsemen
The Boys
Shane Taylor Promotions
The Outrunners (they don't appear on a roster page but get a lot of jobber spots and have a shirt on shopAEW so let's throw them into the mix here)

None of this includes established teams that for some reason don't have a name:

Butcher & Blade
Menard & Parker (who dropped 2.0 and never picked another, although seem to be very separate right now)
Edge & Christian (we all know it will happen)

Neither does it include a whole bunch of semi-established teams that they bring together more often than compete separately, such as Jay Lethal/Jeff Jarrett. Not crazy about all these guys floating about but at least with some of them there's an attempt to look like a team with their ring gear.

I just want tag team wrestling to be a proper thing with its own actual division, and not a place to park singles wrestlers or stablemates when they don't have anything more meaningful to do, especially if you're going to have them suddenly compete for the belts. I've also never been happy with the trios watering it all down either as most recognised trios tend to just be 'tag team plus one random mate' but that's another topic entirely!

Certainly a lot of talent there and I would trust AEW to get their division purring again before WWE does. They may have too many to work with there, but they can focus on a few and make it happen.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8769 on: Today at 11:36:29 am
I think the time has passed for Best Friends, and they got a huge moment at Wembley, which felt to me like it was the reward for being there from day one.  To be fair I completely forgot about Aussie Open, they'd be a great bet for it if Davis is back.

Think Fenix is probably way off, he was really struggling with injuries before he disappeared.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8770 on: Today at 12:42:51 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on March  2, 2024, 03:02:29 pm
That being said, what's everyone's Mount Rushmore? Mine is: The Rock, Stone Cold, Undertaker and Hulk Hogan.

Hulk Hogan
Steve Austin
The Rock

those 3 are non negotiable

4th place is wide open. i'll personally go with Flair. but it could very easily be Andre, Taker or Cena.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8771 on: Today at 12:47:24 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:39:57 am
Seth Rollins should probably let The Rock stick to the name calling cos it really doesn't come natural to him.

Yeah that was terrible from Seth.

can't wait for the face to face on smackdown this friday  :lickin
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8772 on: Today at 12:57:59 pm
This is the best way they could go at Mania imo

Night 1 - The Rock pins Cody Rhodes
Night 2  - Cody pins Roman Reigns

RAW after Mania - The Rock and the bloodline turn on Roman Reigns

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8773 on: Today at 01:14:00 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 11:33:08 am
Proper hard wrestler. Didn't realise he has an MMA win over Ken Shamrock no less.

Certainly a lot of talent there and I would trust AEW to get their division purring again before WWE does. They may have too many to work with there, but they can focus on a few and make it happen.

Win is questionable to say the least - it was with PRIDE if I remember right, where it is unknown if it was work or shoot MMA (with a pretty strong lean towards work). But still you can see in how he works he is hard and knows what he is doing - you need to be trained to know how to do that shit without actually hurting people badly.

Absolutely love him honestly
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8774 on: Today at 01:16:47 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on March  2, 2024, 03:02:29 pm
Of all time. I know people will have Austin or Taker as their GOAT's, and the kids of today will see Cena as their GOAT but for me, Rock had it all. Not the greatest in-ring but he could tell a captivating story and like mentioned above, I'd rather pay to see a story-teller and entertainer like Rock and Austin than a ring general like Bryan who has little charisma.

That being said, what's everyone's Mount Rushmore? Mine is: The Rock, Stone Cold, Undertaker and Hulk Hogan.

Austin, Rock, Undertaker and i know this is stupid but i'm gonna put Goldberg.

Those 4 reached a peak and fandom that i dont think has been seen every since. First 3 pretty obvious but Goldberg for me at the time was bigger than all those 3 in 98. His run was insane and just look at the crowd reactions during his matches
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8775 on: Today at 01:17:40 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:36:29 am
I think the time has passed for Best Friends, and they got a huge moment at Wembley, which felt to me like it was the reward for being there from day one.  To be fair I completely forgot about Aussie Open, they'd be a great bet for it if Davis is back.

Think Fenix is probably way off, he was really struggling with injuries before he disappeared.

Lucha Bros/BCC would make a lot of sense too, given the recent history between Mox and Fenix (both pretty much getting hurt in the same match)

You could however do Death Triangle in a bit with PAC and Penta - although I want Singles PAC for a bit

One name not mentioned yet is La Faccion Ingobernables - RUSH has been away with visa shit, but I think they should give him a big push when back. They seem to be teasing LFI with Thunder Rosa right now, and with CMLL involved as well (and NJPW still) I think you can do a fair bit with LFI
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8776 on: Today at 01:19:31 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:14:00 pm
Win is questionable to say the least - it was with PRIDE if I remember right, where it is unknown if it was work or shoot MMA (with a pretty strong lean towards work). But still you can see in how he works he is hard and knows what he is doing - you need to be trained to know how to do that shit without actually hurting people badly.

Absolutely love him honestly

Presumably tuning in to this?

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8777 on: Today at 01:22:14 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 12:57:59 pm
This is the best way they could go at Mania imo

Night 1 - The Rock pins Cody Rhodes
Night 2  - Cody pins Roman Reigns

RAW after Mania - The Rock and the bloodline turn on Roman Reigns

I do think Cody eats the pin on Night 1. Sets up the underdog story for Night 2 even more, and I don't think it helps anyone to have Seth be the one pinned (unless he's going over Drew the next night and I reckon McIntyre wins that one).

Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 10:00:04 am

He's been put in a very difficult position, because, beyond his history with Roman (which they haven't emphasized enough), there is no reason for him to be helping Cody. Especially when he has a big, bad and dangerous Drew McIntyre coming for him.

Agree they need to play it up more. There was a Seth/Cody promo from a few weeks ago which leaned into it well, basically Rollins saying he created the monster Reigns became. This idea that in turning on his brother and breaking up the Shield, he accidentally set Reigns in motion towards becoming the Tribal Chief who demands fealty at all costs. It's a pretty cool way to make him feel uber invested in slaying the monster, even if it costs him his own title.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8778 on: Today at 01:30:53 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:19:31 pm
Presumably tuning in to this?



You know what, probably

I like both Suzuki and Maki Itoh for very different reasons, but also Suzuki is actually really great at comedy.

I remember he had a match in the empty arena Tokyo Dome for DDT where he blended seamlessly between Yakuza boss murderer and Dick Dastardly cartoon Villain and it was fucking awesome.

Then there's the Mecha Mummy matches which are just works if art.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8779 on: Today at 01:32:18 pm
What was the appeal with Andre? Before my time but from what I saw on Youtube, he was slow in the ring and didn't speak English so couldn't cut a promo. Was it just the period of time he was wrestling in, that no-one had ever seen anyone as massive as him?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8780 on: Today at 01:41:09 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 01:32:18 pm
What was the appeal with Andre? Before my time but from what I saw on Youtube, he was slow in the ring and didn't speak English so couldn't cut a promo. Was it just the period of time he was wrestling in, that no-one had ever seen anyone as massive as him?

He was big in the territory days, huge wrestler compared to everyone else and could work a bit too before the weight/injuries caught up with him.  Was a special attraction way before WWF was the beast it became under Vince, and his reputation carried over when he committed full time.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8781 on: Today at 02:37:05 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:41:09 pm
He was big in the territory days, huge wrestler compared to everyone else and could work a bit too before the weight/injuries caught up with him.  Was a special attraction way before WWF was the beast it became under Vince, and his reputation carried over when he committed full time.

Found an old video of Andre recently, he was very athletic in the beginning before his health deteriorated. His final years just sounded so miserable.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b5d6mK5gAyQ

Reminded me of seeing Flair in his early days looking like an absolute tank and Iron Sheik looking like a cross between Lesnar and Angle. They look like different people compared to their inferior WWF days.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8782 on: Today at 02:38:37 pm
The only thing I remember about the Iron Sheikh is him winning the gimmick battle royal at WrestleMania because his hips couldn't take being thrown over the top rope
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8783 on: Today at 02:46:32 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 02:37:05 pm
Reminded me of seeing Flair in his early days looking like an absolute tank

That one always gets me.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8784 on: Today at 03:55:31 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:22:14 pm
I do think Cody eats the pin on Night 1. Sets up the underdog story for Night 2 even more, and I don't think it helps anyone to have Seth be the one pinned (unless he's going over Drew the next night and I reckon McIntyre wins that one).

Agree they need to play it up more. There was a Seth/Cody promo from a few weeks ago which leaned into it well, basically Rollins saying he created the monster Reigns became. This idea that in turning on his brother and breaking up the Shield, he accidentally set Reigns in motion towards becoming the Tribal Chief who demands fealty at all costs. It's a pretty cool way to make him feel uber invested in slaying the monster, even if it costs him his own title.

I wonder about Cody eating the pin beforehand. If this whole thing was to make Reigns a huge babyface when he wins the title, I'm not sure it was all worth it (though they made a bunch of cash)

The Seth and Roman dynamic is interesting. Before their match, in their limited interactions, Rollins played up their SHIELD history whilst Roman wanted to move on from it. Rollins has gone shoot work about always feeling like the placeholder for Roman. He also got a win over Roman by DQ and really got into his head. They can lean in to it.

I have a question. What does everyone think about Roman Reigns?

I saw Cena put him on his Mount Rushmore, and it reminded me of Roman's initial push and how so many WWE legends would come out and talk about how great Roman was. His first NXT televised match, JR describes him as "having it". He's obviously a Vince project but Triple H picked Roman for the SHIELD over Chris Hero. Mox, ages after he leaves WWE, talks about Roman being the man people turn to.

They kept messing up (a face turn that they never quite hit the right note with, keeping him away from the title when he really could have won it) but there never was a more concerted effort to make someone the star than there was him. Hogan clicks pretty instantly, Austin rises steadily in WWE and then explodes, Rock gets there quickly, Cena bursts through after initial fumbles, but they got Roman wrong for over 5 years before they got it right.

What is it they saw? Because it was WWE legends coming out to bat for him too, when they really didn't need to.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8785 on: Today at 04:00:57 pm
One thing I will say which I find pretty funny - there's a few of HHH NXT boys in AEW who don't want to be there (Black, Buddy, Miro, MAYBE Keith Lee)

Then you look at someone like Andrade who had a forgotten middle of the rumble return and is now in 3 minute matches on Raw to polite applause, and not in the title picture.

It may all turn around but honestly I think a few of these guys should be careful what they want, because WWE is pretty stacked at the top, HHH isn't actually their dad, and they may find themselves lost in a midcard shuffle when they go back.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8786 on: Today at 04:16:23 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:00:57 pm
One thing I will say which I find pretty funny - there's a few of HHH NXT boys in AEW who don't want to be there (Black, Buddy, Miro, MAYBE Keith Lee)

Then you look at someone like Andrade who had a forgotten middle of the rumble return and is now in 3 minute matches on Raw to polite applause, and not in the title picture.

It may all turn around but honestly I think a few of these guys should be careful what they want, because WWE is pretty stacked at the top, HHH isn't actually their dad, and they may find themselves lost in a midcard shuffle when they go back.

It might well be that they just prefer WWE. That they might not like the atmosphere in what, until now, has not been as structured a place. Some have blossomed, Swerve, some didn't, Andrade.

Truthfully, they all have their limitations, I think you could make a case AEW could use Buddy better but Lee is recovering from nearly dying from COVID and may never be the force he was, Black apparently has lingering injury issues and Miro is very protective over his spot.

Truth is, all of these men had their best moments under Hunter, Triple H is less likely to discard them for a new wrestler as Tony Khan seems to have a new toy syndrome thing going on, and they are gonna be playing to bigger live crowds.

If I'm honest, I don't think they will be used any better in WWE, but I can definitely see why they may be making eyes there.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8787 on: Today at 04:26:05 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 07:21:51 am
Almost had a RIP Darby Allin

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1764512682424569943?t=97agm1KX72pKjV0pIGlbrg&s=19

That's the most insanely stupid thing I've ever seen in wrestling. And I do not say that lightly.
