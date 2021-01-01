I do think Cody eats the pin on Night 1. Sets up the underdog story for Night 2 even more, and I don't think it helps anyone to have Seth be the one pinned (unless he's going over Drew the next night and I reckon McIntyre wins that one).
Agree they need to play it up more. There was a Seth/Cody promo from a few weeks ago which leaned into it well, basically Rollins saying he created the monster Reigns became. This idea that in turning on his brother and breaking up the Shield, he accidentally set Reigns in motion towards becoming the Tribal Chief who demands fealty at all costs. It's a pretty cool way to make him feel uber invested in slaying the monster, even if it costs him his own title.
I wonder about Cody eating the pin beforehand. If this whole thing was to make Reigns a huge babyface when he wins the title, I'm not sure it was all worth it (though they made a bunch of cash)
The Seth and Roman dynamic is interesting. Before their match, in their limited interactions, Rollins played up their SHIELD history whilst Roman wanted to move on from it. Rollins has gone shoot work about always feeling like the placeholder for Roman. He also got a win over Roman by DQ and really got into his head. They can lean in to it.
I have a question. What does everyone think about Roman Reigns?
I saw Cena put him on his Mount Rushmore, and it reminded me of Roman's initial push and how so many WWE legends would come out and talk about how great Roman was. His first NXT televised match, JR describes him as "having it". He's obviously a Vince project but Triple H picked Roman for the SHIELD over Chris Hero. Mox, ages after he leaves WWE, talks about Roman being the man people turn to.
They kept messing up (a face turn that they never quite hit the right note with, keeping him away from the title when he really could have won it) but there never was a more concerted effort to make someone the star than there was him. Hogan clicks pretty instantly, Austin rises steadily in WWE and then explodes, Rock gets there quickly, Cena bursts through after initial fumbles, but they got Roman wrong for over 5 years before they got it right.
What is it they saw? Because it was WWE legends coming out to bat for him too, when they really didn't need to.