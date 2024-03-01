It might be my 5 year general apathy towards Moxley, it might be that I really can't stand Claudio, but what the hell were the two of them doing going over FTR?



Balancing your tag and singles divisions is a tricky business, the very nature of booking throws up oddities where singles wrestlers have to team up for a match or even a while, and they'll run into estalished teams. Maybe I'm too old school, remembering how tag teams of the late 80s/early 90s would generally:



a) Have a team name they were primarily known by (and people may not even know which is which, hence 'FTR Bald' for Dax)

b) Wear matching or at least complimentary gear

c) Have a tag team finisher to end matches



I'm always leery of singles wrestlers going over established teams, unless those singles wrestlers are a clear level above the equivalent team. For example, Moxley/Claudio shouldn't ever lose to say, Private Party. But FTR? 6 months ago these guys won the "Greatest Tag Team of the Generation' blowout with the Bucks. Sure, they should probably lose to two singles wrestlers who are at world title level, but what really annoyed me was Schiavone waxing lyrical afterwards talking about how big a win this was for AEW's tag division overall, like we hadn't just seen the 'best' established team in the company fail to beat 'Moxlio' in 3 attempts (including Dax/Moxley solo). I don't want to call them a 'thrown together team' as they're stablemates, but it reeks to high heaven of keeping them out of singles matches for a while for the sake of it.



It's galling because the upcoming tournament for the tag belts is 100% going to feature Moxley/Claudio who are probably going at least to the final. There are a plethora of worthy teams in the company but let's throw some singles wrestlers together and have them as a feature instead.



Anyway apart from that a fine show, hard to rate as the Sting finalé was so prominent and really well done overall. Purazzo is going to go the way of most incoming featured womens challengers and disappear off TV for a month now her match is done, especially with Wednesdays's big debut.