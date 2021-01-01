Greatest of all time overall or on the mic? Cos the latter he is very much a contender, but the former might be a stretch.



It depends what the metrics are for GOAT.I would argue he's the biggest star in wrestling ever. Hogan may be the most iconic, Flair the best all rounder, Undertaker the best character but The Rock is the best known wrestling personality worldwide. In a list of Top 100 Stars in Leading Roles at the Domestic Box Office, Rocky is 14th, 1 behind Johnny Depp and 2 ahead of Will Smith. No one has crossed over into the mainstream as successfully as the Rock.Is he the greatest ever in the ring technically? He's not in my top 20. However, in terms of character, look, ability to build to a big match, promos, audience reaction and participation, then being able to deliver in main event matches in PPV as he did in the Attitude era, he's definitely in the conversation of the best ever. The last year of WWE has shown that most people don't buy tickets for wrestling in this day and age. They buy it for characters, build to matches and then payoffs.A good example of what I personally think wrestling should be about is Hogan/Rock at WM18. Technically it's absolutely bang average but it's still a 5 star match because of everything before, between and after the actual moves.