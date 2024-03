The rock and Reigns vs Seth and Cody night 1 more or less confirmed



God I love Heel Rock. That segment was amazing. 40 minutes flew by!! Love the 1999 Versace shirts too.



I really hope they don’t have him turn face by turning on reigns at Mania. Fuck that shit.



Notice that the building was packed to the rafters and the crowd was older, The Rock showing he is still the biggest draw in wrestling. His promo's are back to being top tier, not the cringe "fruity pebbles" material of the Cena feud.The moment at the end was important because Reigns was looking like a complete afterthought up until then. The Rock can get himself over but it remains to be seen who will be left stronger when he leaves.AEW Revolution tomorrow and has the strongest card I can remember in a while. Stings last match and hopefully the last time we see Flair near a ring would be a bonus.