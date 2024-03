Realistically, how much can his cardio improve? 10 years ago Cena had to walk him through a match, can he be up to par for Mania 41?



Cos he is looking a lot better.



If they do Rock/Roman against Seth/Cody then I think he’ll be ok there. Rollins and Rhodes can bump like mad for him and he won’t need to do a ton of work. Depends what else he does in this run… I wouldn’t look forward to the inevitable match with Reigns, who probably can’t carry him.