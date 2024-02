Over on the other side, happy to see Queen Aminata finally get a TV win. They mentioned mid match that she's had the most in-ring minutes in 2024 (womens roster) and have been hyping a sit down interview with Paquette, but otherwise have pretty much had her on a 'loser's tour' of AEW with defeats to Deeb, Shida, Toni, Statlander & Willow.



Rampage not only had her match but separate segments with both the Saraya/Ruby thing and also Toni Storm talking about Purazzo. Lots of moving parts in the division at the moment and we're a month out from the whole thing getting upended by Mone's arrival.



Just a reminder there's no Collision this weekend because of some other sport that apparently people like.