I think the big Aussie is due back anytime now, so might get a little program of United Empire vs Hobbs, Takeshita and Sammy. Unless Sammy is in the doghouse again after what happened on Rampage.



Yeah Mark Davis is due back soon.I love that dude - back when Covid first hit he did a podcast with a bunch of UK based wrestlers (Fletcher, Chris Brookes, and Kid Lykos) where half the time he was out of his mind on Magic Mushrooms, talked about stupid ways he injured himself (like package pile driving himself before his then biggest show ever), how wrestlers love the first match as they get to finish early, and how everyone is fucking terrified of taking dives from Fletcher because he is fucking massive and puts his whole fucking body into it when he does outside dives.