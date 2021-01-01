« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

TipTopKop

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8560 on: Yesterday at 11:46:57 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:56:38 pm
Disagree with him about Reigns v Rock biggest main event of all time. Rock v Austin WM17 will never be beat. Just go watch the Limp Bizkit promo and see if it sends you on a nostalgic journey. Great reminder of how good wrestling was at it's peak.
"Houston, we have a problem"

Everytime I see that post 'Mania montage I feel like the Leo Di Caprio meme of him pointing at the TV, I'd say "It really WAS as good as I remembered".

That bill shows how we were spoilt for choice.
stevieG786

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8561 on: Today at 01:36:44 am »
Well that was amazing

The Rock is officially heel and I am loving it!!

Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8562 on: Today at 06:24:11 am »
Bloody hell, I don't know why they took the route they did but they absolutely nailed that.
RedDeadRejection

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8563 on: Today at 07:52:41 am »
What chant can get ter fuck.
stoa

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8564 on: Today at 08:05:06 am »
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8565 on: Today at 08:09:24 am »
Awesome pivot. No chance that was the original plan - well, Cody/Roman was but not with the stuff over the last week.

Youve now got Cody overcoming even bigger odds, Rock going almost full villain and siding with Roman, plus Seth getting involved too.

Very possible they do Seth/Cody versus Roman/Rock on Night 1 before the Championship matches the next night. That way Rock still gets a spot on the card. Can have The Bloodline go over there and ruin Seth/Cody who then bounce back the next night. Makes Rhodes win even more special and you can end things on Rock/Roman at war and set up their one on one match. Which might be Mania 41 but could well be somewhere else (Saudi).
gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8566 on: Today at 08:10:53 am »
Well they have opened that door and the rock ran right through it. No going back now.

No one talking about Vince now thats for sure.
