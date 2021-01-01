Awesome pivot. No chance that was the original plan - well, Cody/Roman was but not with the stuff over the last week.
Youve now got Cody overcoming even bigger odds, Rock going almost full villain and siding with Roman, plus Seth getting involved too.
Very possible they do Seth/Cody versus Roman/Rock on Night 1 before the Championship matches the next night. That way Rock still gets a spot on the card. Can have The Bloodline go over there and ruin Seth/Cody who then bounce back the next night. Makes Rhodes win even more special and you can end things on Rock/Roman at war and set up their one on one match. Which might be Mania 41 but could well be somewhere else (Saudi).