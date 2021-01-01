Awesome pivot. No chance that was the original plan - well, Cody/Roman was but not with the stuff over the last week.



Youve now got Cody overcoming even bigger odds, Rock going almost full villain and siding with Roman, plus Seth getting involved too.



Very possible they do Seth/Cody versus Roman/Rock on Night 1 before the Championship matches the next night. That way Rock still gets a spot on the card. Can have The Bloodline go over there and ruin Seth/Cody who then bounce back the next night. Makes Rhodes win even more special and you can end things on Rock/Roman at war and set up their one on one match. Which might be Mania 41 but could well be somewhere else (Saudi).