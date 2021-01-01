« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 420229 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8520 on: Yesterday at 02:46:03 pm »
Also iirc I don't think we have had Joe vs Danielson at any point yet in AEW and fucking hell that has to happen.

And Joe Moxley
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,605
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8521 on: Yesterday at 02:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:43:31 pm
I also cannot call Swerve/Hangman - head is saying draw but I am completely unsure. Although, as much as I think he would be good at it, I would want Hangman as your true blue Babyface and REALLY push him as such this year, all the way to a title win and a revenge over Swerve, a little bit later in the year.

Like if it was me I would have him promise to win the title in 2024 and then have him win it on the last show of the year (Worlds End), as his last chance to fulfill the promise

I get the argument both ways, I don't even know if he can play an effective heel, he's just too darn nice, but I'd like to see something different from him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8522 on: Yesterday at 03:32:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:57:42 pm
I get the argument both ways, I don't even know if he can play an effective heel, he's just too darn nice, but I'd like to see something different from him.

I can't understate enough how much I believe Hangman can be an effective heel.

Swerve and him are, apart from Danielson, the two most talented and, I think, the two best they currently have. They could have a Triple H/Rock dynamic where they switch allegiances but one particular dynamic works best, but Hangman heel is something I totally think he can do.
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8523 on: Yesterday at 03:49:16 pm »
Rock stays face till mania "teaming up" with Cody. Turns on him to cost him. Joins the bloodline.

Post mania build of Cody chasing the bloodline in an Authority style angle with Hollywood Rock abusing his TKO Boardmember status to throw every roadblock possible Cody's way. Then maybe Cody vs Rock at Summerslam.
(Roman pases Hogan here)

Finally Cody beats Roman in Madison square Garden at Survivor Series.

After the loss you can start a Roman vs Rock angle after Rock turns of Roman ultimately turning Roman face heading into an actual Mania 41 1 vs 1 match.

seen this on another forum. i like it
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8524 on: Yesterday at 03:52:27 pm »
if they decide to go with Reigns vs Cody i hope Reigns squashes him. fuck his story and fuck his nerdy fans
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,605
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8525 on: Yesterday at 03:55:02 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 03:52:27 pm
if they decide to go with Reigns vs Cody i hope Reigns squashes him. fuck his story and fuck his nerdy fans

If you think the Reigns fans aren't nerds, I've got some bad news for you.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,992
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8526 on: Yesterday at 04:07:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:55:02 pm
If you think the Reigns fans aren't nerds, I've got some bad news for you.
We the ones!  ;D

Roman at the moment is what I expected a Heel Cena to have been. Get's a lot of face reactions, kids especially still love him and he does a lot of charity/fan work without dropping the character. His reign has gone on too long but he still elevated everyone who feuded with him even if they came off worse like Sami, Cody, Jey, etc.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,121
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8527 on: Yesterday at 05:51:43 pm »
Aren't all wrestling fans nerds? We used to go around telling people to suck it.
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8528 on: Yesterday at 06:04:21 pm »
I feel like a nerd for liking it certainly 🤣
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,066
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8529 on: Yesterday at 07:00:48 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 03:49:16 pm
Rock stays face till mania "teaming up" with Cody. Turns on him to cost him. Joins the bloodline.

Post mania build of Cody chasing the bloodline in an Authority style angle with Hollywood Rock abusing his TKO Boardmember status to throw every roadblock possible Cody's way. Then maybe Cody vs Rock at Summerslam.
(Roman pases Hogan here)

Finally Cody beats Roman in Madison square Garden at Survivor Series.

After the loss you can start a Roman vs Rock angle after Rock turns of Roman ultimately turning Roman face heading into an actual Mania 41 1 vs 1 match.

seen this on another forum. i like it

Or...........we can have a WM main event that doesn't include Roman Reigns?!?!

Logged

Offline spartan2785

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8530 on: Yesterday at 09:41:14 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 07:00:48 pm
Or...........we can have a WM main event that doesn't include Roman Reigns?!?!

Gosh, that would be heaven, a main event where we don't get the same match that's we've seen for last 10 years.  What was the last main event of Mania that didn't feature Reigns by choice (so excluding when he had Leukemia)?  I guess Becky?  before that Bryan?  So the last two main events that didn't feature Reigns are the two that are most fondly thought of.  Imagine that!
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8531 on: Today at 10:27:37 am »
Excellent Dynamite, as expected honestly.

Glad Sting and Darby won the title, right move in my opinion.

Shocked at how good they did the Swerve/Hangman double turn after an excellent match

Big announcement being show at TD Garden, in Bosston just in case it wasn't obvious enough what that show is about.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8532 on: Today at 10:30:15 am »
Also the CMLL deal has worked wonders as I don't know a lot of Mexican Wrestling but boy have these appearances (along with Vikingo) made me want to get into it
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8533 on: Today at 10:48:00 am »
Quote from: spartan2785 on Yesterday at 09:41:14 pm
Gosh, that would be heaven, a main event where we don't get the same match that's we've seen for last 10 years.  What was the last main event of Mania that didn't feature Reigns by choice (so excluding when he had Leukemia)?  I guess Becky?  before that Bryan?  So the last two main events that didn't feature Reigns are the two that are most fondly thought of.  Imagine that!

Roman's Mania main events have been a real mixed bag. I think the first one with Lesnar is a genuine classic, stiff as anything and a proper shock ending with Rollins' cash in. He then had back to back main events with Triple H and Taker which were both duds, unsurprisingly. Another two main events with Lesnar, neither of which I remember. The triple threat with Edge and Bryan was decent. And the main event last year with Cody was great, but the ending sucked all the energy away. I think if Cody had gone over, people would have loved it.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:27:37 am

Big announcement being show at TD Garden, in Bosston just in case it wasn't obvious enough what that show is about.

Think they'll debut Okada there too? They might be planning an additional surprise given how strongly they're telegraphing Sasha's debut. 
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,658
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8534 on: Today at 11:53:42 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May 31, 1975, 04:26:45 am
Shocked at how good they did the Swerve/Hangman double turn after an excellent match

Match and 'afters' both handled excellently, apart from... didn't Hangman need to beat Swerve? Swerve was already #1 contender and Hangman was #2, so making it a draw just keeps them in situ?

"EVP Trigger!", thanks for the lengthy clarification about what the Bucks had told you in their office earlier, Excalibur. But otherwise, no problems with the last match & the fallout there, either.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8535 on: Today at 12:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:27:37 am
Excellent Dynamite, as expected honestly.

Glad Sting and Darby won the title, right move in my opinion.

Shocked at how good they did the Swerve/Hangman double turn after an excellent match

Big announcement being show at TD Garden, in Bosston just in case it wasn't obvious enough what that show is about.

Thought it was a good show but nothing too amazing, would disagree that Sting and co needed the title but, for all their multiple flaws, Bucks are big match performers and should give Sting the send off he deserves, but I'm not really in favour of the retiring guy winning.

Announcement I felt was a little obvious and should have just had Mone debut then. She is the one person I'd trust who is over enough and stubborn enough to bring the division to life. She's fantastic overall as well.

But Hangman and Swerve...wow. It is a shame that you don't necessarily see guys work their way up through the secondary titles to the big mains these days cos these two are very much the Triple H and Rock rivalry AEW didn't know it needed.

I think a lot of wrestlers regress in AEW because it is a stacked roster without a developmental or circuit system in place yet,  but these two have risen. What a match.
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8536 on: Today at 12:48:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:55:02 pm
If you think the Reigns fans aren't nerds, I've got some bad news for you.

reigns fans arent planning a rally in protest  ;D
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8537 on: Today at 01:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:48:00 am

Think they'll debut Okada there too? They might be planning an additional surprise given how strongly they're telegraphing Sasha's debut.

If they have him I could see it. They did a similar thing with Brodie Lee and Matt Hardy back in the early days - big debut on the same show. Obviously did it with Danielson and Adam Cole too.

Also they'd save money only having to rent out the machine that throws out fake money on the one show, so that's a positive too  ;D
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8538 on: Today at 01:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 12:17:15 pm
Thought it was a good show but nothing too amazing, would disagree that Sting and co needed the title but, for all their multiple flaws, Bucks are big match performers and should give Sting the send off he deserves, but I'm not really in favour of the retiring guy winning.

Announcement I felt was a little obvious and should have just had Mone debut then. She is the one person I'd trust who is over enough and stubborn enough to bring the division to life. She's fantastic overall as well.

But Hangman and Swerve...wow. It is a shame that you don't necessarily see guys work their way up through the secondary titles to the big mains these days cos these two are very much the Triple H and Rock rivalry AEW didn't know it needed.

I think a lot of wrestlers regress in AEW because it is a stacked roster without a developmental or circuit system in place yet,  but these two have risen. What a match.

I would say they need the title, but the tag division is a little listless, so a good way to put it on track is give an over team like Sting and Darby the belt, and then onto heel Bucks at Revolution (heated up by beating the undefeated tag team champs in Stings retirement match). That seems a good way to rejig the division a bit.

On the announcement, they are clearly doing the CM Punk return build again, except with Mone, which is a good move I think. It allows you story wise to build the women division without that shadow for the PPV, while also telling you "Hey this person is a big big deal to us, we are booking a massive show around her, and giving her the Punk treatment, she is one of our stars". I also really like those type of deals - a big return where you make it obvious what it is, but don't outright say it. Punk in AEW and Bray Wyatt white rabbit in WWE come to mind for that in recent history.

Hangman/Swerve is absolutely that feud that you keep coming to. Like a Rock/HHH, a Rock/Stone Cold, a Cena/Orton, an AJ/Joe, Tanahashi/Okada, Omega/Ospreay etc. If you find one, you nurture that shit.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,121
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8539 on: Today at 01:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:48:00 am
Roman's Mania main events have been a real mixed bag. I think the first one with Lesnar is a genuine classic, stiff as anything and a proper shock ending with Rollins' cash in. He then had back to back main events with Triple H and Taker which were both duds, unsurprisingly. Another two main events with Lesnar, neither of which I remember. The triple threat with Edge and Bryan was decent. And the main event last year with Cody was great, but the ending sucked all the energy away. I think if Cody had gone over, people would have loved it.
He's the most overrated wrestler ever in my opinion. Average promo cutter and bang average in the ring, how he's mentioned as one of the GOATs I'll never know, just because he was given a long title reign and a grand entrance.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8540 on: Today at 01:57:21 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 01:24:57 pm
He's the most overrated wrestler ever in my opinion. Average promo cutter and bang average in the ring, how he's mentioned as one of the GOATs I'll never know, just because he was given a long title reign and a grand entrance.

I don't think he's overrated in that I don't see many fans making outlandish claims about him. Sure, WWE are going to give him that kind of status but it's obviously in their interests to do that - just like how they were marketing Cena as 'the greatest of all time' during his recent run.

What I would say on Roman is that he has a big time aura that nobody else in WWE really possesses. The Bloodline may be a bit overwrought, but nobody can deny it's created some incredible and iconic moments in recent years. None of those moments happen without Reigns' character work - it's night and day from when he was the 'Big Dog' and really struggling to come across as genuine hence the fan backlash.
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8541 on: Today at 02:00:33 pm »
Tony Khan is obsessed with wwe. bringing everything bad about wwe into aew. now they have LED ring appron and barricade  :no only thing missing is that ugly ass ring post
« Last Edit: Today at 02:05:46 pm by btroom »
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8542 on: Today at 02:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:12:52 pm
I would say they need the title, but the tag division is a little listless, so a good way to put it on track is give an over team like Sting and Darby the belt, and then onto heel Bucks at Revolution (heated up by beating the undefeated tag team champs in Stings retirement match). That seems a good way to rejig the division a bit.

On the announcement, they are clearly doing the CM Punk return build again, except with Mone, which is a good move I think. It allows you story wise to build the women division without that shadow for the PPV, while also telling you "Hey this person is a big big deal to us, we are booking a massive show around her, and giving her the Punk treatment, she is one of our stars". I also really like those type of deals - a big return where you make it obvious what it is, but don't outright say it. Punk in AEW and Bray Wyatt white rabbit in WWE come to mind for that in recent history.

Hangman/Swerve is absolutely that feud that you keep coming to. Like a Rock/HHH, a Rock/Stone Cold, a Cena/Orton, an AJ/Joe, Tanahashi/Okada, Omega/Ospreay etc. If you find one, you nurture that shit.

I just think the storyline wpuld necessitate the faces winning, if the bucks win then they'll need a hot team to then beat them and I don't think bucks can be reliable that long. As with anything AEW, I will appreciate it in the moment even if the long term thinking is cloudy. But they might surprise me.

Mone might be Bray Wyatt - "we missed you" - at a stretch, but she is not a payoff of Punk levels. The division has been horrible for a while, I say get her in and get her working.

Some great feuds there, but I think they are very different.

Triple H and Rock are two big deals you can return to time and time again, I think Swerve and Hangman are the closest.

Stone Cold and Rock is the big deal you don't want to run too much, but it's special.

Orton and Cena were probably more miss than hit at times to be honest.

AJ and Joe should, in theory, be the closest to Hangman and Swerve (they are probably a slight level above at peak) but there is a particular dynamic of those two that works best and it might have a little less variety.

Tanahashi/Okada may be slightly different. Big deal but perhaps more of a veteran/student vibe. Fascinating but probably a different dynamic and may well be the best set of matches on this list.

Omega/Ospreay to be honest i can live without. Seen it once, seen it enough. I think Ospreay has everything he needs to be the best ever in ring, but I'd rather he had his matches with other opponents at this stage. It is probably a minority opinion but Swerve and Hangman interests me more and I think their matches are better.

But variety of wrestling remains sorely needed and I'm glad so many can get their money doing what they love to do.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8543 on: Today at 03:18:56 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 02:22:58 pm
I just think the storyline wpuld necessitate the faces winning, if the bucks win then they'll need a hot team to then beat them and I don't think bucks can be reliable that long. As with anything AEW, I will appreciate it in the moment even if the long term thinking is cloudy. But they might surprise me.

Mone might be Bray Wyatt - "we missed you" - at a stretch, but she is not a payoff of Punk levels. The division has been horrible for a while, I say get her in and get her working.

Some great feuds there, but I think they are very different.

Triple H and Rock are two big deals you can return to time and time again, I think Swerve and Hangman are the closest.

Stone Cold and Rock is the big deal you don't want to run too much, but it's special.

Orton and Cena were probably more miss than hit at times to be honest.

AJ and Joe should, in theory, be the closest to Hangman and Swerve (they are probably a slight level above at peak) but there is a particular dynamic of those two that works best and it might have a little less variety.

Tanahashi/Okada may be slightly different. Big deal but perhaps more of a veteran/student vibe. Fascinating but probably a different dynamic and may well be the best set of matches on this list.

Omega/Ospreay to be honest i can live without. Seen it once, seen it enough. I think Ospreay has everything he needs to be the best ever in ring, but I'd rather he had his matches with other opponents at this stage. It is probably a minority opinion but Swerve and Hangman interests me more and I think their matches are better.

But variety of wrestling remains sorely needed and I'm glad so many can get their money doing what they love to do.

I actually think, despite issues with their top face team (that being Cash Wheeler possibly facing prison time soon) they are actually doing the work on the teams front. Private Party and Top Flight are looking good and being rebuilt now, The Gunns have actually really picked up in ring when they were always good personalities, I think with a face Swerve you can do something with a face Mogul Embassy (I know they are BIG on Toa Liona, so him and Kaun could be built). And you will probably have Aussie Open back soon as a team who I really really like.

I wasn't necessarily comparing the 3 in size, because 2 are clearly smaller than Punk, but for someone you intend to make a star (and with the price Mone has you kind have to) I think the "Obvious but unannounced big show" dedicated to them is a good way to go. Also you haven't seen Mone fans, they are FUCKING NUTS in following her.

I'd agree on those feuds all being different. I am more talking in the broad stroke "I think the two of us are destined to do this forever" type deal.

Again on the variety, why I am liking CMLL so much, it's a very different flavor to what you usually get, particularly with someone like Hechicero who is a luchador matt wrestler, it's a subversion on an already novel style
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8544 on: Today at 03:26:43 pm »
Really curious to see if there's any twists in the Roman/Rock/Cody thing given the big Mania press conference is today.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8545 on: Today at 03:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:18:56 pm
I actually think, despite issues with their top face team (that being Cash Wheeler possibly facing prison time soon) they are actually doing the work on the teams front. Private Party and Top Flight are looking good and being rebuilt now, The Gunns have actually really picked up in ring when they were always good personalities, I think with a face Swerve you can do something with a face Mogul Embassy (I know they are BIG on Toa Liona, so him and Kaun could be built). And you will probably have Aussie Open back soon as a team who I really really like.

I wasn't necessarily comparing the 3 in size, because 2 are clearly smaller than Punk, but for someone you intend to make a star (and with the price Mone has you kind have to) I think the "Obvious but unannounced big show" dedicated to them is a good way to go. Also you haven't seen Mone fans, they are FUCKING NUTS in following her.

I'd agree on those feuds all being different. I am more talking in the broad stroke "I think the two of us are destined to do this forever" type deal.

Again on the variety, why I am liking CMLL so much, it's a very different flavor to what you usually get, particularly with someone like Hechicero who is a luchador matt wrestler, it's a subversion on an already novel style

to be honest, that's a better roster for tag teams than I thought. With AEW it is always about keeping focus, and this will be a problem for Mone too. They have tag teams but it is a long way removed from the beginning when teams were really hitting. I think a team like Butcher and Blade would be too 3 WWE teams for example and I doubt they make the top 6 of AEW.

My word, it sometimes felt like Cena and Orton would go forever. I got so sick of it. And watching Omega and Ospreay, I thought the match would go forever and I still haven't watched beyond 15 minutes of the rematch.

I think Hangman and Swerve are a rare pairing where they have HBK Taker level chemistry but could also wrestle hundreds of times and I'd never get bored or feel it lose its lustre.

In this day and age you get a lot of average wrestling, but there really is something for everyone out there. Hangman and Swerve was that for me.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,562
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8546 on: Today at 07:07:10 pm »
The undertaker being paid to come out of retirement to present the trophy for some Saudi game

https://twitter.com/WrestleOps/status/1755663235254989049?t=wSJqDQ0fWMJvx1EcIEcs7g&s=19
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8547 on: Today at 07:29:20 pm »
https://x.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1755660682161426757?s=20

Did Rock just turn heel? fuck, if hollywood rock returns i'm going to mtfo  :wave :lickin
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8548 on: Today at 08:07:25 pm »
Definitely feels like hes going to go tweener a bit which is the right move.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8549 on: Today at 08:21:06 pm »
There is also the possibility that The Rock is in fact just like that now.

Reminder this guy made a bad Black Adam movie because he wanted to play Black Superman.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,818
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8550 on: Today at 08:27:18 pm »
The Rock would not be allowed to turn heel. Too many sponsors and Hollywood influences.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,605
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8551 on: Today at 08:34:31 pm »
Swerve and Hangman have insane chemistry, great work from Page with his little heel turn too.  Jericho looked old and slow in his match though.

Good finish with the white suits and the blood, worked really well with no one else having bled all night.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8552 on: Today at 08:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:27:18 pm
The Rock would not be allowed to turn heel. Too many sponsors and Hollywood influences.

tweener though. which is what hollywood rock was  :wave
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8553 on: Today at 08:44:42 pm »
Dwayne Johnson ''The Rock vs Roman Reigns is the biggest main event of all time. Cody knows it too''

https://Twitter.com/shamrockftw/status/1755690974628426041?s=20
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,818
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8554 on: Today at 08:50:57 pm »
Bring back Nation of Domination Rock.  ;D
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,069
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8555 on: Today at 08:51:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:34:31 pm
Swerve and Hangman have insane chemistry, great work from Page with his little heel turn too.  Jericho looked old and slow in his match though.

Good finish with the white suits and the blood, worked really well with no one else having bled all night.

I loved Swerve/Page, really bring the best out of each other. Was gutted with the finish but glad it continues the fued.

Jericho is looking every bit of his age, he's now the same age as Hogan was in his last WWE match at Summerslam 06.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,121
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8556 on: Today at 10:56:38 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 07:29:20 pm
https://x.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1755660682161426757?s=20

Did Rock just turn heel? fuck, if hollywood rock returns i'm going to mtfo  :wave :lickin
Love it, put these fucking dorks right in their place. That's the Rock I love, the one that made me fall in love with wrestling. Would love it if he was heel, his promos would be insane and he'd bury absolutely anyone on the mic. But can't see it happening, too late in his career now.

Disagree with him about Reigns v Rock biggest main event of all time. Rock v Austin WM17 will never be beat. Just go watch the Limp Bizkit promo and see if it sends you on a nostalgic journey. Great reminder of how good wrestling was at it's peak.
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8557 on: Today at 11:06:35 pm »
It's almost like they have forgotten WM is two nights and can do both Rock v Roman and Cody v Roman.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Up
« previous next »
 