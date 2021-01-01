I would say they need the title, but the tag division is a little listless, so a good way to put it on track is give an over team like Sting and Darby the belt, and then onto heel Bucks at Revolution (heated up by beating the undefeated tag team champs in Stings retirement match). That seems a good way to rejig the division a bit.



On the announcement, they are clearly doing the CM Punk return build again, except with Mone, which is a good move I think. It allows you story wise to build the women division without that shadow for the PPV, while also telling you "Hey this person is a big big deal to us, we are booking a massive show around her, and giving her the Punk treatment, she is one of our stars". I also really like those type of deals - a big return where you make it obvious what it is, but don't outright say it. Punk in AEW and Bray Wyatt white rabbit in WWE come to mind for that in recent history.



Hangman/Swerve is absolutely that feud that you keep coming to. Like a Rock/HHH, a Rock/Stone Cold, a Cena/Orton, an AJ/Joe, Tanahashi/Okada, Omega/Ospreay etc. If you find one, you nurture that shit.



I just think the storyline wpuld necessitate the faces winning, if the bucks win then they'll need a hot team to then beat them and I don't think bucks can be reliable that long. As with anything AEW, I will appreciate it in the moment even if the long term thinking is cloudy. But they might surprise me.Mone might be Bray Wyatt - "we missed you" - at a stretch, but she is not a payoff of Punk levels. The division has been horrible for a while, I say get her in and get her working.Some great feuds there, but I think they are very different.Triple H and Rock are two big deals you can return to time and time again, I think Swerve and Hangman are the closest.Stone Cold and Rock is the big deal you don't want to run too much, but it's special.Orton and Cena were probably more miss than hit at times to be honest.AJ and Joe should, in theory, be the closest to Hangman and Swerve (they are probably a slight level above at peak) but there is a particular dynamic of those two that works best and it might have a little less variety.Tanahashi/Okada may be slightly different. Big deal but perhaps more of a veteran/student vibe. Fascinating but probably a different dynamic and may well be the best set of matches on this list.Omega/Ospreay to be honest i can live without. Seen it once, seen it enough. I think Ospreay has everything he needs to be the best ever in ring, but I'd rather he had his matches with other opponents at this stage. It is probably a minority opinion but Swerve and Hangman interests me more and I think their matches are better.But variety of wrestling remains sorely needed and I'm glad so many can get their money doing what they love to do.