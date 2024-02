Gosh, that would be heaven, a main event where we don't get the same match that's we've seen for last 10 years. What was the last main event of Mania that didn't feature Reigns by choice (so excluding when he had Leukemia)? I guess Becky? before that Bryan? So the last two main events that didn't feature Reigns are the two that are most fondly thought of. Imagine that!





Big announcement being show at TD Garden, in Bosston just in case it wasn't obvious enough what that show is about.



Roman's Mania main events have been a real mixed bag. I think the first one with Lesnar is a genuine classic, stiff as anything and a proper shock ending with Rollins' cash in. He then had back to back main events with Triple H and Taker which were both duds, unsurprisingly. Another two main events with Lesnar, neither of which I remember. The triple threat with Edge and Bryan was decent. And the main event last year with Cody was great, but the ending sucked all the energy away. I think if Cody had gone over, people would have loved it.Think they'll debut Okada there too? They might be planning an additional surprise given how strongly they're telegraphing Sasha's debut.