Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 419390 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8520 on: Today at 02:46:03 pm »
Also iirc I don't think we have had Joe vs Danielson at any point yet in AEW and fucking hell that has to happen.

And Joe Moxley
Offline tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8521 on: Today at 02:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:43:31 pm
I also cannot call Swerve/Hangman - head is saying draw but I am completely unsure. Although, as much as I think he would be good at it, I would want Hangman as your true blue Babyface and REALLY push him as such this year, all the way to a title win and a revenge over Swerve, a little bit later in the year.

Like if it was me I would have him promise to win the title in 2024 and then have him win it on the last show of the year (Worlds End), as his last chance to fulfill the promise

I get the argument both ways, I don't even know if he can play an effective heel, he's just too darn nice, but I'd like to see something different from him.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8522 on: Today at 03:32:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:57:42 pm
I get the argument both ways, I don't even know if he can play an effective heel, he's just too darn nice, but I'd like to see something different from him.

I can't understate enough how much I believe Hangman can be an effective heel.

Swerve and him are, apart from Danielson, the two most talented and, I think, the two best they currently have. They could have a Triple H/Rock dynamic where they switch allegiances but one particular dynamic works best, but Hangman heel is something I totally think he can do.
Offline stevieG786

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8523 on: Today at 03:49:16 pm »
Rock stays face till mania "teaming up" with Cody. Turns on him to cost him. Joins the bloodline.

Post mania build of Cody chasing the bloodline in an Authority style angle with Hollywood Rock abusing his TKO Boardmember status to throw every roadblock possible Cody's way. Then maybe Cody vs Rock at Summerslam.
(Roman pases Hogan here)

Finally Cody beats Roman in Madison square Garden at Survivor Series.

After the loss you can start a Roman vs Rock angle after Rock turns of Roman ultimately turning Roman face heading into an actual Mania 41 1 vs 1 match.

seen this on another forum. i like it
Offline stevieG786

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8524 on: Today at 03:52:27 pm »
if they decide to go with Reigns vs Cody i hope Reigns squashes him. fuck his story and fuck his nerdy fans
Offline tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8525 on: Today at 03:55:02 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 03:52:27 pm
if they decide to go with Reigns vs Cody i hope Reigns squashes him. fuck his story and fuck his nerdy fans

If you think the Reigns fans aren't nerds, I've got some bad news for you.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8526 on: Today at 04:07:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:55:02 pm
If you think the Reigns fans aren't nerds, I've got some bad news for you.
We the ones!  ;D

Roman at the moment is what I expected a Heel Cena to have been. Get's a lot of face reactions, kids especially still love him and he does a lot of charity/fan work without dropping the character. His reign has gone on too long but he still elevated everyone who feuded with him even if they came off worse like Sami, Cody, Jey, etc.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8527 on: Today at 05:51:43 pm »
Aren't all wrestling fans nerds? We used to go around telling people to suck it.
Online RedDeadRejection

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8528 on: Today at 06:04:21 pm »
I feel like a nerd for liking it certainly 🤣
