I get the argument both ways, I don't even know if he can play an effective heel, he's just too darn nice, but I'd like to see something different from him.



I can't understate enough how much I believe Hangman can be an effective heel.Swerve and him are, apart from Danielson, the two most talented and, I think, the two best they currently have. They could have a Triple H/Rock dynamic where they switch allegiances but one particular dynamic works best, but Hangman heel is something I totally think he can do.