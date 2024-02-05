Its interesting that they didnt have Cody confirm the Rollins match on Raw. So theyve still got wiggle room to do something different. And the Rock/Roman match isnt official yet either.



I do think Roman pulling double duty could be a potential goer. From WWEs POV, it gets more big matches on the card (Cody/Roman, Rock/Roman and Rollins title defence rather than just two of those). And if you're Roman, you make a lot more bank from it.



But I struggle to see how it would work. A plucky face having to pull double duty to win the big one worked at Mania 30, but making the heel do it will inevitably make any face win look weak. Cody finishing the story by defeating Roman just 24 hours after hes battled The Rock doesnt make a ton of sense for your top face. You could do Cody/Roman on Night 1, but to maintain momentum into Night 2 you would basically need Reigns to win that. He cant pull double duty and lose both. And if you need Reigns to beat Cody, then you just shouldnt do the match because the fans will lose it.



So for me, the better option is just to go back to Cody/Roman as the plan and confirm Rock/Roman for Mania 41 at the same time. Then you could still have Rock involved in this years main event, maybe as Special Guest Ref. He can be the equaliser against the rest of the Bloodline, and save Cody from getting screwed by Solo and Jimmy.



If they stay the course, I do think theres a chance they get booed out the building. Rock is ego obsessed but hell remember the reaction he and Roman got at the Rumble a few years back and wont want a repeat of that.

