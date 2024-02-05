Yeah, I don't think that was the initial plan, but they made such a shitty job with that segment and didn't expect that reaction, foolishly. But now, they have no other option but to ride with it and will just milk it for a while yet, I feel. And it's kinda working out for them now. I mean, this Cody thing is trending more than the Vince stuff, and WWE is kinda pushing it now, letting those "We Want Cody" signs into the building and making remarks on commentary instead of ignoring everything, etc. The company is getting publicity like never before over a fake sport booking decision. That's got to be good in the end of the day.
Wrestling fans are so fickle as well. Rock could just turn heel, everyone would love him, or reverse the decision to fight Roman, and all would be good in the world.