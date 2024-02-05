« previous next »
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
February 5, 2024, 01:26:44 pm
Quote from: LiverLuke on February  5, 2024, 01:22:14 pm
only WWE could make the fans turn against the rock returning to the ring ;D they have handled this terribly and none of it makes sense. Why on earth would cody give up his dream rematch to the rock after a bit of "counsel" with him. Now the fans have turned against it and might shit over it.

"Hey Cody, it's The Rock here. I think you should give up your match with Roman so I can try and win the belt instead."

"Sounds great Dwayne, I see no downside. Just to be clear, I still intend to challenge Roman at a later date so please don't win the title off him."

 ;D
ashleyrose-66

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
February 5, 2024, 01:57:09 pm
Would have made more sense for The Rock to have come out at #30 in the Rumble and win it so the path was clear for him and Reigns to build towards 'Mania.   
He would have got a huge pop if he'd entered the Rumble (and they had a slot with Brock having to drop out) and would have at least felt like a better end to a fairly 'meh' Royal Rumble and would have at least made sense.
Let's be honest, no-one was hugely pleased Cody won the Rumble and it makes absolutely no sense if he wins the Rumble, only to step back and allow The Rock to take his 'Mania main event place!
Obviously, things have taken a bit of a turn since CM Punk got sidelined, but it feels like they have messed it up, badly.


Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
February 5, 2024, 02:29:33 pm
Quote from: ashleyrose-66 on February  5, 2024, 01:57:09 pm
Would have made more sense for The Rock to have come out at #30 in the Rumble and win it so the path was clear for him and Reigns to build towards 'Mania.   
He would have got a huge pop if he'd entered the Rumble (and they had a slot with Brock having to drop out) and would have at least felt like a better end to a fairly 'meh' Royal Rumble and would have at least made sense.
Let's be honest, no-one was hugely pleased Cody won the Rumble and it makes absolutely no sense if he wins the Rumble, only to step back and allow The Rock to take his 'Mania main event place!
Obviously, things have taken a bit of a turn since CM Punk got sidelined, but it feels like they have messed it up, badly.

Also, the very obvious pivot with Punk out was to put Drew against Rollins. He's getting huge heat for injuring Punk and there's a logical story there with him going for the title, potentially with Sami and/or Jey involved too. Or they could have gone with Rollins/Gunther in a Champion v Champion match. Whereas Rollins/Cody is something everyone has seen - and everyone will assume Cody is going over. Not even sure Rollins/Cody main events Night 1, feel they might go for Rhea/Becky instead.
btroom

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
February 5, 2024, 02:31:13 pm
This was coming long time ago. people were just sick of part timer roman's long title reign. wwe even made up new title without him losing one of the belts which made Heavyweight belt worthless.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
February 5, 2024, 04:30:22 pm
Anyone heard that The Rock wants Bret Hart to be invovled with WWE again?  :D
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
February 5, 2024, 05:17:28 pm
Never understood why no one ever tapped Bret for a behind-the-scenes role, even if it was only as a finishes guy.
gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
February 5, 2024, 05:33:33 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February  5, 2024, 05:17:28 pm
Never understood why no one ever tapped Bret for a behind-the-scenes role, even if it was only as a finishes guy.

He would be great as a coach at NXT, though Shawn Michaels is in charge there so that would be funny :P

I think that ship has long since sailed
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
February 5, 2024, 05:38:04 pm
NXT would be great.

He and Shawn are friends now though but as a story angle Team Bret v Team Shawn NXT Survivor Series would be great.  ;D
damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
February 5, 2024, 08:33:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on February  5, 2024, 05:38:04 pm
NXT would be great.

He and Shawn are friends now though but as a story angle Team Bret v Team Shawn NXT Survivor Series would be great.  ;D

Bret's team wins with a dodgy referee call. Long term booking.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
February 5, 2024, 10:31:36 pm
Rossy starting his own promotion

It may in fact actually BE AJPW and NOAH situation
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
February 5, 2024, 11:10:51 pm
Apparently the Rock and Roman main event was signed on January 3rd as a part of the TKO deal, and a reason why Cody won the rumble is because no one was told this
Vegeta

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 12:46:36 am
The daughter The Rock has unfortunately been receiving death threats from some wrestling fans. It's disheartening to see such extreme reactions, considering that professional wrestling is a scripted show. There's a need for perspective; life has more critical issues to address, and dwelling on scripted outcomes in a form of entertainment seems disproportionate. While I was initially puzzled by the Cody situation, I quickly moved on and accepted it, like it not real sports where we are getting cheated by man city something to actually get enraged about.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 03:29:54 am
Lots of Rocky Sucks chants on Raw
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 04:44:30 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February  5, 2024, 11:10:51 pm
Apparently the Rock and Roman main event was signed on January 3rd as a part of the TKO deal, and a reason why Cody won the rumble is because no one was told this

That's just stupid enough to be true
I've been a good boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 07:53:04 am
What an absolute shitshow, WWE were doing so well and this Vince news just seems to have knocked the wind out of their sails. Love Rock but hope he rightly deserves the boos, this has potential to turn real bad for him similar to Batista 2014.

Fuck those idiots for bombarding his daughter's IG too, wrestling fans and MMA fans are the most toxic out of anyone on the internet.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 08:14:11 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February  5, 2024, 05:17:28 pm
Never understood why no one ever tapped Bret for a behind-the-scenes role, even if it was only as a finishes guy.

Can't see it happening just because Bret hates so much of modern wrestling, but, if he's able to do it then it would be both awesome and hilarious.

He absolutely despises Triple H though, perhaps even more so than Goldberg.
Slick_Beef

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 08:54:21 am
Wow, wild hearing those chants again. I feel like the only way out of this and save face is for him to go full heel Rock. As a board member there is a great opportunity to take up  a "Mr McMahon" type role (minus all the rest of course ) but Rock manages his PR so much these days that I'm not sure he would do it
damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 09:05:51 am
Another long shot way of getting around it would be to throw a whole pile of money for another legend to take on Cody, and make the night 1 main event actually special. HBK, Undertaker, Austin, Angle or Cena. Bring Cena in and turn him full on heel for the first time in forever. Have Cody take his frustrations out on the other Hollywood guy. Nobody is going to buy Cody being happy with the 2nd tier title, so make it about legendary status instead.


sambhi92

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 09:30:55 am
Christ i would love to see heel Rock again. Cody vs Roman, Rock as special guest ref and then betrays Cody so gain even more heat and go full Heel with Roman
amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 09:59:35 am
Imagine a few weeks ago if someone said we'd get The Rock vs Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania and fans would boo the fuck out of it.

Hearing 'Rocky Sucks' in 2024 is wild.
Vegeta

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 10:02:30 am
The initial Rock-Cody segment was a total shitshow, but I feel like WWE has realized they've stumbled into a situation where the outpouring of grief from Cody's fans, sending death threats and almost willing to riot, has completely diverted attention away from the company's real-world issues regarding Vince.

You had Triple H being grilled at press conferences, everyone's integrity in the company being questioned, to now where no one really gives a mention about the allegations it's almost yesterdays news . Now they can just play with the fans' emotions regarding this Cody situation, as wrestling fans are just too easy to manipulate. I can just see them going along with this for a while yet, and in the end, even if Cody doesn't get back in mania event, the rage and fuming from all these Cody marks will ensure that the Vince situation is not in the spotlight taking the heat off the company.

They'd much rather have a booking controversy over the predetermined winner in a fake sport be the headline than allegations of covering up one of the most serious cases regarding a wrestling company. Hell, they even got people outside the wrestling bubble talking about this Cody thing!" It's become one of the most discussed wrestle manias of all time and could work out brilliantly for them because people will still watch they can't help it.
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 10:02:59 am
Sounds like they're in a bit of a weird spot.  There's two stories, Cody finishing his and the head of the table stuff with Rock and Reigns.  Can't make it a triple threat because then the Bloodline story goes out the window, and I can't imagine Rock is going to want to play a heel at this point in his career.

Really pleased for Cody either way, though, he's finally become the mega face he always wanted to be in AEW.
amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 10:06:26 am
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 10:02:30 am
The initial Rock-Cody segment was a total shitshow, but I feel like WWE has realized they've stumbled into a situation where the outpouring of grief from Cody's fans, sending death threats and almost willing to riot, has completely diverted attention away from the company's real-world issues regarding Vince.

You had Triple H being grilled at press conferences, everyone's integrity in the company being questioned, to now where no one really gives a mention about the allegations it's almost yesterdays news . Now they can just play with the fans' emotions regarding this Cody situation, as wrestling fans are just too easy to manipulate. I can just see them going along with this for a while yet, and in the end, even if Cody doesn't get back in mania event, the rage and fuming from all these Cody marks will ensure that the Vince situation is not in the spotlight taking the heat off the company.

They'd much rather have a booking controversy over the predetermined winner in a fake sport be the headline than allegations of covering up one of the most serious cases regarding a wrestling company. Hell, they even got people outside the wrestling bubble talking about this Cody thing!" It's become one of the most discussed wrestle manias of all time and could work out brilliantly for them because people will still watch they can't help it.

Whilst that all might be true I don't think for one second that The Rock would be willing to be a sacrificial lamb in this scenario.

His image is the most important thing for him and it's taken a bit of a beating the past few days. He might not care in the grand scheme of things what a bunch of wrestling fans think but I doubt he'd have envisaged fans shitting on what should have been one of the greatest main events in recent time.
Vegeta

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 10:13:37 am

Yeah, I don't think that was the initial plan, but they made such a shitty job with that segment and didn't expect that reaction, foolishly. But now, they have no other option but to ride with it and will just milk it for a while yet, I feel. And it's kinda working out for them now. I mean, this Cody thing is trending more than the Vince stuff, and WWE is kinda pushing it now, letting those "We Want Cody" signs into the building and making remarks on commentary instead of ignoring everything, etc. The company is getting publicity like never before over a fake sport booking decision. That's got to be good in the end of the day.

Wrestling fans are so fickle as well. Rock could just turn heel, everyone would love him, or reverse the decision to fight Roman, and all would be good in the world.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 10:20:18 am
I'd love to get Hollywood/Corporate Rock again but don't see how he'd be ok with that. Booking wise it doesn't really make sense either, who does he fight at Mania then? Can't be Cody since then there's no one for Roman. He's only involvement would be to screw Cody over instead of the full match they no doubt want.

This has kinda distracted away from Drew (and Truth) being the most entertaining wrestlers the past few weeks though. Drew should be in one of the Mania main events.
amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 10:20:49 am
It will be interesting to see what they do with Cody now.

Don't think fans really care about another match with Rollins even if the title is on the line. Also the whole 'finish the story' tagline was clearly winning the belt of Roman.

You also have Drew in the picture who's been brilliant recently so wonder if it's heading towards a triple threat. Again, it's not something that people will probably get behind but they're kind of stuck now.

I'd be surprised if they pivot again from Rock vs Roman now as if it doesn't happen now, I can't imagine The Rock would be up for it again a year later.

Only thing that might work is having Roman do double duty and fight Cody night 1 and The Rock night 2.
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 10:24:47 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:20:49 am
Only thing that might work is having Roman do double duty and fight Cody night 1 and The Rock night 2.

He barely wrestles at all now, no?  Think there's zero chance of him wrestling twice in two days.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 10:42:05 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:24:47 am
He barely wrestles at all now, no?  Think there's zero chance of him wrestling twice in two days.
That's not because he's incapable though. He's a part timer with limited shows on his contract, they'd absolutely get him on 2 nights if they wanted to.
amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 10:53:19 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:24:47 am
He barely wrestles at all now, no?  Think there's zero chance of him wrestling twice in two days.

Yep, but that's more to do with giving him sufficient time off during the year as part of his contract.

He's still one of the highest earners despite working less days, and he can still go in the ring, so can't see it would be an issue for him if that's what they decide is best. And let's be honest, looking at the puddle of sweat The Rock leaves behind from just doing a promo, I doubt that match would go longer than 10 minutes.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 11:12:38 am
Its interesting that they didnt have Cody confirm the Rollins match on Raw. So theyve still got wiggle room to do something different. And the Rock/Roman match isnt official yet either.

I do think Roman pulling double duty could be a potential goer. From WWEs POV, it gets more big matches on the card (Cody/Roman, Rock/Roman and Rollins title defence rather than just two of those). And if you're Roman, you make a lot more bank from it.

But I struggle to see how it would work. A plucky face having to pull double duty to win the big one worked at Mania 30, but making the heel do it will inevitably make any face win look weak. Cody finishing the story by defeating Roman just 24 hours after hes battled The Rock doesnt make a ton of sense for your top face. You could do Cody/Roman on Night 1, but to maintain momentum into Night 2 you would basically need Reigns to win that. He cant pull double duty and lose both. And if you need Reigns to beat Cody, then you just shouldnt do the match because the fans will lose it.

So for me, the better option is just to go back to Cody/Roman as the plan and confirm Rock/Roman for Mania 41 at the same time. Then you could still have Rock involved in this years main event, maybe as Special Guest Ref. He can be the equaliser against the rest of the Bloodline, and save Cody from getting screwed by Solo and Jimmy.

If they stay the course, I do think theres a chance they get booed out the building. Rock is ego obsessed but hell remember the reaction he and Roman got at the Rumble a few years back and wont want a repeat of that.
I've been a good boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 01:15:16 pm
Heel Rock would be amazing, but this is probably his last match and no way is he going out like that. He'll want a fitting end at Mania just like Austin, HBK and Taker all did.

A reminder of how ridiculously brilliant 2003 Rock was as a heel. Watch this but wait for 3:14. Nuclear heat! Austin couldn't stop laughing afterwards ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjtAgrsnY5g&ab_channel=dxinite
damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 02:36:26 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 10:20:18 am
I'd love to get Hollywood/Corporate Rock again but don't see how he'd be ok with that. Booking wise it doesn't really make sense either, who does he fight at Mania then? Can't be Cody since then there's no one for Roman. He's only involvement would be to screw Cody over instead of the full match they no doubt want.

This has kinda distracted away from Drew (and Truth) being the most entertaining wrestlers the past few weeks though. Drew should be in one of the Mania main events.

Truth is genuinely hilarious, him distracting JD with the money and then JD doing a perfectly timed throw in the air was just *chefs kiss*.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 09:31:50 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 01:15:16 pm
Heel Rock would be amazing, but this is probably his last match and no way is he going out like that. He'll want a fitting end at Mania just like Austin, HBK and Taker all did.

A reminder of how ridiculously brilliant 2003 Rock was as a heel. Watch this but wait for 3:14. Nuclear heat! Austin couldn't stop laughing afterwards ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjtAgrsnY5g&ab_channel=dxinite

Huge mileage in a heel Rock playing off his board member status to be a modern day authority villain. Who knows, maybe they can use all this to turn Roman face which I'm sure they'd like to do again at some point.

Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 10:20:18 am
This has kinda distracted away from Drew (and Truth) being the most entertaining wrestlers the past few weeks though. Drew should be in one of the Mania main events.

Yeah, agree that they need to embrace Drew's heat. Looks like he'll probably be Cody's match in Australia, but he should really be in the title match with Rollins at Mania, probably with Sami in there as a triple threat. Give Sami a huge Mania moment by winning through pinning Drew, then have Drew win it from him in relatively short order so him against Punk can be a title feud when the latter returns.

Looks like they're setting up Gunther/Jey, although whether it's for Mania or not remains to be seen. Assumption was they'd do Jey/Jimmy but no sign of that. Think Jey is a good choice to topple Gunther if that's what they're thinking, he's over massively and it'd be a great moment.
Vegeta

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 10:43:01 pm
The Rock's daughter deleted her social media account. Good for her. How much abuse and death threats can you take from these pathetic neck beard basement fans? They just give wrestling a bad name,  ffs! How can people not realize it's a scripted TV show, calm down after 5 minutes of outrage, and move on with their lives?
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 01:20:42 pm
Stacked Dynamite tonight.  Assume the big announcement is Mercedes.

Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 01:28:42 pm
So... one last belt for Sting? Then they beat the Bucks in his final match and vacate the titles?

Also, I think Swerve/Hangman is either a draw or some sort of screwy finish that leads to the match with Joe being a triple threat.
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 01:32:34 pm
I think the Bucks interfere and cost them the titles, so it's just a grudge match at Revolution.  It doesn't need the belts.

I'd much rather a clean finish with Swerve winning and Hangman losing it and finally being the heel his new moustache demands.
