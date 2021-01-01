The initial Rock-Cody segment was a total shitshow, but I feel like WWE has realized they've stumbled into a situation where the outpouring of grief from Cody's fans, sending death threats and almost willing to riot, has completely diverted attention away from the company's real-world issues regarding Vince.



You had Triple H being grilled at press conferences, everyone's integrity in the company being questioned, to now where no one really gives a mention about the allegations it's almost yesterdays news . Now they can just play with the fans' emotions regarding this Cody situation, as wrestling fans are just too easy to manipulate. I can just see them going along with this for a while yet, and in the end, even if Cody doesn't get back in mania event, the rage and fuming from all these Cody marks will ensure that the Vince situation is not in the spotlight taking the heat off the company.



They'd much rather have a booking controversy over the predetermined winner in a fake sport be the headline than allegations of covering up one of the most serious cases regarding a wrestling company. Hell, they even got people outside the wrestling bubble talking about this Cody thing!" It's become one of the most discussed wrestle manias of all time and could work out brilliantly for them because people will still watch they can't help it.