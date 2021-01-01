« previous next »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8480 on: Yesterday at 01:26:44 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on Yesterday at 01:22:14 pm
only WWE could make the fans turn against the rock returning to the ring ;D they have handled this terribly and none of it makes sense. Why on earth would cody give up his dream rematch to the rock after a bit of "counsel" with him. Now the fans have turned against it and might shit over it.

"Hey Cody, it's The Rock here. I think you should give up your match with Roman so I can try and win the belt instead."

"Sounds great Dwayne, I see no downside. Just to be clear, I still intend to challenge Roman at a later date so please don't win the title off him."

 ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8481 on: Yesterday at 01:57:09 pm »
Would have made more sense for The Rock to have come out at #30 in the Rumble and win it so the path was clear for him and Reigns to build towards 'Mania.   
He would have got a huge pop if he'd entered the Rumble (and they had a slot with Brock having to drop out) and would have at least felt like a better end to a fairly 'meh' Royal Rumble and would have at least made sense.
Let's be honest, no-one was hugely pleased Cody won the Rumble and it makes absolutely no sense if he wins the Rumble, only to step back and allow The Rock to take his 'Mania main event place!
Obviously, things have taken a bit of a turn since CM Punk got sidelined, but it feels like they have messed it up, badly.


Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8482 on: Yesterday at 02:29:33 pm »
Quote from: ashleyrose-66 on Yesterday at 01:57:09 pm
Would have made more sense for The Rock to have come out at #30 in the Rumble and win it so the path was clear for him and Reigns to build towards 'Mania.   
He would have got a huge pop if he'd entered the Rumble (and they had a slot with Brock having to drop out) and would have at least felt like a better end to a fairly 'meh' Royal Rumble and would have at least made sense.
Let's be honest, no-one was hugely pleased Cody won the Rumble and it makes absolutely no sense if he wins the Rumble, only to step back and allow The Rock to take his 'Mania main event place!
Obviously, things have taken a bit of a turn since CM Punk got sidelined, but it feels like they have messed it up, badly.

Also, the very obvious pivot with Punk out was to put Drew against Rollins. He's getting huge heat for injuring Punk and there's a logical story there with him going for the title, potentially with Sami and/or Jey involved too. Or they could have gone with Rollins/Gunther in a Champion v Champion match. Whereas Rollins/Cody is something everyone has seen - and everyone will assume Cody is going over. Not even sure Rollins/Cody main events Night 1, feel they might go for Rhea/Becky instead.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8483 on: Yesterday at 02:31:13 pm »
This was coming long time ago. people were just sick of part timer roman's long title reign. wwe even made up new title without him losing one of the belts which made Heavyweight belt worthless.
« Reply #8484 on: Yesterday at 04:30:22 pm »
Anyone heard that The Rock wants Bret Hart to be invovled with WWE again?  :D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8485 on: Yesterday at 05:17:28 pm »
Never understood why no one ever tapped Bret for a behind-the-scenes role, even if it was only as a finishes guy.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8486 on: Yesterday at 05:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:17:28 pm
Never understood why no one ever tapped Bret for a behind-the-scenes role, even if it was only as a finishes guy.

He would be great as a coach at NXT, though Shawn Michaels is in charge there so that would be funny :P

I think that ship has long since sailed
« Reply #8487 on: Yesterday at 05:38:04 pm »
NXT would be great.

He and Shawn are friends now though but as a story angle Team Bret v Team Shawn NXT Survivor Series would be great.  ;D
« Reply #8488 on: Yesterday at 08:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:38:04 pm
NXT would be great.

He and Shawn are friends now though but as a story angle Team Bret v Team Shawn NXT Survivor Series would be great.  ;D

Bret's team wins with a dodgy referee call. Long term booking.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8489 on: Yesterday at 10:31:36 pm »
Rossy starting his own promotion

It may in fact actually BE AJPW and NOAH situation
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8490 on: Yesterday at 11:10:51 pm »
Apparently the Rock and Roman main event was signed on January 3rd as a part of the TKO deal, and a reason why Cody won the rumble is because no one was told this
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8491 on: Today at 12:46:36 am »
The daughter The Rock has unfortunately been receiving death threats from some wrestling fans. It's disheartening to see such extreme reactions, considering that professional wrestling is a scripted show. There's a need for perspective; life has more critical issues to address, and dwelling on scripted outcomes in a form of entertainment seems disproportionate. While I was initially puzzled by the Cody situation, I quickly moved on and accepted it, like it not real sports where we are getting cheated by man city something to actually get enraged about.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8492 on: Today at 03:29:54 am »
Lots of Rocky Sucks chants on Raw
Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8493 on: Today at 04:44:30 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:10:51 pm
Apparently the Rock and Roman main event was signed on January 3rd as a part of the TKO deal, and a reason why Cody won the rumble is because no one was told this

That's just stupid enough to be true
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8494 on: Today at 07:53:04 am »
What an absolute shitshow, WWE were doing so well and this Vince news just seems to have knocked the wind out of their sails. Love Rock but hope he rightly deserves the boos, this has potential to turn real bad for him similar to Batista 2014.

Fuck those idiots for bombarding his daughter's IG too, wrestling fans and MMA fans are the most toxic out of anyone on the internet.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8495 on: Today at 08:14:11 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:17:28 pm
Never understood why no one ever tapped Bret for a behind-the-scenes role, even if it was only as a finishes guy.

Can't see it happening just because Bret hates so much of modern wrestling, but, if he's able to do it then it would be both awesome and hilarious.

He absolutely despises Triple H though, perhaps even more so than Goldberg.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8496 on: Today at 08:54:21 am »
Wow, wild hearing those chants again. I feel like the only way out of this and save face is for him to go full heel Rock. As a board member there is a great opportunity to take up  a "Mr McMahon" type role (minus all the rest of course ) but Rock manages his PR so much these days that I'm not sure he would do it
« Reply #8497 on: Today at 09:05:51 am »
Another long shot way of getting around it would be to throw a whole pile of money for another legend to take on Cody, and make the night 1 main event actually special. HBK, Undertaker, Austin, Angle or Cena. Bring Cena in and turn him full on heel for the first time in forever. Have Cody take his frustrations out on the other Hollywood guy. Nobody is going to buy Cody being happy with the 2nd tier title, so make it about legendary status instead.


Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8498 on: Today at 09:30:55 am »
Christ i would love to see heel Rock again. Cody vs Roman, Rock as special guest ref and then betrays Cody so gain even more heat and go full Heel with Roman
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8499 on: Today at 09:59:35 am »
Imagine a few weeks ago if someone said we'd get The Rock vs Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania and fans would boo the fuck out of it.

Hearing 'Rocky Sucks' in 2024 is wild.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8500 on: Today at 10:02:30 am »
The initial Rock-Cody segment was a total shitshow, but I feel like WWE has realized they've stumbled into a situation where the outpouring of grief from Cody's fans, sending death threats and almost willing to riot, has completely diverted attention away from the company's real-world issues regarding Vince.

You had Triple H being grilled at press conferences, everyone's integrity in the company being questioned, to now where no one really gives a mention about the allegations it's almost yesterdays news . Now they can just play with the fans' emotions regarding this Cody situation, as wrestling fans are just too easy to manipulate. I can just see them going along with this for a while yet, and in the end, even if Cody doesn't get back in mania event, the rage and fuming from all these Cody marks will ensure that the Vince situation is not in the spotlight taking the heat off the company.

They'd much rather have a booking controversy over the predetermined winner in a fake sport be the headline than allegations of covering up one of the most serious cases regarding a wrestling company. Hell, they even got people outside the wrestling bubble talking about this Cody thing!" It's become one of the most discussed wrestle manias of all time and could work out brilliantly for them because people will still watch they can't help it.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8501 on: Today at 10:02:59 am »
Sounds like they're in a bit of a weird spot.  There's two stories, Cody finishing his and the head of the table stuff with Rock and Reigns.  Can't make it a triple threat because then the Bloodline story goes out the window, and I can't imagine Rock is going to want to play a heel at this point in his career.

Really pleased for Cody either way, though, he's finally become the mega face he always wanted to be in AEW.
« Reply #8502 on: Today at 10:06:26 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:02:30 am
The initial Rock-Cody segment was a total shitshow, but I feel like WWE has realized they've stumbled into a situation where the outpouring of grief from Cody's fans, sending death threats and almost willing to riot, has completely diverted attention away from the company's real-world issues regarding Vince.

You had Triple H being grilled at press conferences, everyone's integrity in the company being questioned, to now where no one really gives a mention about the allegations it's almost yesterdays news . Now they can just play with the fans' emotions regarding this Cody situation, as wrestling fans are just too easy to manipulate. I can just see them going along with this for a while yet, and in the end, even if Cody doesn't get back in mania event, the rage and fuming from all these Cody marks will ensure that the Vince situation is not in the spotlight taking the heat off the company.

They'd much rather have a booking controversy over the predetermined winner in a fake sport be the headline than allegations of covering up one of the most serious cases regarding a wrestling company. Hell, they even got people outside the wrestling bubble talking about this Cody thing!" It's become one of the most discussed wrestle manias of all time and could work out brilliantly for them because people will still watch they can't help it.

Whilst that all might be true I don't think for one second that The Rock would be willing to be a sacrificial lamb in this scenario.

His image is the most important thing for him and it's taken a bit of a beating the past few days. He might not care in the grand scheme of things what a bunch of wrestling fans think but I doubt he'd have envisaged fans shitting on what should have been one of the greatest main events in recent time.
