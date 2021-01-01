« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #8480 on: Yesterday at 01:26:44 pm
Quote from: LiverLuke on Yesterday at 01:22:14 pm
only WWE could make the fans turn against the rock returning to the ring ;D they have handled this terribly and none of it makes sense. Why on earth would cody give up his dream rematch to the rock after a bit of "counsel" with him. Now the fans have turned against it and might shit over it.

"Hey Cody, it's The Rock here. I think you should give up your match with Roman so I can try and win the belt instead."

"Sounds great Dwayne, I see no downside. Just to be clear, I still intend to challenge Roman at a later date so please don't win the title off him."

 ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #8481 on: Yesterday at 01:57:09 pm
Would have made more sense for The Rock to have come out at #30 in the Rumble and win it so the path was clear for him and Reigns to build towards 'Mania.   
He would have got a huge pop if he'd entered the Rumble (and they had a slot with Brock having to drop out) and would have at least felt like a better end to a fairly 'meh' Royal Rumble and would have at least made sense.
Let's be honest, no-one was hugely pleased Cody won the Rumble and it makes absolutely no sense if he wins the Rumble, only to step back and allow The Rock to take his 'Mania main event place!
Obviously, things have taken a bit of a turn since CM Punk got sidelined, but it feels like they have messed it up, badly.


Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #8482 on: Yesterday at 02:29:33 pm
Quote from: ashleyrose-66 on Yesterday at 01:57:09 pm
Would have made more sense for The Rock to have come out at #30 in the Rumble and win it so the path was clear for him and Reigns to build towards 'Mania.   
He would have got a huge pop if he'd entered the Rumble (and they had a slot with Brock having to drop out) and would have at least felt like a better end to a fairly 'meh' Royal Rumble and would have at least made sense.
Let's be honest, no-one was hugely pleased Cody won the Rumble and it makes absolutely no sense if he wins the Rumble, only to step back and allow The Rock to take his 'Mania main event place!
Obviously, things have taken a bit of a turn since CM Punk got sidelined, but it feels like they have messed it up, badly.

Also, the very obvious pivot with Punk out was to put Drew against Rollins. He's getting huge heat for injuring Punk and there's a logical story there with him going for the title, potentially with Sami and/or Jey involved too. Or they could have gone with Rollins/Gunther in a Champion v Champion match. Whereas Rollins/Cody is something everyone has seen - and everyone will assume Cody is going over. Not even sure Rollins/Cody main events Night 1, feel they might go for Rhea/Becky instead.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #8483 on: Yesterday at 02:31:13 pm
This was coming long time ago. people were just sick of part timer roman's long title reign. wwe even made up new title without him losing one of the belts which made Heavyweight belt worthless.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #8484 on: Yesterday at 04:30:22 pm
Anyone heard that The Rock wants Bret Hart to be invovled with WWE again?  :D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #8485 on: Yesterday at 05:17:28 pm
Never understood why no one ever tapped Bret for a behind-the-scenes role, even if it was only as a finishes guy.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #8486 on: Yesterday at 05:33:33 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:17:28 pm
Never understood why no one ever tapped Bret for a behind-the-scenes role, even if it was only as a finishes guy.

He would be great as a coach at NXT, though Shawn Michaels is in charge there so that would be funny :P

I think that ship has long since sailed
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #8487 on: Yesterday at 05:38:04 pm
NXT would be great.

He and Shawn are friends now though but as a story angle Team Bret v Team Shawn NXT Survivor Series would be great.  ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #8488 on: Yesterday at 08:33:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:38:04 pm
NXT would be great.

He and Shawn are friends now though but as a story angle Team Bret v Team Shawn NXT Survivor Series would be great.  ;D

Bret's team wins with a dodgy referee call. Long term booking.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #8489 on: Yesterday at 10:31:36 pm
Rossy starting his own promotion

It may in fact actually BE AJPW and NOAH situation
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #8490 on: Yesterday at 11:10:51 pm
Apparently the Rock and Roman main event was signed on January 3rd as a part of the TKO deal, and a reason why Cody won the rumble is because no one was told this
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #8491 on: Today at 12:46:36 am
The daughter The Rock has unfortunately been receiving death threats from some wrestling fans. It's disheartening to see such extreme reactions, considering that professional wrestling is a scripted show. There's a need for perspective; life has more critical issues to address, and dwelling on scripted outcomes in a form of entertainment seems disproportionate. While I was initially puzzled by the Cody situation, I quickly moved on and accepted it, like it not real sports where we are getting cheated by man city something to actually get enraged about.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #8492 on: Today at 03:29:54 am
Lots of Rocky Sucks chants on Raw
Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
