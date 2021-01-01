Would have made more sense for The Rock to have come out at #30 in the Rumble and win it so the path was clear for him and Reigns to build towards 'Mania.

He would have got a huge pop if he'd entered the Rumble (and they had a slot with Brock having to drop out) and would have at least felt like a better end to a fairly 'meh' Royal Rumble and would have at least made sense.

Let's be honest, no-one was hugely pleased Cody won the Rumble and it makes absolutely no sense if he wins the Rumble, only to step back and allow The Rock to take his 'Mania main event place!

Obviously, things have taken a bit of a turn since CM Punk got sidelined, but it feels like they have messed it up, badly.





