Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8480 on: Today at 01:22:14 pm »
only WWE could make the fans turn against the rock returning to the ring ;D they have handled this terribly and none of it makes sense. Why on earth would cody give up his dream rematch to the rock after a bit of "counsel" with him. Now the fans have turned against it and might shit over it.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8481 on: Today at 01:26:44 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on Today at 01:22:14 pm
only WWE could make the fans turn against the rock returning to the ring ;D they have handled this terribly and none of it makes sense. Why on earth would cody give up his dream rematch to the rock after a bit of "counsel" with him. Now the fans have turned against it and might shit over it.

"Hey Cody, it's The Rock here. I think you should give up your match with Roman so I can try and win the belt instead."

"Sounds great Dwayne, I see no downside. Just to be clear, I still intend to challenge Roman at a later date so please don't win the title off him."

 ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8482 on: Today at 01:57:09 pm »
Would have made more sense for The Rock to have come out at #30 in the Rumble and win it so the path was clear for him and Reigns to build towards 'Mania.   
He would have got a huge pop if he'd entered the Rumble (and they had a slot with Brock having to drop out) and would have at least felt like a better end to a fairly 'meh' Royal Rumble and would have at least made sense.
Let's be honest, no-one was hugely pleased Cody won the Rumble and it makes absolutely no sense if he wins the Rumble, only to step back and allow The Rock to take his 'Mania main event place!
Obviously, things have taken a bit of a turn since CM Punk got sidelined, but it feels like they have messed it up, badly.


Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8483 on: Today at 02:29:33 pm »
Quote from: ashleyrose-66 on Today at 01:57:09 pm
Would have made more sense for The Rock to have come out at #30 in the Rumble and win it so the path was clear for him and Reigns to build towards 'Mania.   
He would have got a huge pop if he'd entered the Rumble (and they had a slot with Brock having to drop out) and would have at least felt like a better end to a fairly 'meh' Royal Rumble and would have at least made sense.
Let's be honest, no-one was hugely pleased Cody won the Rumble and it makes absolutely no sense if he wins the Rumble, only to step back and allow The Rock to take his 'Mania main event place!
Obviously, things have taken a bit of a turn since CM Punk got sidelined, but it feels like they have messed it up, badly.

Also, the very obvious pivot with Punk out was to put Drew against Rollins. He's getting huge heat for injuring Punk and there's a logical story there with him going for the title, potentially with Sami and/or Jey involved too. Or they could have gone with Rollins/Gunther in a Champion v Champion match. Whereas Rollins/Cody is something everyone has seen - and everyone will assume Cody is going over. Not even sure Rollins/Cody main events Night 1, feel they might go for Rhea/Becky instead.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8484 on: Today at 02:31:13 pm »
This was coming long time ago. people were just sick of part timer roman's long title reign. wwe even made up new title without him losing one of the belts which made Heavyweight belt worthless.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8485 on: Today at 04:30:22 pm »
Anyone heard that The Rock wants Bret Hart to be invovled with WWE again?  :D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8486 on: Today at 05:17:28 pm »
Never understood why no one ever tapped Bret for a behind-the-scenes role, even if it was only as a finishes guy.
